In the Pocket: Ballston Spa native Martinez hoping to give Motiv a boost

IN THE POCKET – For almost two decades R.J. Martinez has been considered one of the region’s top bowlers. Now he’s hoping that well-earned reputation will help him excel on his new team.

The 35-year-old Ballston Spa native recently accepted a staff contract with the Motiv bowling ball company. It will be his job to promote the brand and try out new products. These days, keglers have many orbs from which to choose, and Martinez understands he will have his hands full getting his colleagues to give Motiv balls a spot in their bags.

“It’s like a pro shop deal,” Martinez explained. “You get staff credit for equipment, and you earn more credit by promoting the brand. Part of the contract is promoting the brand and trying out new products. I’ll be doing some ball reviews.”

Martinez has been using Motiv bowling balls almost exclusively for the past year or so. He also rolled some Motiv equipment a few years ago, while dabbling with other brands, as well.

“For me, it’s very versatile stuff,” he said. “I can trust one ball to another. It gives me a better, controllable shape, and it suits my eye right now. I didn’t miss a cut last year using this equipment. I made every cut from last January through the rest of the regional season.”

Although most of the scratch bowlers have heard about the Motiv brand, it’s not as well-known as the major equipment giants like the Brunswick family or Storm/Roto Grip group of bowling balls. Martinez would like to change that.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that some people are set in their ways and unwilling to give it a chance, but Motiv is a very good company that has a lot of the same ball motions that the other companies have. I don’t see that much difference between all the brands. Motiv is just a smaller company that does all of its business in-house. It’s an All-American company that uses the old Brunswick plant to make their equipment,” he said.

For those bowlers interested in trying Motiv balls, Martinez explained that the Jackal line is the company’s strongest in terms of core and ball motion, followed by the Forge line, the Raptors, the Venoms, the Thrills and the Prides. Motiv’s unique brand of “urethane-type” balls called Tanks also have a strong following.

“Motiv has a lot of choices from top to bottom, and I haven’t thrown a lot of them just yet,” Martinez said. “But for example, the Venom Shock is basically a lot like the Storm IQ Tour. I definitely believe that this new relationship that I have with Motiv will help me, but it should also help Marty [Towne Bowling proprietor Marty Capullo Jr.] who is somebody that has helped me so much down through the years. The same for Matt Fazzone [ABS pro shop operator], who always drills my stuff just right, and Jayson Capullo, too.

“Hopefully, I can talk to the guy in charge and set up some demos around the area. This relationship with Motiv definitely gives me a bigger foot in the door.”

Martinez, who briefly competed on the PBA Tour in 2018, enjoyed a banner 2021-22 campaign with his Motiv weapons. He was third in the Valley Scratch Action XXIV in Waverly, lost in the semifinals of the Donato Scratch Singles at Towne Bowling Academy, qualified for match play in the Bud Bowl in Oswego, made it to the semifinals in the John Drexel Memorial Doubles event and finished in the top eight with partner Brandon Boyer in the Scratch Doubles tournament.

He also won his second straight average title in the Towne Majors.

Over the years, Martinez has won such notable events as three Huck Finn championships, the 2008 Bud Light Challenge Mini Marathon, Sammy V’s Eliminator in 2018 and the Towne Team Handicap Tournament. He finished 30th at the prestigious USBC Championships in 2013, was fourth in a New England Bowling Association event and was runner-up twice in the now defunct Northern Bowlers Association tour.

He’s averaged as high as 240 with more than 70 perfect games and 20 800 triples. Martinez once fired an 885 triple, which was just four pins off Bob “Goose” Faragon’s Schenectady USBC record at the time. Liz Kuhlkin now owns that record with an 890.

LAST-MINUTE GIFTS

If you are not finished with your holiday shopping and are still looking for some last-minute bowling gifts for Christmas, don’t forget bowling accessories like tape, scissors and tape removers, towels/shammies, New Skin liquid bandages, bowling bags, equipment cleaners, rosin bags, bowling shoes and wrist supports.

