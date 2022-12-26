CAPITAL REGION — Five area school districts will receive a portion of $11.7 million in statewide pre-K funding announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month.

The Duanesburg Central School District will receive $180,000, the Canajoharie Central School District will receive $83,967 and Northville Central School District will receive $150,000 as part of the round of state funding announced on Dec. 16.

The Watervliet City School District was awarded $233,806 and the Cohoes City School District will receive $180,000.

The state’s 2023 budget includes $125 million to expand access to full-day pre-K, which will create up to 17,500 additional pre-K seats statewide.

Of that $125 million, $11.7 million was awarded through a competitive process administered by the State Education Department.

“Providing opportunities for quality pre-K education sets up children, parents, and caretakers for success, and I’m proud to deliver this important investment for families across the state,” Hochul said in a press release. “This funding will help children in their most important stages of development and growth. As a mother, I’ve seen how essential these resources are and my administration is committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity

The 2023 state budget provided $31.5 billion in total school aid for the school year 2023.

According to the governor’s office, an additional round of pre-K funding will be available later in the fiscal year through another competitive award process, with school districts urged to apply now for the funding.

