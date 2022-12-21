Sports briefs: UAlbany men’s lacrosse opens at Syracuse

The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team will open the 2023 regular season on Feb. 10 at Syracuse.

The Great Danes will play their first game at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium against Cornell, which reached last year’s NCAA tournament championship game, on Feb. 18.

UAlbany begins America East play at home against UMass Lowell on March 18. That game will cap a five-game homestand that will also feature Drexel (Feb. 25), UMass (March 7) and defending NCAA champion Maryland (March 11).

Season tickets are on sale for eight of the 10 home games. The UMass and the April 26 game against Penn are not included because of the non-traditional weekday start times. These two games will be available for season ticket holders at a discounted rate as add-ons to their season ticket packages. Season ticket costs through Jan. 13 are $150 for gold level, $125 for purple level and $100 for while level. The cost will go up $25 for each package starting Jan. 14.

Home games in CAPS

x-Denotes America East game

FEBRUARY

10 — at Syracuse, TBA; 18 — CORNELL, 12; 25 — DREXEL, 12.

MARCH

7 — UMASS, 3; 11 — MARYLAND, 3; x-18 — UMASS LOWELL, 12; x-25 — at Vermont, TBA.

APRIL

X-1 — UMBC, 3; x-8 — at Bryant, TBA; x-15 — NJIT, 3; 21 — YALE, 7; x-23 — MERRIMACK, 12; 26 — PENN, 5; x-29 — at Binghamton, 1.

UAlbany women’s lacrosse starts Feb. 12

The UAlbany women’s lacrosse team will start its 2023 season on the road when it visits Johns Hopkins on Feb. 12. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

The Great Danes will play their John Fallon Field opener Feb. 18 when they host Cornell.

UAlbany opens America East play on March 25 when Vermont visits John Fallon Field.

The Great Danes will have a two-game trip to the West Coast when they play Stanford on March 12 and UC Davis on March 15.

Home games in CAPS

x-Denotes America East game

FEBRUARY

12 — at Johns Hopkins, TBA; 18 — CORNELL, 3; 22 — FAIRFIELD, 3; 25 — at Brown, TBA.

MARCH

1 — at Syracuse, TBA; 4 — COLGATE, 1L 12 — at Stanford, TBA; 15 — at UC Davis, TBA; 22 — at UConn, TBA; x-25 — VERMONT, 12

APRIL

X-1 — at UMass Lowell, TBA; x-7 — UMBC, 12 — NORTHWESTERN, 5; x-15 — at Binghamton, TBA; x-22 — NEW HAMPSHIRE, 12; x-29 — at Bryant, TBA.

Padres purchase ValleyCats’ Bell’s contract

Tri-City ValleyCats announced that second baseman and Frontier League Most Valuable Player Brantley Bell had his contract purchased by the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old Bell won the Frontier League batting title with a .386 average. He hit 24 home runs, drove in 81 and scored 91 runs. Bell is the ValleyCats’ single-season record holder for hits (138), total bases (246), doubles (30), runs scored, stolen bases (32) and longest hitting streak (29 games).

RPI men’s soccer Silva honored by ECAC

RPI men’s soccer player Paul Silva was named to the Division III Men’s Soccer All-ECAC Second Team.

Silva, a graduate student midfielder, had 11 goals and an assist for a team-leading 23 points in 17 games. Eight of his goals came on penalty kicks, and he had four game-winning tallies.

Honors for two UAlbany football players

UAlbany tight end Thomas Greaney and quarterback Reese Poffenbarger won a couple of awards each.

Greaney was named to the Phil Steele/Draft Scout 2022 All-American SecondTeam Offense, Stats Perform FCS Second Team All-American and well as the All-ECAC Offensive team as a tight end. Poffenbarger was named to the Phil Steele/Draft Scout 2022 Freshman All-American Second Team Offense and the ECAC Division I FCS Rookie of the Year.

Greaney had 50 receptions for 693 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which led the Great Danes. Poffenbarger completed nearly 62% of his passes, throwing for 2,999 yards and 24 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

Great Danes football announces early signings

The UAlbany football team announced three early signings for the 2023 season.

Heading the list is Guilderland High School linebacker Troy Berschwinger. He was a team captain. He had 100 tackles, eight sacks and four interceptions during his career. Berschwinger was the Section II Class AA Defensive Player of the Year and Large School Defensive Player of the Year.

Also signing are cornerback Aamir Hall, who is transferring from the University of Richmond, and offensive lineman Nolan Latulippe of Champlain Lennoxville, Quebec.

Two Union football players recognized by ECAC

Union College football players Nicholas Dunneman and Tim Driscoll were honored by the ECAC.

Dunneman, a first-year wide receiver, was named ECAC DIII Offensive Rookie of the Year. Driscoll, a senior offensive lineman, picked up ECAC First Team honors.

Dunneman is the first ECAC DIII Offensive Rookie of the year since senior Andre Ross Jr. was honored in 2018. Driscoll is the first to earn All-ECAC First Team accolades since 2019 when both senior Ike Irabor and Vincenzo DiCaterino were recognized.

Dunneman led the Liberty League in receiving yards, yards per game and touchdowns.

Driscoll didn’t allow an individual sack.

RPI football’s Lyons honored

RPI football graduate student defensive back C.J. Lyons was selected to the D3football.com All-America Third Team defense.

It is the second national honor for Lyons, who also earned The Associated Press Division III All-America First Team recognition.

Lyons registered 19 solo tackles and 15 assisted tackles.

Riorden, Ierlan named to 2023 Team USA lacrosse roster

Former UAlbany men’s lacrosse players Blaze Riorden and TD Ierlan have been named to the Team USA roster for the 2023 World Championships in San Diego.

Riorden graduated UAlbany in 2016 as the men’s lacrosse program’s all-time leader in saves. He was the goalie during UAlbany’s first 16-win season in 2015, the team’s second straight as it advanced to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

Ierlan was the Great Danes’ faceoff specialist during their second 16-win season, in 2018, when the program advanced to its first-ever NCAA tournament semifinal. He set single-season NCAA Division I records with 359 faceoff wins, 254 ground balls, and a .791 faceoff win percentage.

ECAC honors Union volleyball’s McGrath

First-year Union College women’s volleyball player Shannon McGrath was named to the All-ECAC Second Team.

McGrath led the Dutchwomen with 283 kills and 47 service aces, 194 digs and 22 assists.

RPI football’s Cohen is Harris nominee

RPI football graduate student nose tackle Josh Cohen is a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award, which is presented annually to the top small college defensive football player in the country representing almost 500 NCAA Division II, III and NAIA colleges and universities.

Cohen was third on the team in tackles with 58, including 18 unassisted. He had multiple tackles in every game and at least five stops in six contests. His season-high was 10 tackles, which came in the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl 10-6 victory over SUNY Morrisville.

