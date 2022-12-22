Shenendehowa hockey holds on for 1st win at Saratoga Springs since 2018

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — For the first time in nearly five years, Shenendehowa left Weibel Avenue Rink victorious Thursday after defeating rival Saratoga Springs 2-1.

These Plainsmen (3-4-1, 2-1-1 CDHSHL) are a younger bunch — only five on the roster will graduate in 2023 — but senior captain Freddy Hicks said that they all recognized the moment.

“Everyone was silent in the locker room before [the game],” Hicks said. “We were all really nervous, and I think in the first period the speed, really, we weren’t used to it and we had to pick it up.”

His head coach Juan de la Rocha agreed with the assessment of Shenendehowa’s start. That being said, the game’s final 17 minutes were where he saw continued opportunities to grow and, beyond that, close out games.

“It wasn’t a good game for us altogether but we started to piece good plays together in the second period,” de la Rocha said. “We talked about how we still haven’t won a third period this year. And maybe that has to do with inexperience, youth, who knows, but they have got to learn, and it was right there for them. But, they didn’t play a complete third period.”

The visitors entered the final frame leading 2-0 due to goals by Nathan Wolfe, assisted by John Westrick, and Hicks, who went five-hole on Saratoga Springs goalie Xander Clarke off a centering pass by Andrew Thornton.

The Blue Streaks (1-5-1, 0-3-1) came out in the third with an extra sense of urgency. Despite playing without leading scorer Charlie Oke, other seniors Victor Cutting and Frank Klaus, and sophomore Jayson Carpenter — all missing due to the flu — those on the ice were competing hard, which their head coach Tim Horst noticed.

“We told them in the locker room afterward, we’re proud of the way they played and what they brought to the table,” Horst said. “They came up short, you know. It was a good battle against a good rival.”

That battle intensified seven minutes into the third. Starting with a scary moment for Saratoga Springs, when a hit just behind the play by Westrick sent junior Hunter Bradley to the ice just to the left of the Blue Streaks’ net. No penalty was called on the play.

After being treated by the trainer on the ice, Bradley was taken directly to the locker room. According to Horst, the defenseman will be going for an evaluation of his head, and no information on his status will be available until after that.

Only 11 seconds back into play, Shenendehowa’s Jake George was whistled for cross checking on the other end of the ice, beginning a bit of a parade to the box. Not 30 seconds after him, Saratoga Springs’ Matt Rissetto was called for elbowing. Just over a minute later, Plainsmen Steve Anslow gave the Blue Streaks a 4-on-3 advantage for 25 seconds due to a slashing infraction. The team’s combined for seven penalties in the period after just one in the second and three in the first.

It took Saratoga Springs 14 seconds to take advantage of the 4-on-3 as senior Payton Borak slammed home a rebound off the end boards after an initial shot by fellow senior Luke Henderson.

From there, momentum swung.

“I just think our guys just kind of smelled the blood in the water there,” Horst said. “They knew that they had to make a move. Time was running out on them.”

Horst complemented his squad’s ability to get pucks deep, grind in the offensive zone and get action going in front of Shenendehowa goalie Mason Snider.

A Hicks tripping call with 57.8 seconds to go put the visitors on the backfoot up to the end of the game. Snider, who saved 32 of the 33 shots he faced, commended a singular moment with 16.7 seconds left for securing the win.

“For the most part, I thought everybody was fighting hard in front, blocking shots — Andrew Thornton with a nice blocked shot to end the game,” Snider said, “really clutched up the game for us.”

Both teams will head out of the area for tournaments during holiday break. Saratoga Springs is headed down to lower Westchester County to take on Section I’s Pelham and Cortland Homer. Shenendehowa is headed west to the Syracuse area for the West Genesee Tournament.

Shenendehowa 0 2 0 — 2

Saratoga Springs 0 0 1 — 1

Shenendehowa scoring: Wolfe 1-0, Hicks 1-0, J. Westrick 0-1, Thornton 0-1. Saratoga Springs scoring: Borak 1-0, Henderson 0-1. Goalies: Shenendehowa, Snider 32 saves. Saratoga Springs, Clarke 19 saves.