See your local pro shop owner.

STRIKES & SPARES

Congratulations to Rotterdam native Liz Kuhlkin, who won the 2021-22 USBC National High Average Award for the second time in three seasons with a 247.29 average for 124 games in the Reis Group Kim Brown Mixed Doubles league at Towne Bowling Academy. Her performance ranks third on the all-time average list for female competitors and sets the record for a doubles league on the women’s side. She also won the national women’s high average award in 2019-2020 with a 240 and won three consecutive Youth Female National High Average Awards from 2008 through 2011.

Towne Bowling Academy hosts the Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour’s Holiday Open Tuesday and Wednesday.

What a phenomenal effort by 15-year-old La Salle sophomore Zach Bombard, who rolled back-to-back 300 games during his 836 triple against Schalmont in a Colonial Council match Wednesday afternoon at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Speaking of phenomenal performances, how about Mark Ray rolling his 82nd 800 triple with scores of 299, 258 and 288 for an 845 at Hometown Lanes Wednesday night. Apparently this veteran still has plenty of game.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl at Boulevard Bowl, usually contested in March and April, will have an earlier start than usual because of a busy Boulevard tournament schedule. There are now two squads set for January — Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 with 11:45 a.m. starts. Entry fee for this charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady is $100 per four-person team, and there is a $2,000 top prize, based on 160 entries. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations.

Boulevard Bowl hosts the Mikey Scaccia’s Christmas Challenge Tuesday at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25. There will be a four-game format with a stepladder final. The payout will be 1 in 5 for the scratch (200 average or higher), handicap (90% of 240 with a 40-pin handicap limit) and youth (100% of 240 handicap) divisions. The tournament benefits Boulevard’s junior bowling program.

Also at Boulevard Bowl will be the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-TapTournament Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament picks up again Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues on weekends through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes’ annual Holiday Tournament continues Saturday at noon, Monday night (6:30 p.m.), Dec. 31 (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.), Jan. 2 (6:30 p.m.), Jan. 7 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 8 (2 p.m.). Handicap is 90% of 220. One in eight teams will cash. Entry fee is $30 per bowler. Top prize is $1,200 guaranteed, based on 100 teams.

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center’s annual New Year’s Day Tournament is one of the most popular events of the season. The entry fee is $125. This year’s event will be eight games. One in six bowlers will cash. First and second place are guaranteed at $2,000 and $1,000. Low to cash will be a minimum of $200. There will only be one squad beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bowlers may also opt to compete in a 16-game doubles event by simply combining their scores for another $50 entry fee. Call 518-793-9606 for reservations or more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes is the host for the Bazar Auto Body’s Super bowl Bakers Doubles Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. First place will be $1,000, based on 52 teams. Entry fee is $45 per bowler and limited to the first 52 paid entries. Call Rob Daigneault (518-859-6726) or Darrell Coonrad (518-817-3505) for reservations or more information.

MAJOR BOWLING

Liz Kuhlkin shot a 276-779 to edge Ryan Karabin (277-778) by a pin for top honors, Cassius Boyd fired a 280-781 and both Craig Taylor and John Pancake recorded perfect games in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Jay Diamond delivered a 279-792, Mark Ray registered a 289-780, Art Van Buren rolled a 279-772 and Austin Van Buren ripped a 259-763 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Tom Girard produced a 252-928, and B.J. Smith Jr. fired a 242-918 to pace the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Victoria Shufelt was in the zone Wednesday night with a 289 game en route to a big 1,093 four-game series in the Towne Mixed Doubles league. She shot a career-best 824 triple for her first three games and it was her second 800 triple. Scott Rogers delivered a 289-1,047, and Billy McGaffin Jr. hammered a 279-1,009.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

DeCrescente Distributing 33-12, Broadway Lanes 32.5-12.5, ABS 31.5-13.5, Downs Roofing 30-15, Falvey Real Estate 30-15, Towne Bowling Academy 26-19, J&F Lawncare 25-20, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 24-21, Rollarama 24-21, Sindoni Sausage 23-22, 20 North 23-22, WMS Leasing 22-23, Drive Line Motors 21.5-23.5, Boulevard Bowl 19-26, The Heritage Group 18-27, Bootlegger’s 18-27, Kristel Mechanical 17-28, KKV Recovery 14-31, Da Royalty 13-32, 518 Aliens 7.5-37.5.

