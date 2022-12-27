Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Dec. 27

|
Article Audio:
Time for Ukraine to negotiate with Putin
Russia’s targeting Ukraine’s civilian population (i.e., hospitals, schools, homes, shops, etc.) is barbaric, to say the least.
Despite these atrocities, it’s time for President Zelenskyy to negotiate a settlement to end hostilities.
How many more innocent people need to die, or at the least lose their homes and businesses? For what? So Zelenskyy can appear on the world stage like some kind of rock star.
How many more American aid dollars are in the offering, inflating our already burgeoning national debt? No matter how many millions (billions) already provided, Zelenskyy pleads for more.
How much longer can we send our military stores (hardware and munitions) before we jeopardize our own national security and diminish our ability to meet needs elsewhere? Will we find ourselves rebuilding Ukraine once the war is over? Will Zelenskyy push us to a nuclear showdown with Russia?
Big, important questions. I am not an apologist for Putin, but, if you were him, how would you react and respond if NATO was on your doorstep? Think Canada and Mexico.
Jim Callahan
Ballston Spa
Grateful to CDTA and STAR for service
Thanks to the CDTA and to STAR, our area Access-a-Ride service.
You make it possible for me and other handicapped or otherwise homebound residents of our area able to go to events, to shop in person, and above all simply be with other people.
As we age and our children leave home and spouses die off, we are often left “home alone.”
We may extend our health with good medical care and our quality of life with regular exercise.
But simply being with others becomes more and more essential.
And as the first years of the current pandemic showed all too well, even more than physical frailty, isolation may be our greatest enemy.
So, to the employees of the CDTA and STAR who answer our phone calls every day and take us everywhere we need to go, I say thank you.
Barry Finley
Scotia
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion
77 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Jim Callahan the funniest part of your letter was “I am not an apologist for Putin, but,”
it’s a go to line for Trump voters when they feel they can’t defend Trump policies ………….I don’t like this or that about Trump and then use the word “but” …..They think that excuses them for voting for the worst president our nation has ever elected.
Mr Callahan I’m not sure why you’d expect Putin to honor any negotiations after what he’s done in Ukraine he wants something that not his sort of like what Damsel Donnie does As far as I can recall NaTO has not done anything other than exist which isn’t going to end despite Damsel donnies failed plot. Ukraine will decide what to do not you not Putin not Putin supporters. Bray on donkey boys
Mr. Callahan is ignoring three important realities. First, if we stop helping Ukraine in its attempt to remain free of Russian dominance, we will see the Russian military along the border of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and ever closer to former satellites of the COMMUNIST USSR: Bulgaria, and East Germany. There is no doubt that Putin’s megalomania and autocratic power in Russia would be a threat to independence for these countries and would make a war between Russia and the U.S. more likely; nuclear war would be a certainty in such a confrontation.
Secondly, The United States represents no threat to Mexico or Canada. At present, the idea of a Russian military presence in either country is absurd. Additionally, Canada is one of the founding members of NATO and is on our “doorstep”. Why would we fear a NATO member on our border? I think Mr. Callahan means a Putin controlled Mexico or Canada.
Finally, Mr. Callahan, do you really believe President Zelenskyy is fighting and watching the terrible suffering Russia is causing in his country because he wants to “appear on the world stage like some kind of rock star”? I’ll let that comment fail on its own lack of merit.
Mr. Santo just an added note yesterday another Putin ally “fell” out of another 3rd floor window to his death. It’s unfortunate so many ‘Americans’ are disturbed by Mr Zelenskys very existence.
Joe Canason indicts the Republican party for using Trump’s claims of a “stolen election” and falsely claiming he could be somehow restored to power, to raise funds. The RNC “had a joint fund-raising agreement that split proceeds with the campaign…the RNC knew that Trump was lying to the American public every day and did virtually nothing to oppose that strategy.”
The column “Jan. 6 Committee shows Trump isn’t the only Big Lie grifter” concludes “What this report shows in embarrassing detail is how they fleeced their own followers—who are, alas, mostly gullible enough to continue listening to them, at great cost to our country.”
Christophe, Putin and Trump are both amoral narcissists who care about nothing but their personal wealth and power. Given the power Putin exercises, there is no doubt in my mind that Trump would do the same to his political enemies.
Jim Callahan, how dare you write a letter to the Gazette that is contrary to the Blind Mice Donkey Clowns? Did you not realize that no differing opinion is allowed on here, you are either in lockstep with the clowns or you will get repeatedly bashed for your differing opinions. Not only will they all bash you but they will continue throughout the day right up to and then after their nappy time.
Calm yourself big BMi hear theres a pro Putin rally later today on Fox! Bray on donkey boy but most of us will never worship Putin
Mr. Bill 🤡 would you rather people not disprove the information in said letters to the editor? Should we just stand back and do nothing about the misinformation? Would you like us to lose our critical thinking like you have done? You or anyone else can prove or disprove anything commented on here. And we can point out they and you are being stupid for Trump here on a daily basis. Also you being the self professed expert on the Bible. Why did you answer me on Genesis….Did Cain have se with eve as they were the only ones left after he killed Abel.
What a drama queen.
Blurt out your fears and anxieties and accusations and aspersions, imaginary as they are, in public and expect to be challenged. How about defending some of your “theories” for once?
Smh
Disagreeing with someone and using facts and logic to support your argument is not “bashing” someone. BM, what are your “opinions”: Is Canada a member of NATO? Do you think President Zelenskyy is fighting this war because he wants to be a “rock star”? Grow up, face reality, and deal with it, not fantasies.
I’ll bet neither Guy nor I will get a direct response from BM.
