Albany man accused of attempted sexual abuse of a child, police say

GUILDERLAND – An Albany man has been arrested, accused of attempted sexual abuse of a child, New York State Police said.

Louis J. Maniscalco, 39, of Albany, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts each of first-degree attempted criminal sexual act and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

The investigation began Tuesday morning as troopers were contacted by someone reporting that they believed a man known to them as Maniscalco had inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 11, police said.

The investigation then determined Maniscalco attempted multiple times to solicit a child under the age of 11 for the purpose of sexual exploitation, police said.

Maniscalco was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

The investigation remained ongoing Thursday and anyone with additional information or who believes they may have also been a victim is asked to contact investigators ta 518-583-7000 or by email at [email protected] .