Match summaries

Kristel Mechanical (2)

Ed White 214-246-257 — 717, Jeremy Noble 203-224-242 — 669, Bryan Kelley 186-220-262 — 668, Jeff Whitehouse 277-180-264 — 721. Totals: 880-870-1,025 — 2,775.

KKV Recovery (1)

Alyssa Griffin 247-245-197 — 689, Brandon Wolf 228-184-232 — 644, Kara Struffolino 204-286-175 — 665, Vinny Struffolino 134-192-187 — 513. Totals: 813-907-791 — 2,511.

— — —

Da Royalty (2)

AJ Collins 178-222-244 — 644 Andy Dzuba 162-237-180 — 579, Will Cunningham 206-160-237 — 603, David Squires 254-257-258 — 769. Totals: 800-876-919 — 2,595.

518 Aliens (1)

Chuck Schissler 247-213-185 — 645, Jenn Schissler 225-213-223 — 661, Chris Lee 255-193-210 — 658, Gabe Criscuolo 204-194-234 — 632. Totals: 931-813-852 — 2,596.

— — —

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Jessica Aiezza 195-243-201 — 639, Brian Mariano 215-223-279 — 717, Suzie Morine 192-205-2789 — 676, Liz Kuhlkin 276-258-245 — 779. Totals: 878-929-1,004 — 2,811.

ABS (1)

Jeff Kallner 259-206-203 — 668, Matt Kallner 269-194-195 — 658, Craig Taylor 195-300-228 — 723, Matt Fazzone 258-203-234 — 695. Totals: 981-903-860 — 2,744.

— — —

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 209-205-201 — 615, John Pancake 215-300-226 — 741, Steve Wagoner 280-245-212 — 737, Justin Barcomb 221-267-213 — 701. Totals: 925-1,017-852 — 2,794.

Falvey Real Estate (0)

Dan Auricchio 247-279-221 — 747, Kenny Livengood 214-204-196 — 614, Lee Aiezza 170-208-195 — 573, Jeff Young 266-234-182 — 682. Totals: 897-925-794 — 2,616.

— — —

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 266-256-247 — 769, Nick Barnes 195-269-229 — 693, Ryan Karabin 2445-277-256 — 778, Billy Wigand 235-259-247 — 741. Totals: 941-1,061-979 — 2,981.

Towne Bowling Academy (0)

Tom Earl 258-238-267 — 763, Tony Palumbo 248-235-190 — 673, Marty Capullo Jr. 204-238-266 — 708, Debbie Capullo 215-206-195 — 616. Totals: 925-917-918 — 2,760.

— — —

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 238-248-209 — 695, Nick Stricos 214-269-215 — 698, Steve Hallenbeck 192-254-200 — 646, R.J. Martinez 244-210-246 — 700. Totals: 888-981-870 — 2,739.

Sindoni Sausage (1)

Scott Chastenay 278-213-221 — 712, Mike Dicerbo 236-214-217 — 667, Rich Strath 265-212-229 — 706, Joe VanDerLinden 247-259-194 — 700. Totals: 1,026-898-861 — 2,785.

— — —

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Joe Mazuryk 196-215-259 — 670, Chip Tashjian 233-248-276 — 757, Brad Lawyer 231-171-164 — 566, Jody Becker 246-187-226 — 659. Totals: 906-821-925 — 2,652.

20 North (1)

Joel Donato 259-176-200 — 635, Tommy Donato 248-180-162 — 590, Don Herrington 213-211-190 — 614, Chris Radliff 246-198-196 — 640. Totals: 966-765-748 — 2,479.

