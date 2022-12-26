Major Bowling: Caputo’s perfect game leads way

Christian Caputo unleashed a perfect game during his 794 triple, Chris Fawcett fired a 279-771 and Earl Lawrence Jr. rolled a 255-743 to pace the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Caputo’s Precision Floors team, including Chris Nachtrieb and Tony Palumbo, shot an 826 in the second game and finished with a 2,259 total pinfall.

Other standouts included Kenny Livengood (267-740), B.J. Smith (277-738), Nachtrieb (278-733), Palumbo (288-732), Joe Daurizio (259-729), Jason Impellizzeri (257-728), Joe DiBiase (268-727) and BJ. Rucinski (277-716).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 33-12-254, Precision Floors 26.5-18.5-213.5, CPS of Albany 26-19-203, Team Goodwin 24-21-197.5, Team Williams 24.5-20.5-193, Café One Eleven 25-20-192.5, KKV Recovery 26.5-18.5-191, 518 Waffles 24.5-20.5-182.5, Benedetto Inc. 21-24-168.5, Integrity 1st Realty 21-24-168.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 19-26-164.5, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 20-25-162.5, Bassotti Inc. 18-27-161.5, Team Smith 18-27-152.5, Boulevard Bowl 17-28-141, R & M Homes 16-29-134.

———

Match summaries

Sportsman’s Bowl (8.5)

Mike Guidarelli 239-213-206 — 658, Bill Carl 218-232-218 — 668, Jason Deitz 183-245-265 — 693. Totals: 640-690-689 — 2,019.

518 Waffles (15.5)

Bob Tedesco Jr. 199-184-257 — 640, Gabe Criscuolo 233-226-225 — 684, Earl Lawrence Jr. 243-245-255 — 743. Totals: 675-655-737 — 2,067.

———

Team Smith (18)

Robin Fredenburgh 256-233-205 — 694, Amy Smith 190-205-204 — 599, B.J. Smith 226-277-235 — 738. Totals: 672-715-644 — 2,031.

Team Williams (6)

Jodi Musto 233-193-222 — 648, Zach Gravell 191-234-232 — 657, Ron Williams 231-189-183 — 603. Totals: 655-616-637 — 1,908.

———

KKV Recovery (15)

Andrew Marotta 236-208-190 — 634, Patricia Kelly 148-204-203 — 555, Kenny Livengood 267-258-215 — 740. Totals: 651-670-608 — 1,929.

Benedetto Inc. (9)

Pete Benedetto 183-229-178 — 590, Andrew Reinitz 214-215-213 — 642, Curt Benedetto Jr. 223-207-226 — 656. Totals: 620-651-617 — 1,888.

———

Café One Eleven (22)

Joe DiBiase 268-212-247 — 727, Jennifer Emerick 244-202-192 — 638, Kalynn Carl 198-268-236 — 702. Totals: 710-682-675 — 2,067.

Integrity 1st Realty (2)

Matt Roberts 190-223-215 — 628, Connor Stoliker 204-198-189 — 591, Mike O’Toole 211-226-170 — 607. Totals: 605-647-574 — 1,826.

———

Bassotti Inc. (17)

Jim Bassotti 192-227-270 — 689, Chuck Sheifer 193-237-213 — 643, Jason Impellizzeri 236-257-235 — 728. Totals: 621-721-718 — 2,060.

R&M Homes (7)

Mike Smith 194-196-225 — 615, Curt Benedetto Jr. 195-192-248 — 635, Kim Swiatocha 248-225-223 — 696. Totals: 637-613-696 — 1,946.

———

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (5)

John Leone 238-235-213 — 686, John Starr 225-194-204 — 623, Joe Daurizio Sr. 259-234-234 — 727. Totals: 722-663-651 — 2,036.

Precision Floors (19)

Christian Caputo 280-300-214 — 794, Chris Nachtrieb 217-238-278 — 733, Tony Palumbo 187-288-257 — 732. Totals: 684-826-749 — 2,259.

———

Boulevard Bowl (9)

Bill Dunn 201-200-213 — 614, Cliff Ruth 242-193-244 — 679, Anthony Clay 248-221-213 — 682. Totals: 691-614-670 — 1,975.

CPS of Albany (15)

Pete Konrad 268-218-205 — 691, Mike Liberatore 200-172-241 — 613, Mike Voss 265-216-225 — 706. Totals: 733-606-671 — 2,010.

———

Team Goodwin (12)

Chris Fawcett 259-279-233 — 771, Ursula Pasquerella 162-205-181 — 548, Chamar Goodwin 168-236-193 — 597. Totals: 589-720-607 — 1,916.

Camelot Print & Copy (12)

Aiden Deitz 171-233-232 — 636, Scott Stoliker 225-133-187 — 545, B.J. Rucinski 277-245-194 — 716. Totals: 673-611-613 — 1,897.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

Categories: Sports, Sports