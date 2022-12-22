High schools: Schenectady boys’ basketball tops Bethlehem

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Schenectady used a huge second half to race past Bethlehem for a 70-59 win in Suburban Council boys’ basketball action on Thursday.

Christian Gomez and Damari Holder each scored 19 points for Schenectady, which trailed 34-25 at halftime before posting a 45-25 advantage in the second half.

Caden Bernardo scored 19 points and Braden LaClair scored 15 for Bethlehem.

Niskayuna beat Albany 66-61, with Ethan Gilson hitting seven 3-pointers and scoring 22 points to lead Niskayuna. Sam Booth added 18 points and Gavin Olsen scored 13 for Niskayuna. Leading the way for Albany was Deavion Springsteen with 21 points.

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk picked up a 57-49 Colonial Council win against Mohonasen. Jason Reif scored 17 points and Eddie Reville scored 14 for Ravena. Leading the way for Mohonasen were Luke Paolino with 12 points and Jacob Paolino with 10 points.

Johnstown was a 69-44 winner against Broadalbin-Perth in the Foothills Council, with Braden Jones scoring 29 points and Ryan Hoyt scoring 15 for the Sir Bills. Ryan Savoie poured in 23 points for Broadalbin-Perth.

In a non-league game, Colonie defeated Scotia 57-39, as Brandon Gordon scored 18 points and Trey Owens-Cody scored 14 for Colonie.

Fermin Fabian scored 10 points for the Tartans.

Galway beat Loudonville Christian 43-34 in a game played as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster at Hudson Valley. Josh Lovelass scored 17 points and Joe DeVellis scored 11 for Galway.

NISKAYUNA BEATS COLUMBIA

In Suburban Council girls’ basketball action, Niskayuna received 21 points from Kathleen Birmingham and 14 points from Jackie Reffelt to defeat Columbia 59-56. Sophie Bissaillon scored 17 points and Kendyl Ouimette scored 12 for Columbia.

Jayla Tyler scored 16 points, leading four Colonie players in double figures in a 56-42 non-league win over Duanesburg.Gabrielle Martin and Ava Pearson each added 11 points for Colonie, and Bella Franchi scored 10.

Allison O’Hanlon led the way for Duanesburg, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 28 points. Alex Moses scored five points and added nine rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

In the Colonial Council, Mohonasen got 25 points from Caitlyn Richmond in its 48-30 win over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk. Hannah VanDerzee led Ravena with 10 points.

Albany Academy picked up a 61-52 win over Ichabod Crane, paced by 19 points from Bella Vincent and 16 from Eva Gitto. Ichabod Crane’s Carolina Williams scored a game-high 25 points.

Broadalbin-Perth got 15 points each from Mairead Marsden and Molly Russom in a 53-40 Foothills Council win over Scotia-Glenville. Camille Calderone added 12 points for the Patriots, who outscored Scotia-Glenville 19-4 in the fourth quarter for the win. For the Tartans, Karaline McCarthy scored 16 points and Keeley Kristel scored 10.

Gloversville notched a 44-27 win over Gloversville. Zoie Tesi led Gloversville with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Johnstown’s Julieanna Hisert scored 18 points.

Queensbury beat Amsterdam 51-37, as Shea Canavan scored 27 points for a Spartans team that suited up just six players. Amsterdam’s Annie Fedullo scored nine points.

In the Wasaren League, Mechanicville was victorious against Berlin/New Lebanon, 71-16, led by 16 points from Lila Christensen and 10 points each from Ava Bulmer and Ava Gaspie.

