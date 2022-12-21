The Upstate Beat: ’Tis the season to be Grateful: Neon Avenue to play holiday Dead tribute show

The Grateful Dead wasn’t known as a band that played many Christmas tunes, aside from a few rare performances of Chuck Berry’s holiday classic “Run Rudolph Run” or frontman Jerry Garcia’s version of “Jingle Bells” with his side project, Jerry Garcia Band.

That won’t deter Neon Avenue from conjuring some holiday-time spirit during the group’s free yuletide show on Friday, Dec. 30, at SingleCut North and Side Stage Tap Room (6 Fairchild Sq., Clifton Park).

“It’s not entirely a holiday-themed show, but we will play a few holiday-themed songs, all in a Dead-esque style, including a holiday song that the Dead have performed,” says Neon Avenue drummer Doug Klein of Saratoga Springs, who adds that he can’t give away any “top secret” setlist information before the show.

Formed during the early days of COVID-19 by five veteran Capital Region musicians, Neon Avenue found pandemic inspiration playing the music of the Grateful Dead — and various Dead side projects like Jerry Garcia Band and Ratdog, as well as the occasional Steely Dan tune — for a live stream that later evolved into performances at Capital Region clubs.

The group includes guitarist-vocalist Joe Davis (Formula 5), guitarist-vocalist Mike Urbon (Knot Dead), bassist-vocalist Mike Cassels (Stone Revival Band, Jocamo, Knot Dead), keyboardist-vocalist Mike McDonald (Formula 5, Knot Dead) and drummer Klein (Slipknot, Robanic and Knot Dead).

Were they always Deadheads, I ask?

“You would have to ask my band mates. I think they would say yes,” Klein says. “I was not always a Deadhead. Instead, I was a young ‘jazz snob’ until I hit college. Believe it or not, that background in improvisational jazz-rock-fusion really prepared me for playing this music.”

While there are any number of 1970s-era Grateful Dead tribute acts, Neon Avenue differentiates itself with unique arrangements of setlists and song segues, extended improvisation, and an emphasis on vocal arrangements of the tunes. The group also releases high-quality recordings of its live performances through the Neon Avenue Archive.org or Bandcamp web pages.

“We play tunes that will get even a casual Grateful Dead fan up on their feet and singing along. Then there are the less-known songs that hardcore Dead fans are looking for, which make them really ecstatic. We try to play more of those ‘deep cuts’ in every show,” says Klein.

For Neon Avenue’s free yuletide show on Friday, Dec. 30, at SingleCut North and Side Stage Tap Room, the band will play two sets, including a rare early show starting around 6 p.m.

The Week Ahead

— Christmas Eve tends to be stay-at-home time, but hardy souls can venture out for a jazz Vespers program featuring holiday music and unexpected surprises from Max Caplan on piano, Pete Toigo on bass and Nathan Schied on drums. First Reformed Church of Schenectady (8 N. Church St., Schenectady). Saturday, 5 p.m.

— The vaunted American Celtic artists The McKrells bring their ever-popular Christmas show to The Parting Glass (40-42 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs) for a series of performances on Dec. 20 to the 23rd. While most of the shows are sold out, at press time there were still tickets to the 9 p.m. set on Friday, Dec. 23. Call ahead.

— The ultimate showman, Ritz Carlton, returns with his Fabulous Band to Ryan’s Wake (403 River St., Troy) on Friday, Dec. 23, for a free Christmas Spectacular featuring Christmas melodies and love songs. 8 p.m.

— Perseverance Jazz Band bring their New Orleans sound and holiday spirit to 518 Craft (200 Broadway, Troy) for a no-admission Festivus Holiday Party on Friday, Dec. 23. 7 p.m.

— Eclectic string band the Racquette River Rounders may have officially disbanded in 1982, but the celebrated group featuring guitarist Danny Gotham and singer-songwriter John Kribs gets back together for a Boxing Day Reunion Show at Caffè Lena (47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs) on Monday, Dec. 26. 7 p.m.

Reach Kirsten Ferguson at [email protected]

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts