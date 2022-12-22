Injured Ballston Lake, Saratoga Springs hikers rescued in separate Essex County trail incidents, DEC says

Article Audio:

ESSEX COUNTY — Injured hikers from Saratoga Springs and Ballston Lake were rescued in separate incidents from the same area last week, a day apart, the Department of Environmental Conservation said.

In the first incident, last Tuesday, Dec. 13, a hiker from Saratoga Springs, 21, had a possibly broken ankle below the Wright/Algonquin junction, officials said.

Dispatchers called in forest rangers to assist with the hiker at about 2:25 p.m. that day. Aviation assistance was called for, but high winds and safety concerns kept the New York State Police helicopter grounded, officials said.

Thirteen rangers and additional DEC staff and volunteers then responded. They reached the hiker at 6:45 p.m., administered first aid to the person’s ankle and for hypothermia.

An hour and a half later, rangers used a backpack system to carry the hiker back down the mountain, over treacherously steep and icy slopes, officials said.

By 9:37 p.m., they reached the Adirondak Loj, where they were met by a Lake Placid Ambulance, officials said. The hiker was then taken for further medical care.

In another incident the next day, a hiker from Ballston Lake, 63, with a hip injury was rescued in the same area, officials said.

Forest rangers responded to the Wright/Algonquin junction area in North Elba at about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 for a hiker with an unstable hip injury, officials said.

Seventeen rangers responded in what the DEC called “extremely hazardous conditions.” The hiker was in severe pain, officials said.

Rangers began carrying the man out at 5:37 p.m. and safely reached the Adirondak Loj at 10:32 p.m., officials said.

The hiker was taken on to the hospital for further care.

The two rescues also came about two weeks after a 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady had to be rescued from Algonquin Peak.

