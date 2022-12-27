2019 Travers winner Code of Honor euthanized

Article Audio:

Code of Honor, the 2019 Travers winner at Saratoga Race Course, was euthanized at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, on Friday after having suffered a bout of colic.

The son of Noble Mission was due to stand his second season at stud for Lane’s End, which bred him.

He was retired in December of 2021 with a record of 7-5-2 from 20 starts for almost $3 million in purse earnings.

Trained by Shug McGaughey, Code of Honor took an unusual path to the Travers, winning the Dwyer at Belmont Park as a steppingstone from a second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby that resulted from the disqualification of Maximum Security due to interference. Country House was elevated to the victory, and Code of Honor was moved up from third.

After winning the Travers by three lengths over Tacitus, Code of Honor won the Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont via disqualification of Vino Rosso after a physical duel down the stretch.

Code of Honor went on to win the Grade III Westchester at Belmont as a 4-year-old in 2020 and the Grade III Philip H. Iselin at Monmouth Park in 2021. His last career race was a fifth to Americanrevolution in the Cigar Mile at Aqueduct on Dec. 4 of 2021.

