The to-do list for a New York state forest ranger on any given day is long.

Some days it includes putting out a wildfire, rescuing lost hikers, and patrolling miles of state-owned property. Oh, and don’t forget about the administrative work.

While it might seem like an intimidating schedule to some, for Aaron D. France, it’s an ideal gig.

France, a 24-year-old Schohaire resident, recently graduated from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s 23rd Basic School for Forest Rangers. He joins 158 rangers covering various sections of the state. France covers Montgomery and Schoharie counties.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine and I still can’t believe that I’m living it,” France said. “I love getting out in the field and patrolling and meeting people.”

Growing up in Middleburgh, he loved hiking, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and other outdoor activities. After graduating from Middleburgh High School in 2016, he went on to study wildlife management at SUNY Cobleskill. During the summer months, he worked as an assistant forest ranger, helping with search and rescues, wildfires and public education.

The Gazette caught up with France on a snowy morning just a few weeks into the job:

Q: What made you want to go into this field?

A: I’ve always had an interest in law enforcement but I also love being outside as well. And with being a forest ranger, we wear many hats. We do law enforcement. So we’re state police, we can enforce all the state laws, and we also are wildland firefighters. We can go out and fight wildland fires and then we also do search and rescue. I liked the diversity of things that we could do with this job. That’s what sort of drew me toward it.

Q: What was training like at the Basic School for Forest Rangers?

A: It’s very military-like. You have to maintain military barracks, making sure that your bed and your uniform are neat and in proper order, making sure your shoes are shined every day, making sure your rooms are cleaned. Then on top of that, the curriculum that we did, we were in the classroom or out in the field learning and applying it. We’re doing that multiple times, depending on how long the courses were. I would say the courses were like college-level courses. We would [learn] it and then get exams on it or tested on it right away.

Q: How did you learn to do water rescues?

A: We first started in Wanakena, New York, at the ESF Ranger School. Right out there in the front of the school is the Oswegatchie river and before we started going swimming in the Oswegatchie and doing our training out there, we went into a pool, a controlled environment, and we did different swimming techniques and learned how to swim and how to rescue people in the water. Then we went out into the field and applied that. So we went out into the Oswegatchie River. We got to flip kayaks and canoes over and learn how to flip them back over. We learned how to flip over rafts, which was awesome and then get back into them.

Q: What were the main challenges to the training process?

A: You’re away from your family for the week. The nice thing is, you could go home on the weekends, but you’re away from your family, essentially for six months. You only get to see them for a short period of time. You get home on the weekends and you get everything cleaned up and you do your laundry and then the next thing you know, you turn around and you’re going back to the academy.

So being away from family was probably the hardest part for me. But, as a forest ranger division, the division of forest protection, we are very close-knit. We are our own family. So, if we had issues at home, we could talk with someone or talk with our fellow recruits, and get things figured out.

Q: What have been some of the most rewarding aspects of the job so far?

A: Some of the rewarding things that I find with the job is we get called out for searches and rescues a lot and finding people that are lost in the woods or rescuing someone off the mountain, in the days like this, where it’s wintertime, and it could be fine down at the base of the mountain, but the weather changes when you get to the top and just being able to rescue somebody and save somebody’s life when it’s in the harshest conditions, and getting them out safely is probably the coolest thing and most rewarding thing about this job.

Q: Is there anything about being a forest ranger that you feel people may not realize?

A: I guess people don’t realize how diverse and how many things we are responsible for. We are not just police officers, but we also do search and rescue. And we also do wildland firefighting and even at the start of COVID, forest rangers were in charge of putting up these vaccination sites and running them.

A lot of people don’t realize that during the pandemic, forest rangers were one of the groups that were out there setting up the sites and helping maintain flow and handling the sites.

When you think of a forest ranger, you think of someone that’s out in the woods and you don’t really think of them in a role handling a pandemic.

