SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs city officials announced a new downtown advisory committee aimed at discussing issues surrounding the Caroline Street area and narrowly approved a resolution regarding the city’s push for a 2 a.m. bar closure time at its almost five hour Tuesday night meeting.

Both measures included heated debate that at times erupted into rancor about how to proceed.

All of this comes as the city continues to find ways of dealing with issues that have taken place on or around Caroline Street over the years, including most recently the shooting on Nov. 20 downtown during which city police officers shot an armed man multiple times after he failed to follow several commands to drop his gun, according to authorities.

NEW COMMITTEE

Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran announced that he and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Todd Shimkus will co-chair a Downtown Advisory Committee made up of stakeholders from various organizations that support local businesses, as well as bar owners or representatives and the city police and fire officials.

The committee is tasked with discussing challenges surrounding the bars and coming up with solutions to address those issues, Moran said.

“This is a tremendous public-private partnership focused on enhancing security protocols, improving training opportunities, expanding communications, and most importantly to sustain these efforts for years to come,” Shimkus said in a press release.

Part of the committee discussions will revolve around Chapter 136 of the City Code, which involves permitting of such establishments and state Liquor Authority procedures.

The committee will also have a third-party audit done of policies and procedures currently in place.

This committee is separate from the revitalized Caroline Street Association, which is made up of bar owners and also discusses issues and other matters related to bars on Caroline Street.

That association originally started several years ago to address issues being raised about Caroline Street nightlife.

Other members of the Downtown Advisory Committee include:

City Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi,

City Police Chief Shane Crooks,

City Police Department Lt. Tyler McIntosh,

City Police Department Assistant Chief Aaron Dyer,

City Fire Department/Chief Code Enforcer

Downtown Business Association President Deann Devitt

Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri

Downtown Special Assessment District member Dean Kolligan

City Tavern owner Jason Fitch,

Hamlet and Ghost owner Dennis Kiingati

Lifestyles, Caroline & Main and Union Hall Supply owner Heidi West

Bourbon Room and Ice House Marketing Manager Brian Miller

Spa City Tap & Barrel General Manager Sara Elacqua

Following the announcement of the committee, Mayor Ron Kim asked that all members submit disclosure statements to the Ethics Board, so that the board can determine whether there are any conflicts of interest. The move comes as Kim has battled with Moran over his stake in Druthers Brewing Co., with Kim stating that he believes Moran’s leadership of the committee would be a conflict of interest due to his stake in Druthers.

“I would ask that you submit and Minita Sanghvi submit [disclosure statements] to the Ethics Committee relating to whether or not it is appropriate based on those disclosure statements – whether it’s appropriate for you to serve on the committee,” Kim said. “Let them make the call.”

Anyone serving on a committee in the city is required to submit disclosure statements under the city charter.

Moran said he only has a 2% stake in the company and that he spoke to both the city attorney and a private attorney who indicated there were no ethical issues in him leading the committee.

“I looked and one of my mutual funds has Ford in it, does that mean I can’t vote on a vehicle purchase for a Ford when it’s put before the city council?” he said.

Moran said the Downtown Advisory Committee provides him no economic benefit and that the mayor is just making things political.

BAR CLOSURE TIME RESOLUTION

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council approved a resolution, introduced by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino, that requests the city attorney send a letter to the SLA acknowledging the city’s stance on a 2 a.m. bar closure time for every new liquor license that is applied for, as well as renewals.

Bars are currently permitted to close at 4 a.m., except for Gaffney’s and Clancy’s due to past issues, and also Lucy’s Bar under the terms of its SLA license.

The resolution comes just weeks after the City Council failed to pass a previous resolution related to the regulation of bars. The council has also sought the County Board of Supervisors’ support of a move from a 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. last call, but that request has yet to receive the support of the county board, which would be required for ultimate state approval of an earlier closing time.

Over the years, city officials have grappled with how to effectively address issues involving unruliness and sometimes illegal activity associated with the late-night bar scene. Montagnino said the latest measures will help prevent what happened on Nov. 20 from happening again. In the incident, Saratoga Springs police officers shot a man numerous times after he failed to lower his weapon, according to police. The man, who survived but was badly injured, was identified as Vito Caselnova, an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy. Police have said that Caselnova and a man from Utica were shooting at each other, with the Utica man being struck. He was taken to the hospital along with Caselnova. Both are expected to recover, according to past police statements. Caselnova’s girlfriend was also shot and has plans to sue the city, police department and officers involved.

Moran and Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub voted against the latest measure Tuesday night.

Golub’s primary argument was that he didn’t see why city officials couldn’t just send a letter to the SLA currently, without passing a resolution and that sending such a request could end up having some bars at 2 a.m. and some at 4 a.m. depending on how the SLA sided on the matter.

“We want to take a shortcut in a way that’s going to open us up to all kinds of questions and litigation and treating bars differently, that’s what I’m not getting behind,” Golub said. “I’m 100% behind finding the logical and long term and legal way to close the bars at 2 a.m. and that’s going to require more than us writing a letter.”

Moran was also concerned about bars being treated differently and expressed worry over whether the resolutions could lead to lawsuits against the city. The notion led to booming opposition from Montagnino who told Moran “you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Montagnino went on to state that sending a letter to the SLA would not lead to any lawsuits because the SLA has the overarching power to agree with the letter and issue a license based on the letter or to disregard the letter and issue a license without the suggested 2 a.m. closure time.

Prior to the city taking up the matter two people associated with bars in the city spoke against the resolution.

Alex Straus, a co-owner of The Night Owl, said it feels like the city is trying to take a square peg and fit it into a round hole, hoping that if they flipped it over and tried it again it would fit.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re working with our community,” he said.

Spa City Tap & Barrel General Manager Sara Elacqua also said it feels like the city doesn’t want to work with establishments even though “downtown bars have been forced over the years to adapt to ever-changing times.”

“Commissioner Montagnino this is for you – your proposed solutions and actions have not changed,” she said. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that there’s no desire to work with us or to support us. We are not the enemy. We are not the problem, but we are part of the solution.”

SUPERVISOR ADVOCACY

During the meeting County Supervisor Tara Gaston, who is one of two Saratoga Springs lawmakers to represent the city on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, reiterated that the county voted in late 2021 on a resolution supporting a state home rule law change that would give discretion to individual municipalities about what time they would like to set their bar hours for.

However, since that vote, she said, city officials have not asked the supervisors to advocate at the state level on their behalf, something Gaston said is needed before either she or her fellow Saratoga Springs supervisor, Matt Veitch, can proceed.

“Obviously Supervisor Veitch and myself are not going to advocate for state change on behalf of the city without the cooperation and permission of the council,” Gaston said during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Gaston was still unsure whether the city wanted their help. She said there was interest from council members but no actual directive. She said after the meeting she’s not sure if such a directive would need to be in the form of a motion or resolution.

