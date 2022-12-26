Chargers-Colts set to light it up on MNF, plus a Keenan Allen prop: Best bets for Dec. 26

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Dec. 26:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts over 44.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Colts’ saving grace this season has been their defense, but that hasn’t been the case in recent weeks due top cornerback Kenny Moore being out injured.

Moore is set to be out again this week, which should allow Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing attack to put up points in bunches like opposing passing attacks have done to the Colts recently.

The Colts offense is set to be improved with Nick Foles at quarterback, so this one has the makings of a shootout with Foles set to have to chase points against Herbert and company.

KEENAN ALLEN YARDAGE PROP

The play: NFL: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen over 60.5 receiving yards

The odds/bet: -131 ($13.10 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The Chargers passing attack hasn’t been as explosive as many anticipated, but the main reason for that is the fact that Keenan Allen has battled injuries throughout the year.

Allen is back healthy and has resumed his role as Justin Herbert’s top target, and the Chargers have been much more potent on offense as a result, with Allen going for 86 receiving yards or more the past three weeks.

With Colts top corner Kenny Moore out, Allen should have plenty of opportunity to rack up well over 60 yards tonight.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL: Miami Dolphins -3.5 vs. Green Bay Packers (LOST $33)

NBA: New York Knicks ML vs. Philadelphia 76ers (LOST $8.70)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$41.70 (0-2)

Final total for the week: -$1.40 (6-7)

Total for December: -$42.20 (20-26)

Total for 2022: +$164.70 (332-357)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

