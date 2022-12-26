ROTTERDAM — With a yearlong moratorium on the construction of large scale solar arrays now in place, town lawmakers are still determining how to proceed with updating a local zoning ordinance that regulates the energy-producing systems.

Town Board member Evan Christou said this week he expects more information on the town’s next steps to be revealed in the coming months, but noted he would like to see lawmakers establish a committee in order to gain input from residents as lawmakers begin assessing a 2017 law that regulates solar energy systems and prepares to adopt new regulations.

“I believe that sometimes people from the community have some great information because they might be more focused or passionate about a topic because it might affect their neighborhood or their community within the community,” he said. “I always like a collaborative approach.”

Christou pushed for the moratorium in November after a group of residents urged the Town Board to put a pause on the construction of solar arrays over concerns about a 20-megawatt array that was proposed along Sandborn Road earlier this year.

The project, brought forward by East Light Partners of Massachusetts, would require clearing more than 100 acres of a 460-acre parcel. The company has built similar sized arrays throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

Construction on the project is on hold while the moratorium is in place.

Christou, who emphasized he is not against solar energy, didn’t have a timeframe for when work to access the town’s current zoning law will begin, but said he would like to see a revised law tackle issues around decommissioning and the solvency of solar companies.

There are currently a number of solar arrays constructed by Monolith Solar that are currently not active after the company fell into financial straits a few years ago, Christou said.

Ensuring the town has language in place to decommission the arrays is crucial so that taxpayers don’t have to bear the burden for removing the systems in the future, he said.

“We need to take some time to be prudent moving forward to make sure our solar legislation, at least in my opinion, addresses the solvency of these solar companies,” Christou said.

The moratorium comes as the state aims to ramp up green-energy production following the adoption of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act — a 2019 state law that established a number of climate change goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and having 70% of the state’s electricity produced by renewable sources by 2030.

Municipalities throughout the region have enacted similar moratoriums on solar in order to draft or update existing ordinances regulating solar arrays, including nearby Glenville, Duanesburg and the towns of Canajoharie and Root in Montgomery County.

Earlier this month, Duanesburg unveiled an updated solar ordinance that would require developers to establish and escrow account to pay for engineering and other planning costs, and acquire a bond to cover 125% of the estimated cost to decommission a solar array, among other things.

A public hearing on the proposed Duanesburg law has been scheduled for next month.

Christou said he has yet to examine ordinances neighboring municipalities have in place, but noted doing so will be part of the work lawmakers do in updating Rotterdam’s existing law.

The current law allows solar arrays to be constructed in agricultural, light and heavy industrial zoning districts with a special-use permit, and includes language on regulating how how much land panels can use on a given parcel and how the panels should be decommissioned.

Board member Joseph Mastroianni said he is not against solar, but said strict regulations on solar arrays need to be adopted to avoid any long-term impacts on the town as the state moves toward its climate change goals.

“There’s unintended consequences with these projects that haven’t been evaluated,” he said.

