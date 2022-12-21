The Parting Schotts Podcast: Will Brown, Freddie Coleman join show

By Ken Schott |
Left: Former Albany Patroons head coach and general managerWill Brown. Right: ESPN Radio's Freddie Coleman.

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk with Will Brown about stepping down as head coach and general manager of the Albany Patroons and what’s in store for the former UAlbany men’s basketball coach.

ESPN Radio’s Freddie Coleman then joins the show to discuss a variety of sports topics.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

