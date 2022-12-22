High schools: Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball beats Scotia-Glenville

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Broadalbin-Perth got 15 points each from Mairead Marsden and Molly Russom in a 53-40 Foothills Council win over Scotia-Glenville on Thursday.

Camille Calderone added 12 points for the Patriots, who outscored Scotia-Glenville 19-4 in the fourth quarter for the win.

For the Tartans, Karaline McCarthy scored 16 points and Keeley Kristel scored 10.

Gloversville notched a 44-27 win over Gloversville. Zoie Tesi led Gloversville with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Johnstown’s Julieanna Hisert scored 18 points.

Johnstown was a 69-44 boys’ basketball winner against Broadalbin-Perth in the Foothills Council, with Braden Jones scoring 29 points and Ryan Hoyt scoring 15 for the Sir Bills. Ryan Savoie poured in 23 points for Broadalbin-Perth.

| All High Schools | All Local Sports | Everything Scotia-Glenville |

Categories: High School Sports, Other, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports