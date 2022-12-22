Indictment sheds new light on kidnapping, rape charges against Rotterdam man

Article Audio:

TROY – An indictment filed against a Rotterdam man in Rensselaer County recently charging him with rape, kidnapping and other counts, sheds more light on the accusations against the man, including the time frame of the allegations.

Travis Anderson, 38, of Rotterdam, was indicted recently there after a months-long investigation on a total of 39 counts, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s officials said last week.

Anderson faces 19 counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, 18 counts of first-degree rape and one count each of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, all felonies. He was indicted after a months-long investigation sparked by the victim coming forward, officials said.

Officials then did not describe the allegations against Anderson further, but the indictment includes some further information on the case.

According to the indictment, the rape and criminal sexual act allegations span Sept. 22 to Oct. 9.

Both the unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping charges stem from allegations Sept. 14 between two locations in Rensselaer County, according to the indictment.

Anderson is accused of restraining – the unlawful imprisonment charge – and abducting – the kidnapping charge – on that date and in those locations, according to the indictment.

If convicted of the kidnapping charge, Anderson would face up to 25 years in prison.

Each of the rape and criminal sexual act charges also carries potential terms of up to 25 years in prison upon conviction.

Anderson was arraigned and ordered held on $75,000 bail. He has since posted that bail and been released, officials said. An attorney for Anderson could not be reached.

