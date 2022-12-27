Article Audio:

HALFMOON — State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, isn’t leaving politics behind.

The 63-year-old lawmaker, who grudgingly bowed out of a re-election bid in June after she and state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, were lumped into the same Senate district, will become development director for the Empire Center for Public Policy starting Jan. 3.

She received an offer from the conservative think tank around Thanksgiving.

“Daphne knows precisely why our work is so important — and why it is critical to prioritize effective, accountable government,” Tim Hoefer, president and CEO of the Empire Center, said in a released statement.

Since defeating Aaron Gladd for the 43rd Senate District in 2018, Jordan has been a sharp critic of COVID-19 restrictions, farm overtime adjustments and bail reform. She’s also spearheaded a bipartisan effort to honor Purple Heart military medal recipients through local, state and countywide designations.

Parts of her former five-county district will go to Tedisco, Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, and Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, next year.

The Daily Gazette caught up with Jordan last week.

Editor’s note: Responses have been edited for clarity and space.

Q: What needs to be done when a state lawmaker leaves office?

A: I have three different senators to transition to that will be representing the district I currently represent. I’ve transitioned with two of them so far, and given them all the information and met with them on what they needed. The state Senate, for every senator that’s leaving, they move your stuff to your house. You can buy your chair from the chamber and so at a minimal cost, my staff got that for me as a present.

Q: What would you tell Daphne Jordan running in 2018?

A: I went into this with my eyes wide open because I served as state Sen. Kathy Marchione’s legislative director for her entire six years of office. Redistricting was never on my mind. I worked my current district very hard, night and day, every day. In the end, after four years, it mattered that I was able to help the communities in my district, but as far as keeping Daphne Jordan as senator, [redistricting] didn’t help me very much.

Q: You wanted more time.

A: Four years is not enough. I do believe very strongly in term limits, but there is a learning curve, even though I knew what to expect. I would say, a lot of me being senator was during COVID and that was a very different unusual experience, one in which it made it hard to get out into the communities and to meet the officials I was hoping to meet with because everything was closed down. Yes, we did communicate, but it’s very different to be visiting and be shown the problems in a locality in person rather than just Zooming and talking with them. Really, it was in this past year that I felt very comfortable in what I was doing as senator and that finally people knew who I was. I was able to get quite a bit done. I’m not able to continue in that vein and that is frustrating.

Q: Did you ever rekindle your relationship with Tedisco?

A: No, and I will just say that Senator Tedisco has, to this day, never spoken to me about what he had planned to do or what he did, so shame on him.

Q: I wanted to talk a little bit about bail reform. A full repeal is very unlikely in this session. What needs to be retooled in triage?

A: Well, I really think that triage isn’t enough. You really have to start over, but the most important thing is giving judges the discretion to decide on their own who is eligible for bail and who is not. They don’t have that discretion right now. That’s of the utmost importance.

Q: Have you considered running for the Saratoga County GOP chair?

A: Absolutely not. I can let you know that I will still be working for a better New York from another point where my voice will be heard and will help others to make their voices be heard.

Q: I was going to ask what’s next for you? I hear a lot of politicians leaving office say that they just want to spend more time with their family, so I’m glad not to hear that again.

A: I do, but my husband, who will be 72 in January, is still working. We are empty nesters in a way, and both my husband and I still work very hard. We really cherish our Sundays because that is when we are together. We love to visit our youngest son, James, wherever he is and whenever he’ll be at school. Spending time with family is great, but I’m not the kind that can just sit around. In fact, if you just placed me on the couch in front of the television, I would probably fall asleep. I’m the kind that I just keep in motion to accomplish things.

Q: Clifton Park and Halfmoon are changing in terms of political registration, but keep electing Republicans. Why is that?

A: I was a councilwoman in Halfmoon before I became state senator. In the towns, it’s all about not having town tax. It’s about just being able to provide all the essentials plus niceties without that town tax. Supervisor Kevin Tollisen and the Town Board in Halfmoon have been able to do that successfully.

Q: What did you think of Michelle Ostrelich as a candidate?

A: I think she actually ran a good campaign. As far as policy, we are different as she and Senator Tedisco differed in policy. I would look at her Facebook every now and then and she seemed to be everywhere. Of course, this time around as a county legislator, it made it easier for her to actually be at events. What can I say? She worked hard for it, but I think that Republican ideals won more or less.

Q: Will you stay in Halfmoon?

A: Yes, I love Halfmoon, love my town, love my neighborhood. I have lots of friends there and certainly will stay there at least for the time being. Of course, I don’t expect to be part of the big out-migration in New York, but you never know.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil.