— — —

Rollarama (2)

Dan Rotter 233-233-212 — 678, Jeremy Clute 247-174-242 — 663, Ron Paradiso 269-173-227 — 669, Ken LaBelle Jr. 244-267-236 — 747. Totals: 993-847-917 — 2,757.

Drive Line Motors (1)

Kate Clark 225-182-279 — 686, Chris Allen 203-222-2445 — 670, Rob Beedelson 204-214-224 — 642, John Askew 225-200-216 — 641. Totals: 857-818-964 — 2,639.

— — —

WMS Leasing (2)

Stephen Alexander 220-255-214 — 689, Lindsey McPhail 179-246-259 — 684, Tom Egan Jr. 279-234-187 — 700, Chad Sutliff 222-188-268 — 678. Totals: 900-923-928 — 2,751.

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 192-258-188 — 638, Ken Wilkins 236-222-196 — 654, Mike Scaccia 224-214-246 — 684 Derek Foti 184-265-238 — 687. Totals: 836-959-868 — 2,663.

— — —

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 168-244-190 — 602, Amanda Chrzanowski 175-225-228 — 628, Bob Messick 268-237-227 — 732, Mike Nolan 248-195-191 — 634. Totals: 859-901-836 — 2,596.

Bootlegger’s (2)

Cassius Boyd 280-213-278 — 771, Karrie Blake 212-194-174 — 580, Eric Quinlivan 214-237-193 — 644, Tom Rogers 231-216-226 — 673. Totals: 937-860-871 — 2,668.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

JL Designs 47-13, Muny Grille 43.5-16.5, Universal Auto Parts 42-18, Van Buren Enterprises 41.5-18.5, Precision Floors 39-21, Metroland Photo 36-24, TSS Printing 34-26, All in 1 Realty 28-32, EBF Strong 28-32, Bob’s Pro Shop 26-34, The SignBandits.com 20-40, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 15-45, Team 14 13-47, IDID 7-53.

Match summaries

Team 14 (3)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

IDID (1)

Tony Fernandez 215-200-145 — 560, Joe Gordon 151-200-140 — 491, Jim Valentino 150-213-166 — 529, AJ Perone 205-225-256 — 686. Totals: 721-838-707 — 2,266.

— — —

JL Designs (4)

Justin Lansing 248-194-236 — 678, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 211-278-259 — 748, Ron Williams 269-223-226 — 718, Billy McGaffin Jr. 254-259-205 — 718. Totals: 982-954-926 — 2,862.

Universal Auto Parts (0)

Andy Smith 205-200-185 — 590, Bill Heaphy III 186-224-202 — 612, Chris Fedden 256-193-257 — 706, Chris Smith 237-213-209 — 659. Totals: 884-830-853 — 2,567.

— — —

Muny Grille (2.5)

Jay Diamond 246-279-267 — 792, Dave Bingham 184-214-220 — 618, Mark Ray 235-289-256 — 780, Jamie Diamond 236-227-269 — 732. Totals: 901-1,009-1,012 — 2,922.

Van Buren Enterprise (1.5)

Art Van Buren 279-237-256 — 772, Rich Manzer Jr. 170-256-225 — 651, Brian French 222-258-256 — 736, Austin Van Buren 257-247-259 — 763. Totals: 928-998-996 — 2,922.

— — —

Precision Floors (2)

Mike Guidarelli 211-247-214 — 672, Jim Bassotti 187-214-213 — 614, John Leone 220-246-235 — 701, Jason Impellizzeri 219-241-207 — 667. Totals: 837-948-869 — 2,654.

Metroland Photo (2)

Lee Quivey 222-216-249 — 687, Steve Renzi 205-214-245 — 664, Mike Gallitelli 183-237-204 — 624, B.J. Smith Jr. 232-235-194 — 661. Totals: 842-902-892 — 2,636.

