The Mohonasen girls’ basketball team defeated Scotia-Glenville 64-41 to advance to the title game of the Kirvin Cup Tuesday.

Caite Richmond led four Mighty Warriors in double figures with 21 points. Bella Petrocci scored 15, including three 3-pointers, while Peyton Whipple contributed 11 and Izzy Clute added 10.

The Tartans’ Karaline McCarthy matched Richmond with 21 points.

Mohonasen will play Broadalbin-Perth in Wednesday’s championship at 5 p.m. Scotia-Glenville will take on Hoosick Falls for third place at 2 p.m.

In the other Kirvin Cup first round game, the Patriots advanced past the Panthers 69-30. Broadalbin-Perth’s Molly Russom led all scorers with 23 points. Mianna Barboza, Shea Holloway and Mairead Marsden were also in double figures for the Patriots with 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively. Ava Case led Hoosick Falls with 11.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo put in a commanding performance to defeat Loudonville Christian 75-12 in the opening round of its home holiday tournament. The Bulldogs shutout the Eagles in the first half. Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s Claire Scram scored a game-high 20 points, including 5 3-pointers, in the win. Katie and Ashlee Stevens chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs will take on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in Wednesday’s championship at 6 p.m. Loudonville Christian will take on Middleburgh at 3 p.m. in the consolation game.

The Indians defeated the Knights 64-13 in the other opening-round game. Hannah VanDerzee led all scorers with 27 points.

Jayla Tyler poured in 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Colonie to a 61-47 victory over Section IX’s Warwick Valley on the opening day of the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase. The Garnet Raiders’ Bella Franchi added 14 points and seven boards and Gabby Martin contributed 10.

A dominant third quarter proved decisive for Bethlehem en route to a 62-50 win against Section III’s Bishop Ludden in its Amsterdam showcase opener. The Gaelic Knights’ Amarah Streiff starred with 33 points, but the Eagles turned a 32-30 halftime lead into a 52-38 lead after three to help secure the win. Ellie Cerf led the Eagles with 20 points, while Caroline Davis and Kaitlyn vonWedel added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Shenendehowa took care of business on the first day of the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase, defeating Brooklyn Law & Tech — of New York City’s Public School Athletic League — 66-54.

Kaleigh Montanez led the Plainsmen with 25 points — 15 from 3-point range, while Bri Carey added another 20, hitting four 3-pointers.

Cam Wilders contributed 10 points for Shenendehowa.

Cloey Dopp dropped 19 points to pace Mayfield to a 46-39 non-league win over Whitehall. Jaidyn Chest scored another 12 points for the Panthers. Blake Bird and Samantha Howland had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Railroaders.

Catholic Central got 20 points from Dior Dobere and 19 from Navi Turpin en route to a 57-53 win over Columbia. Alivia Landy led the Blue Devils with 19 points.

LaVALLEY SPARKS MOHONASEN BOYS

Mohonasen’s Jordyn LaValley scored all 15 of his points in the second half as the Mighty Warriors boys’ basketball team pulled away for a 73-46 victory over Catskill in the opening round of the Kirvin Cup Tuesday.

Karieam Brown helped pace the hosts of the holiday tournament with 14 points — all in the opening two quarters, accounting for half of the team’s 28.

Chase Allen had 12 points for Catskill and Nate Shook-Timot had 11.

The Mighty Warriors will take on Stillwater in Wednesday’s championship at 6:30 p.m. Stillwater defeated Scotia-Glenville 53-42 in the other first-round contest.

The Tartans and Cats will play at 3:30 in the consolation game.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons knocked off Columbia 75-72 on the first day of the Broadalbin-Perth Christmas Tournament, despite 35 points from the Blue Devils’ Evan Rainvile. Jaquare Jones led the Golden Knights with 23 points. The victors also received 16 points from Esiasyn Starr and 11 from Zakahria Archie. Zander Poissant contributed 10 points for Columbia in the loss.

Hoosick Falls pushed past South Glens Falls in the first round of the Glens Falls Holiday Tournament 59-56. Jake Sparks had 16 of his game-high 26 in the second half as the Panthers turned a 26-22 halftime deficit into a 42-40 lead after three.

Four Bulldogs were in double figures in the loss. Brady Smith led with 16 points, Landon Casey added 13, Ryan Fitzsimmons had 11, including three 3-pointers, and Austin White scored 10.

Hoosick Falls will face off with tournament host Glens Falls in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. final after the Indians doubled up Lake George 62-31. Nine different players scored for Glens Falls, led by Oscar Lilac with 13 points and Kellen Driscoll with 10.

Hudson Falls rolled past Schuylerville in a Foothills Council game 70-30 behind 22 points from Peyton Smith. The Tigers outscored the Black Horses 42-9 over the middle two periods to put the game away. Brady Smith added 14 points with four 3-pointers — half of his team’s eight. Lukas Sherman led Schuylerville with 13.

Colonie fell to Pittsfield (Mass.) 65-62 in overtime at the Pep Sand Holiday Classic. The trio of Brandon Gordon, Matt Salvi and Trey Owens-Cody led the Garnet Raiders with 13 points each.

Bethlehem took down LaSalle 62-48 in the first round of the CBA Holiday Tournament. Kieran Barnes and Cameron LaClair each scored 18 points to lead the Eagles. Damian Maldonado led the Cadets with 12.

Bethlehem will take on CBA in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. final after the Brothers knocked off Section III’s Utica Proctor in the second game of the day 67-58.

Oreo Odutayo paced a balanced CBA attack with 14 points. Matt Sgambati and Aiden Wine each contributed 12.

Blake Shaver scored six of his game-high 20 points in overtime as Berne-Knox-Westerlo defeated Cairo-Durham 69-64 in the first round of the Bulldogs’ tournament. Dayne Coates poured in another 18 for the hosts. Chris Rogers led the Mustangs with 16.

In the other opening matchup, Duanesburg downed Greenville 80-36. Jeffrey Mulhern led the way with 22 points, while Ethan Thompson had 20 for the Eagles. Jack Giarusso had 12 for the Spartans.

MOHAWKS WIN

In boys’ high school hockey action at Union College, the Mohawks took down Section III’s Mohawk Valley Jugglers 5-1 in the Mohawks Holiday Tournament.

Five different players found the back of the net — Jack Clark, Connor Desjardins, Kevin Muldowney, Matthew Sacco and Caleb Kim, scoring his first high school goal. Alex Doehla registered 32 saves in the victory.

LaSalle also picked up a commanding win at Messa Rink, defeating Tupper Lake 10-3. Michael Nocera netted five goals for the Cadets, while Nathan Harriman, Frank Ramos, Chase Rose, Ben Mannis and Braxton Shields also scored.

