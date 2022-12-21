Schenectady man indicted in May Treavine Tate murder, DA says

SCHENECTADY – A city man has now been indicted in connection with the May shooting death of Treavine Tate in Schenectady, Schenectady County District Attorney’s officials said.

Anthony Romero, 24, of Schenectady, was arraigned this week on one count of second-degree murder, along with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, officials said.

Romero pleaded not guilty to all the charges, officials said.

Romero was initially arrested last month, taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in Albany without incident, police said then.

Everything Schenectady

Romero is accused of shooting and killing Tate, a 21-year-old Bronx resident, at about 11:30 p.m. on May 30 in the area of State and Hullett streets, police said.

Tate was shot and killed on his 21st birthday.

Officers had been called to the area for a report of shots fired and a man on the ground. They arrived to learn that Tate had already been taken to Ellis Hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

Assistant District Attorney Eamonn Neary is prosecuting the case. Romero is being represented by attorney Stephen Signore.

Everything Schenectady | Schenectady County | All Local News

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County