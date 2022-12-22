Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys’ basketball uses hot start to beat Guilderland

Article Audio:

BURNT HILLS — While Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake was nailing all of those 3-point baskets in the first half Thursday night, coach Kevin Himmelwright was enjoying the work his Spartans were doing at the other end just as much.

After surrendering five points in the first quarter, the Spartans gave up six in the second in building a 37-11 advantage over Guilderland in a non-league game matching Suburban Council teams.

“The guys bought in at both ends. They shot it well, and defended well,” Himmelwright said after his team’s 54-39 victory. “When we’re not playing that good defense, it tends to affect the way we play on offense. It’s happened a few times already. Tonight the guys were getting stops and that allowed them to get in an offensive rhythm.”

All five starters scored in the big first half that included an 8-0 run in each quarter, and the Spartans rode that 16-minute stretch to their fourth win in five outings. It’s the best start in the four seasons Himmelwright has been in charge.

“It’s been a long time since we started 4-1,” said Himmelwright, who played basketball for the Spartans in the mid-2000s when Bill Martin was at the helm. “It’s not anything the coaches have done. I tell them, ‘It’s you guys.’ The guys have bought in.”

Himmelwright said his group which has high goals this season is still meshing, and he believes bigger things are yet to come on the offensive end, and fewer things on the defensive end.

“Defense is where we butter our bread, and as the year goes on, we want to get better,” said Himmelwright, whose team gave up 54 points to Columbia in a win Tuesday and 48 and 46 points in victories over Niskayuna and Albany before that. “I believe we can be one of the best defensive teams in the section. That’s needed in late February and March.”

Thursday night that defense, mostly in a man-to-man look, was part of another stepping stone win for the Spartans. The balanced offense was led by Scotia-Glenville transfer Ben Kline, who scored nine of his 17 points in a 17-5 first quarter spurt, and Alex Doin, who scored eight of his 13 points in a 20-6 second-quarter push.

“The Kline kid helps a lot,” Guilderland coach Mike Parks said. “With him and their other guys they may contend for the league. Their only loss was to Troy [68-67]. I can see them as an upper-level team. They’re going to beat some good teams. They have that kind of firepower.”

Burnt Hills sank eight of its nine 3-point baskets in the first half, with Doin, Jackson Frame and Myles Yannuzzi each dropping in a pair. The Spartans ended the half with a flurry when they hit four 3s on their last five field goals.

“When we click at both ends, we’re a tough team to beat,” Himmelwright said. “If we’re not clicking at one end or the other end, we struggle. It doesn’t matter who we play.”

Kline grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists to go with his 17 points, Yannuzzi had eight points and five boards, Luke Haluska had six points, six rebounds and three steals, Frame finished with six points, and Noah DiCaprio contributed four points and seven assists.

Kline — whose dad Shawn has coached several sports at Burnt Hills — started the game with a baseline 3 in a sign of things to come.

“He fits perfectly with the things we want to do,” Himmelwright said of Ben Kline, a junior who is averaging a shade over 20 points per game. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

Troy Berschwinger, who has recently received several big honors for his defensive play on the Guilderland football team, had 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Dutchmen (1-6). The senior delivered eight points in the third quarter when Guilderland outscored Burnt Hills 14-7.

Nicholas Ruf added eight points for Guilderland.

“They switched up their defense and took us out of our rhythm in the third quarter,” Himmelwright said. “It took us a bit to figure it out.”

Guilderland 5 6 14 14 — 39

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 17 20 7 10 — 54

Guilderland scoring: Berschwinter 5-2-12, Darrigo 1-0-3, Delwiche 2-0-4, Gilbert 0-4-4, Kapusinsky 0-1-1, Ruf 4-0-8, Santabarbara 2-0-4, Witazek 1-1-3. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake scoring: Doin 5-0-13, Haluska 2-1-6, Frame 2-0-6, Kline 8-0-17, Yannuzzi 3-0-8, DiCaprio 1-2-4. Scoring totals: Guilderland, 15-8-39; Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 21-3-54.