— — —

TSS Printing (3)

Rob Mengel 244-199-214 — 657, Corey Buckley 215-225-244 — 684, Tyler Mochrie 224-290-225 — 739, Zach Gravell 213-244-182 — 639. Totals: 896-958-865 — 2,719.

All in 1 Realty (1)

Nick Peckowitz 205-248-234 — 687, Tammy Sader 179-2334-214 — 627, Rich Rogaski 184-206-206 — 596, Kris Impellizzeri 164-205-257 — 626. Totals: 732-893-911 — 2,536.

— — —

EBF Strong (1)

John Liberatore 184-177-223 — 584, Rich Bauer 246-159-165 — 570, Melissa Childrose 236-201-225 — 662, Chris Fawcett (absent) 200-200-200 — 600. Totals: 866-737-813 — 2,416.

Bob’s Pro Shop (3)

B.J. Rucinski 217-186-235 — 638, Earl Lawrence Jr. 189-235-197 — 621, Bob Tedesco Jr. 233-210-185 — 628, Mike Smith 200-231-233 — 664. Totals: 839-862-850 — 2,551.

— — —

The SignBandits.com (1)

Aiden Deitz 197-204-170 — 571, Rich Ellis 213-215-190 — 618, Bill Carl 186-147-258 — 591, Jason Deitz 140-186-232 — 558. Totals: 736-752-850 — 2,338.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (3)

Anthony Clay 193-222-236 — 651, Jackielynn Noble 180-233-154 — 567, Jim Petronis 217-201-244 — 662, Travis Boisclair 194-180-210 – -584. Totals: 784-836-844 — 2,464.

FRANK DEPALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 50.5-24.5, Masons Automotive 46-29, Derenzo’s Tax Service 40-35, Kalpro 40-35, D.A. Parisi & Co. 25.5-49.5, MBM Motorsports 23-52.

Match summaries

D.A. Parisi & Co. (0)

John Mecca 211-204-202-242 — 859, Jeff Williams 237-236-203-176 — 852, Ken Wilkins 224-138-216-174 — 752. Totals: 672-578-621-592 — 2,463.

MBM Motorsports (5)

Zach Mecca 238-223-195-200 — 856, Thomas Favata 198-221-266-195 — 880, Tom Girard 248-200-228-252 — 928. Totals: 684-644-689-647 — 2,664.

— — —

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Don Cross 242-197-213-190 — 842, Mike Scaccia 213-223-181-266 — 883, Brian Hart 257-209-180-194 — 840. Totals: 712-629-574-650 — 2,565.

Masons Automotive (1)

Mark Hansen 173-179-225-181 — 758, Robin Fredenburgh 186-183-184-190 — 743, B.J. Smith Jr. 242-225-214-237 — 918. Totals: 601-587-623-608 — 2,419.

— — —

Derenzo’s Tax Service (1)

P.J. Derenzo 227-234-206-195 — 862, Travis Boisclair 152-187-152-202 — 693, Anthony Clay 211-232-209-182 — 834. Totals: 590-653-567-579 — 2,389.

Kalpro (4)

Keith Lawyer 211-206-174-187 — 778, Kyle Wilkins 226-185-234-216 — 861, Joe Carusone 214-226-170-196 — 806. Totals: 651-617-578-599 — 2,445.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

JLD 199-121, ABS 185.5-134.5 Revolutions Pro Shop 183.5-136.5, Solid Surface 183-137, A Plus Heating No. 2 181-139, Towne Bowling Academy 179-141, Syron’s Meat Market 178-142, TSS Printing 176-144, Broadway Lunch 169.5-150.5, Rogers Motorsports 167-153, Battenkill Motors 163-157, Sindoni Sausage 158.5-161.5, Next Level Detailing 157-163, Unbreakable Nutrition 151-169, Sportsman’s Bowl 148.5-171.5, My Three Sons 140-180, T.J. Bell Environmental 137.5-182.5, Main Street Café 137.5-182.5, Never Enough Performance 128.5-191.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 77-243.

