Three Saratoga County businesses cited in underage alcohol sales sting; 13 others refuse to sell, troopers say

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Three Saratoga County businesses have been cited, accused of selling alcohol to a minor during a recent underage alcohol sales sting, New York State Police said Thursday.

In all, authorities checked 16 businesses, largely in the Saratoga Springs area, police said.

The three individuals accused of selling were each charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, police said.

Police identified the three businesses cited as:

East Side Wine & Spirits, 11 Maple Dell, Saratoga Springs

Jones & 50 Wine and Spirits, 4208 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

Friendly Spirits Wines & Liquors, 1346 Route 9, South Glens Falls

Eight of the 13 businesses that passed and refused to sell had Wilton addresses, the other five Saratoga Springs addresses.

The investigations use a trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth, police said.

