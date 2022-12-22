Weekend plans: Artisan markets and holiday display among top picks

Article Audio:

WEEKEND PLANS – There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Singing into Christmas

Singer Samara Joy brings jazz to the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs on Friday.

Known for her rich and velvety voice, Joy is a Grammy-nominated jazz singer who has amassed a following on TikTok and appeared on the TODAY Show and the Kelly Clarkson Show. In September, she released “Linger Awhile,” her Verve Records debut that includes a mix of classic standards.

On Friday, she’ll be joined by The McLendon Family and will perform a program called “A Joyful Holiday,” which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30.50-$50.50. For more information visit universalpreservationhall.org.

Holiday Lighted Nights

Friday evening marks one of the last chances to see Holiday Lighted Nights at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The drive-thru light show features nearly two miles of holiday displays and a holiday bazaar.

It runs from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Friday and on select days through Dec. 30. Tickets are $25 per car. Organizers are also collecting canned goods for Comfort Food Community, a non-profit that runs food pantries and programs in Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties. For more information, visit washingtoncountyfairgrounds.com.

Last weekend for holiday markets

Those looking to grab last-minute gifts can look to the Artisans’ Market at the Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa, which runs through Saturday. It features handcrafted products created by local artisans, including everything from soaps and lotions to ornaments and pet toys. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information visit brooksidemuseum.org.

Saratoga Arts on is also hosting a holiday art market on Friday and Saturday, with work for sale by regional artists. Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Saratoga Arts is located at 320 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. For more information visit saratoga-arts.org.

Wrapping up the Festival of Trees

Friday is the last day to see the Festival of Trees in Schenectady. Presented by the Schenectady County Historical Society and YWCA NorthEastern NY, the festival features 70-plus fir trees all decorated by local organizations.

The festival is open to view at the YWCA and the Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 and go toward both organizations. For more information visit schenectadyhistorical.org.

Categories: Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Schenectady County