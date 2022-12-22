Warnerville church requests emergency ZBA decision

Article Audio:

RICHMONDVILLE — Members of a small church near Cobleskill seek an opportunity to make their case against a controversial order.

The Warnerville Methodist Church earlier this week requested the Richmondville town Zoning Board of Appeals review and reauthorize an emergency shelter for homeless people, which was shut down by a code enforcement officer on the grounds of zoning noncompliance in mid-November.

Ministry members, convinced the move was based on faulty judgment and lack of consideration for religious institutions, for the last two weeks had contemplated bringing the matter to state Supreme Court in Schoharie.

“There were a number of considerations in which route would provide us a faster remedy, right?” said church attorney Fred Mauhs. “But sometimes you can’t go directly to court. You have to exhaust your administrative remedies.”

The ZBA hasd’t settled on a special meeting date as of press time.

Under state law, the appointed group has 45 days to respond. Mauhs has asked for a review within seven days or temporary authorization to reopen until ZBA officials reach a decision.

“Severe winter weather is already upon us, and I understand there are at least five individuals who could immediately avail themselves of applicant’s warming station,” Mauhs wrote to the ZBA.

ZBA members for the last two weeks have been studying case law provided by the New York State Association of Towns, namely the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 (RLUIPA), a law providing conditional leeway for religious groups to circumvent zoning requirements.

The ZBA last met roughly a year ago. Board Chairman Steve Swenson described the pending matter as a “very detailed and in-depth” case.

The warming center first opened Nov. 1 and closed Nov. 16 under a cease and desist letter from Code Enforcement Officer Jay Belfiore, who claimed that the transient-style operation wasn’t permitted at that location under town codes. Mauhs has argued that religious institutions are permitted.

Swenson maintained that the church could’ve resolved this dilemma a month earlier had they filed for a ZBA interpretation after Belfiore sent the letter. The entity’s self-created hardship and the religious status will be taken into consideration, Swenson said.

“They did not go directly to the correct method, which would be filing an interpretation with the zoning law and if they had done that, we probably would have been maybe done by now, honestly,” Swenson said. “So the timing is all on them.”

In the church’s defense, Mauhs said that his client lacked the legal know-how to work within the system and was never formally directed to settle the case in the ZBA in the original legal notice.

“This is a highly legal area that both the ZBA and my client find themselves in right now and they had no lawyer to sort through the legal issues until I came along,” Mauhs said.

Mauhs, an environmental law attorney, was placed on retainer in early December.

Catholic Charities was at the helm of warming center operations under contract with the Schoharie County Department of Social Services. Until partnering with the Warnerville ministry, both entities had unsuccessfully eyed sites in Middleburgh and Cobleskill.

Swenson believes that warming center organizers should have contacted Belfiore before opening and said some supporters of the facility should’ve had enough experience with municipal government to understand the procedure. The station was not cleared by any municipal official or delegated group before opening.

“I don’t know anybody in Richmondville that’s opposed to the warming center,” Swenson said. “It’s kind of a no-brainer. We all want it. It’s just a matter of following the law.”

Some Richmondville residents were critical of homeless activity at a public forum on the warming center hosted by Catholic Charities in October, according to the church ZBA memorandum.

At recent town meetings, the church has received an outpouring of community support. However, there has been some tension between opponents of the shutdown and community members who believe the center was improperly planned.

Swenson insisted that he’ll keep any ZBA meeting orderly.

Possible court action

Belfiore, who has also accused the group of violating code separate from his cease and desist order, believes full approval will require a multi-step process. He’s glad that the Warnerville Methodist Church has started the process of working with the ZBA, but wishes it happened sooner.

“They’ll get the variance from the ZBA and then they’ll have to get a site plan OK’d by the Planning Board,” Belfiore told The Daily Gazette. “Once the Planning Board OKs that, then they can come to me, get the building permit and continue on down the road.”

Mauhs argues that as a religious institution, any step beyond an interpretation is unnecessary. He said that variance requirements are “extremely strict” and would only be applicable if the property failed to make a return in investment due to unforeseen circumstances.

“[The federal government] lets the churches have this broad authority without making them go back for more permits,” Mauhs argued.

If the ZBA rules against the church, Mauhs said, the group will have “exhausted our administrative remedies and then we can file an Article 78 with the state Supreme Court.”

Article 78 proceedings are used in court to overturn a local agency decision.

If the case ends up in court, religious liberty expert David Callaway of the Freedom Forum said that the church would need to prove it was “substantially burdened by the local government” because of the cease and desist order.

“The deciding factor would likely be whether Richmondville applied the zoning requirements fairly or not,” Calloway said in an email. “A court could be sympathetic to WMC’s argument if the church could point to other institutions offering the same services but not held to the same zoning standards.”

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

