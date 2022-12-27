Amsterdam girls’ basketball rallies for win in Holiday College Showcase

Article Audio:

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam put itself in quite a hole after one quarter against Utica-Notre Dame on Tuesday, but scrapped its way back in a 58-52 win in the opening game of its Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Amsterdam (4-5).

“It feels great,” senior captain Rosie Sculco said. “Like we said at every practice…‘All right, we’ve got to break the streak, we lost again, we lost again.’ Every practice we’re determined to break the streak, get a win.”

The game started with an all-too-familiar pattern for the Rams, as they committed seven turnovers in the first quarter, many at the hands of the Jugglers’ full-court press, leading Notre Dame to a 14-3 lead.

“I’m a four-year player, a couple of girls are three-year players, some are two,” Sculco said. “We know how to take care of the basketball. We know what to do with it – bounce pass, ball fake – it was a matter of us being mature seniors, mature captains and players and taking care of the basketball.”

Amsterdam began to heat up from the field in the second quarter, making three of its eight 3-pointers, despite committing six more turnovers. But it managed to cut the Jugglers’ lead to 29-24 at the break.

“That’s what we’ve been seeing for four or five weeks,” Amsterdam coach Eric Duemler said of the turnovers. “We used timeouts, just had to hand-hold a little to get through it. If we could just take care of the basketball and get it to the halfcourt, we can run good things and score and have a chance. It’s just we make silly mistakes and look like we’ve never run a press break ever, even though we do it every day.”

In the third quarter, Amsterdam used a key 8-0 run to tie the game at 34 on two 3-pointers from Kaijah Fowler, who led Amsterdam with 12 points, and a turnaround from Sculco. The Rams finally took the lead for good, 37-36, on Felise Fowler’s 3 with 2:30 left in the quarter.

“Making baskets hides a lot of errors sometimes,” Duemler said. “We’ve had teams in the past that could score 70 points, and no one would know, but we probably didn’t play good defense.

“It was nice to see them execute,” he added. “Four or five times I said, ‘That’s a varsity play.’ I’d tell my coaches on the bench because they were making it; secondary break up against their press, up the court, inside-out for 3 and make it. Fantastic stuff. We’ve just got to be more consistent with it.”

Defensively, in the third and fourth quarters, Amsterdam pulled down its share of rebounds, but also played aggressive defense on the Jugglers and denied them the easier baskets that came in the first half. Sculco said that’s imperative against lengthier teams such as Notre Dame.

“When they have one or two girls who are over 6-foot, you have to box out, you have to get scrappy and get on the floor and use your body to an advantage over theirs even though they’re bigger than you. We proved to ourselves we can do that,” Sculco said.

Sculco added 11 points. Felise Fowler finished with eight, while Annie Fedullo had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Notre Dame 14 15 8 15 – 52

Amsterdam 3 21 14 20 – 58

Notre Dame scoring: Durso 0-2-2, M.Trinkaus 4-7-15, Sehrim 1-0-3, Waters 3-0-6, Jadwick 3-0-6, E.Trinkaus 7-3-17, Duverge 1-1-3. Amsterdam scoring: Fedullo 3-2-8, Cooper 3-1-7, K.Fowler 4-0-12, Agresta 1-4-7, F.Fowler 2-3-8, Sculco 3-4-11, Derrico 1-0-3, Brown 1-0-2. Scoring totals: Notre Dame 19-13-52. Amsterdam 18-14-58.

