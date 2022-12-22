Niskayuna restaurant gives boost to holiday luminary effort

Article Audio:

NISKAYUNA — A Niskayuna holiday tradition is set to expand this year with a boost from a local eatery.

The Broken Inn restaurant and bar is funding an expansion of the town’s luminaries program, which sees residents place lighted bags along the street in front of their homes on Christmas Eve.

Organizer Rick Henze said that Broken Inn owner Tommy Nicchi reached out to community volunteers this year in order to ensure that eight streets throughout the town will be fully lined with luminaries this Saturday night.

“It’s a pretty labor-intensive project and we have a lot of families in the area that pitch in and do it,” Henze said. “But we can only do so much, because it takes a lot of time and effort. So the Broken Inn is going to try to make it even bigger this year.”

The local restaurant is planning to fill in the gaps to blanket eight town streets in Old Niskayuna, including Lexington Parkway, Valencia Road and Clifton Park Road, with up to 3,000 luminaries.

The effort will include the purchase of 3,000 luminary bags, 3,000 candles and 1,500 pounds of sand to keep the bags in place.

Niskayuna residents plan to put the luminaries in place on Dec. 24 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., with a rain date of Christmas Day if the conditions are too blustery on Christmas Eve.

“We really can’t have high winds, so if the winds are over 10 miles per hour, it’s going to blow the bags into the candles and they’ll go up in flames,” Henze said.

The luminaries will be lit at sundown and subsequently burn out overnight.

“This is a pretty big task (we calculated that it will take 3,000 luminaries to do it right) and so our high school kids and moms have been working double time on luminary assembly and many will come in to place them and light them on Christmas Eve,” according to a Broken Inn statement.

Henze said that with the assistance of the Broken Inn, this year’s luminary program should be the biggest one yet.

“That’s the idea,” he said. “The Broken Inn is using their proceeds this month to pay for it.”