Match summaries

Main Street Café (2.5)

Ursula Pasquerella 163-142-139-172 — 616, Joe Venduro 148-192-202-205 — 747. Totals: 362-385-392-428 — 1,567.

Unbreakable Nutrition (17.5)

Niki Battistoni 236-236-279-216 — 967, Peter Battistoni 174-192-186-206 — 758. Totals: 450-468-505-462 — 1,885.

— — —

My Three Sons (14)

Patricia Kelly 168-247-246-180 — 841, Scott Rogers 289-245-269-244 — 1,047. Totals: 484-519-542-451 — 1,996.

Never Enough Performance (6)

Kate Clark 225-233-215-198 —871, Dave McLear 213-220-214-238 — 885. Totals: 471-486-462-469 — 1,888.

— — —

T.J. Bell Environmental (16)

Eliza Arasim 245-225-199-257 — 926, Mike Kamm 207-205-278-228 — 918. Totals: 49—468-515-523 — 1,996.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (4)

Michelle Largeteau 183-133-166-139 — 621 ,Tony Pasquerella 206-160-158-148 — 672. Totals: 512-416-447-410 — 1,785.

— — —

JLD (14.5)

Amber Brophy 257-186-265-172 — 880, Billy McGaffin Jr. 245-236-279-249 — 1,009. Totals: 531-451-573-450 — 2,005.

ABS (5.5)

Natasha Fazzone 247-216-268-259 — 989, Matt Fazzone 236-204-246-248 — 934. Totals: 498-436-530-523 — 1,987.

— — —

Revolutions Pro Shop (8.5)

Lindsey McPhail 240-215-213-192 — 860, Don Herrington 269-237-247-212 — 965. Totals: 525-468-476-420 — 1,989.

Solid Surface (11.5)

Cheyanne Zullo 213-225-224-213 — -875, Austin Zullo 201-224-183-259 — 867. Totals: 452-487-445-510 — 1,894.

— — —

TSS Printing (8)

Jackie Malone 222-202-195-190 — 809, Paul Dumas 225-279-200-234 — 938. Totals: 473-507-421-450 — 1,851.

Syron’s Meat Market (12)

Jessica Aiezza 195-245-245-183 — 868, John Askew 258-207-265-237 — 967. Totals: 476-475-533-443 — 1,927.

— — —

Towne Bowling Academy (13)

Debbie Capullo 216-215-215-289 — 935, Ryan Gahan 202-237-213-270 — 922. Totals: 448-482-458-589 — 1,977.

Broadway Lunch (7)

Renee Earl 194-176-172-196 — 738, Tom Earl 238-237-279-233 — 987. Totals: 468-449-487-465 — 1,869.

— — —

A Plus Heating No. 2 (20)

Victoria Shufelt 267-268-289-269 — 1,093, Zack Porter 288-226-215-246 — 975. Totals: 583-522-532-543 — 2,180.

Next Level Detailing (0)

Kim Swiatocha 244-196-169-205 — 814, Matt Swiatocha 278-194-215-183 — 870. Totals: 544-412-406-410 — 1,772.

— — —

Sindoni Sausage (5)

Liz Kuhlkin 203-223-279-226 — 931, Joe VanDerLinden 245-239-215-232 — 931. Totals: 457-471-503-467 — 1,898.

Rogers Motorsports (15)

Kelly Chrzanowski 202-202-197-277 — 878, Tom Rogers 242-170-279-223 — 914. Totals: 480-408-512-536 — 1,936.

— — —

Battenkill Motors (13)

Laura Rotter 258-191-277-201 — 927, Dan Rotter 197-202-171-226 — 796. Totals: 490-428-483-462 — 1,863.

Sportsman’s Bowl (7)

Erika Poje 214-173-196-199 — 782, Dan Knutti 207-200-203-213 — 823. Totals: 473-425-451-464 — 1,813.

