NFL Week 17 betting lines see totals climb, Bills open as road favorites against Bengals

Week 17 is here, and with that means that playoff berths are on the line throughout the NFL as the regular season nears its conclusion.

This week’s early betting lines indicate that scoring should return to normal, as the crazy weather from Week 16 shouldn’t linger into this week as evidenced by most of the point totals climbing back into the 40s even in contests taking place in cold environments such as New York and Philadelphia.

Let’s get right into the Week 17 lines, spreads and totals for all 16 games, and there are 24 teams still alive in the playoff hunt, including all three New York teams.

Lines from Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday afternoon

Week 17 byes: None

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys (-9.5, ML -480, o/u 42.5) at Tennessee Titans (+360), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New Orleans Saints (+7, ML +260, o/u 44) at Philadelphia Eagles (-335), 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers (+3, ML +135, o/u 39) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-160), 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5, ML +170, o/u 41) at Atlanta Falcons (-205), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, ML +175, o/u 40.5) at New York Giants (-210), 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins (-1.5, ML -125, o/u 43.5) at New England Patriots (+105), 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears (+5.5, ML +196, o/u 51.5) at Detroit Lions (-240), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, ML -210, o/u 43.5) at Houston Texans (+175), 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns (+2.5, ML +115, o/u 40.5) at Washington Commanders (-135), 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos (+13.5, ML +600, o/u 45) at Kansas City Chiefs (-900), 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers (-5.5, ML -240, o/u 44.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+196), 4:05 p.m.

New York Jets (-2.5, ML -140, o/u 43) at Seattle Seahawks (+118), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings (+3, ML +143, o/u 47) at Green Bay Packers (-170), 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5, ML +235, o/u 41) at Los Angeles Chargers (-292), 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3, ML +143, o/u 36) at Baltimore Ravens (-170), 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo Bills (-1, ML -120, o/u 49.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (+100), 8:15 p.m.

