The Parting Schotts Podcast: Will Brown, Freddie Coleman join show

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk with Will Brown about stepping down as head coach and general manager of the Albany Patroons and what’s in store for the former UAlbany men’s basketball coach.

ESPN Radio’s Freddie Coleman then joins the show to discuss a variety of sports topics.

