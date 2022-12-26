ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 11

After a couple of weeks off, it’s time to resume The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections.

Kevin Sokolski probably wishes there wasn’t a two-week break. He posted the best record in Week 10, going 8-0-2 to move into a three-way tie for fourth place.

Five players went 7-1-2, including GB-BE-ME, who pulled to within a point of me for first place. I went 6-2-2 in Week 10.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 10 records in parentheses:

Me 79-35-9 167 points (6-2-2)

GB-BE-ME 78-35-10 166 points (7-1-2)

Ryan Fay 76-37-10 162 points (6-2-2)

Andy Weise 75-38-10 160 points (7-1-2)

Brian Unger 75-38-10 160 points (7-1-2)

Kevin Sokolski 75-38-10 160 points (8-0-2)

David Trestick 74-39-10 158 points (6-2-2)

Matthew Ruffini 74-39-10 158 points (7-1-2)

Achilles 3-7-5 72-41-10 154 points (6-2-2)

Rowena Watson 71-42-10 152 points (5-3-2)

Union Bob 70-40-9 151 points (6-2-2)

Jim Kalohn 68-45-10 146 points (5-3-2)

Harvey Kagan 68-45-10 146 points (7-1-2)

Michael Hutter 68-43-9 145 points (5-3-2)

Dutch Crazy 67-46-10 144 points (3-5-2)

RedLiner36 66-48-9 141 points (4-4-2)

Towell68 64-49-10 138 points (5-3-2)

Rich Large 63-52-8 134 points (6-2-2)

Christopher Chadwick 61-52-10 132 points (6-2-2)

Richard Derrick 58-55-10 126 points (6-2-2)

Time for my Week 11 selections. There are 23 games (yes, 23!) to pick between Wednesday and Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you want to play, send your picks in by 5 p.m. Wednesday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass 4, Clarkson 2

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green 3, RPI 2

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 5, AIC 1

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Clarkson 4, Wisconsin 3 OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson 5, Lake Superior State 2

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 4, New Hampshire 3

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 4, Bowling Green 2

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence 7, Yale 0

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac 5, Holy Cross 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 6, AIC 3

Maine at Colgate — Colgate 3, Maine 2

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — BU 3, Harvard 2

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 4, St. Lawrence 1

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack 5, Dartmouth 1

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 3, Princeton 2

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 3, New Hampshire 1

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack 6, Yale 0

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence 6, Dartmouth 1

Maine at Colgate — Maine 3, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 3, St. Lawrence 2

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 4, Princeton 2

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard 4, Northeastern 1

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point 4, Yale 0

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Brown at UMass — UMass 5, Brown 1

