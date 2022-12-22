ECAC Hockey Commissioner Hagwell is stepping down at end of season

Article Audio:

After serving 24 years with ECAC Hockey, the last 18 as commissioner, Steve Hagwelll announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Hagwell is the longest-serving commissioner of ECAC Hockey.

“Having had the honor, privilege and blessing to serve ECAC Hockey for 24 years, including 18 as commissioner, I have decided that it is time for me to conclude my tenure with the league,” Hagwell said in a press release. “My love for ECAC Hockey is boundless but as much love as I have for the league, it is the administrators, coaches, student-athletes, staff, on-ice officials and volunteers, to whom I am forever indebted. I thank each and every one for allowing me to serve the greatest league within the NCAA structure for nearly a quarter of a century. It truly has been a blessing beyond anything I ever imagined.”

Hagwell joined the ECAC in August 1999, and was named Associate Commissioner for men’s hockey in 2000. In April 2004, the administrators of the 12 Division I ECAC hockey schools voted to change the structure of the league and make it an independent affiliate of the ECAC with its own governance and operations. Hagwell was named acting commissioner of the newly structured ECACH, and was given the permanent role in 2005.

During Hagwell’s tenure, the ECACH teams have won five national titles — two men’s teams (Yale in 2013 and Union in 2014), and three by the Clarkson women in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Hagwell oversaw the return of the ECACH men’s tournament to Lake Placid in 2014. The tournament was first played there from 1993-2002 before moving to Albany (2003-10) and Atlantic City, New Jersey (2011-13).

“Steve Hagwell has been synonymous with ECAC and College Hockey for the past 23 years,” Union College athletic director Jim McLaughlin said in the press release. “The League has seen tremendous growth and success at the highest levels of men’s and women’s ice hockey under his leadership. He was a passionate supporter of all the ECAC hockey members and cared deeply about the experience of our student-athletes. We thank Steve for his commitment and service over the past 20 years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports