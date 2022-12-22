Three Saratoga County businesses cited in underage alcohol sales sting; 13 others refuse to sell, troopers say

|
Article Audio:
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Three Saratoga County businesses have been cited, accused of selling alcohol to a minor during a recent underage alcohol sales sting, New York State Police said Thursday.
In all, authorities checked 16 businesses, largely in the Saratoga Springs area, police said.
The three individuals accused of selling were each charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, police said.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Police identified the three businesses cited as:
- East Side Wine & Spirits, 11 Maple Dell, Saratoga Springs
- Jones & 50 Wine and Spirits, 4208 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- Friendly Spirits Wines & Liquors, 1346 Route 9, South Glens Falls
Eight of the 13 businesses that passed and refused to sell had Wilton addresses, the other five Saratoga Springs addresses.
The investigations use a trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth, police said.
| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | Saratoga County | All Local News |
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs