Boys’ hockey: CD Jets continue strong start, shutting out Storm 3-0

The Capital District Jets scored one goal in each period en route to a 3-0 win over the Storm Monday night. It was their fourth CDHSHL victory this season — most in the league, and their fifth overall.

Senior captain Cole Davidson got the scoring going in the first off of assists from assistant captain Joshua McKinney and Colin Wilson. In the second period, it was eighth-grader Jeremy See with an unassisted tally to double the lead. And finally, in the third, Wilson topped off the night with assists from McKinney and See.

McKinney reached 10 assists on the year with his two helpers Monday, and became the first CDHSHL player to reach 20 points — 11 goals bring him to 21 total — so far this season. Wilson and Davidson also moved up the league goal-scoring table for their efforts. Wilson is now tied for second with eight tallies, while Davidson is in a pack tied for fifth with seven.

The Jets’ Joey Shanahan had his first shutout of the season stopping 22 shots. Shane McKone had 32 saves for the Storm.