Democracy and a free country is what Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people are fighting for. Why would Jim Callahan, like the rest of the MAGAites, be concerned with democracy in Ukraine when they are attempting to undermine it in the The United States?
I want to follow up on this comment from yesterday.
Bill Marincic
December 26th, 2022
Listen, Whatville I don’t need to validate what I said because I know that I’m right, Jesus was real and is real. If what you all said is true, then the worst thing I have to look forward to when I die is to be put in the ground and rot away. Now if any of you were to die and I’m right, I guess it’s a different outcome for you but hey, I win either way.
——-
Wrong on that one on at least two counts:
Billions of stars in galaxies and billions of galaxies therefore:
More logical to believe, rather than your man made fairy tail god, there is a far more advanced intelligent extraterrestrial life out there that has control, and they’re watching us in a Petri dish. Perhaps they have the ability to replicate us with a chip and some DNA. They save the caring and compassionate, and that certainly leaves you out Bill.
Or, religion as you believe it and your Jesus will undoubtedly put your nasty ass in hell.
“but hey”, you LOSE either way.
To follow up, calling people “Blind Mice Donkey Clowns” and implying they are suffering from age related senility (nappy time) is bashing people. This is what individuals with no support for their point of view do. Or what people with an elementary school level education and attitude, sitting at boring overpaid desk jobs, do to fill the day. Now, that is bashing. Hopefully you will learn to distinguish between bashing and legitimate disagreement.
Bill the Looney Lou-loo’s / Donkey Clowns they see the corruption in their party and nothing will change their propaganda pursuit. Ukraine is the money laundering country try of the DEMON-cratic-Socialist. Their party is pushing a war that cover up the evidence at the expense of the Ukraine population. They use AZOV NAZI battalion is the fighting force for Ukraine. The MSM media covers up the Bio-labs / Bio-weapons labs. The Biden administration will push WW 3 ignorer to protect the corrupt DEMON-cratic-Socialist agenda.
The latest twitter drop is exposing more about the Covid and the part the FBI and social media along with MSM manipulated information and censored anyone who was trying to expose them. Top White House advisor Dr. Jha admits that masks do not work and never did. The Covid virus has been tracked to the bio-labs in Ukraine. So tell me again how the Ukraine labs were not bio/weapons labs.
The conspiracy the Socialist label and slowly becoming facts as more and more information comes out.
The Covid vaccine with big Pharma is s also being exposed regarding the MRNA and the damage it is causing to the population. Even knowing this the DEMONCRATIC Socialist continue to push the vaccines.
The clowns are getting nasty and calling names hang in there Bill the truth is coming.
If Trump lived at the time the Bible was written, I’m sure there would be an 11th commandment. Thou shall not put Orange man before me.
The Bible was written by men that were 3 hairs short from being apes. There was no science bac then. They need to explain to the children when they asked “why are we here”….So they made up a bunch of stories to explain our existence. No one knows why the universe came into existence so people like to hang on to the Biblical explanation to feel content. All through history people like Galileo and others were crucified by the church to dare go against the Biblical explanations. Remember the church said we were the center of the universe and the sun revolved us. Now they ant people to take the leap of faith without questioning it
Another noteworthy topic right here in NY. In Buffalo after the blizzard and record snow fall. The criminal element in Buffalo decided to loot and destroy local businesses. That’s right Governor Jokel keeps pushing the disarming the population and the criminals have free rein. Tell me again how the anti-police stance of the NY socialist is business friendly. Just more proof your DEMON-CRATIC -SOCIALIST are destroying our country one blue state at a time.
Show us more of how you can’t put “blizzard and record snow fall” and limited law enforcement together.
Show us also how your only real concern is like Marinicic’s: get your anxieties out there. And don’t question them. That you really have nothing productive to offer.
no-brain-don, Surprised you believe there was a blizzard in Buffalo. Oh yeah, trump hasn’t denied it happening, but if he did, you probably be driving to Lake Erie for a warm sunny beach day.
To add to brandies reverie out of the tragedy In Buffalo I suppose we should all celebrate the emergency workers and public servants that prevented more than the 50 recorded deaths so far stay tuned brandies the death toll may go up and you’ll feel better soon bray on donkey boy
Varoma, there is nothing to disprove, this is the OPINION PAGE, people have a right to their opinions. I know as a lefty you don’t want people having their own opinions but as of right now you can’t stop it. Thank God.
Please explain what’s behind your compulsion to post what amounts to whining then on public forums?
Most here would like to have honest debate which includes questioning another’s opinion. It’s a grown-up thing. But you just want to the forum to your self where you can accuse people of anything, make statements against our country uncontested, push your religious agenda on the non-religious and feel you’re entitled to. You want to make this your own special place?
I promise that the more arrogant and entitled you think you are, the more pushback you should expect.
Maybe stick to Truth Social?
Mr. Brandon 🤡 you left out that they were looting your said “butt plugs”💩….No story of yours is complete unless you do.
Mr. Bill 🤡 no one is taking away your opinion. But I believe things that are backed up by hard facts. You have taken the leap of faith…Just like you did when you voted for Trump…and nothing will change your mind on either…I now that….but it has to be said.
Whoever came up with the immaculate conception, walking on water, and the resurrection of Jesus was a better con-artist and Trump.
Biden just declared a state of emergency in Buffalo At least hes taking responsibility for this disaster. The actual death toll in Buffalo stands at 27. rage on donkey boys Go team
putin!
If Puerto Rico was any indication, the previous president would make a photo-op out delivering a dozen or so snow shovels.
It is easily believed by the rancor for religion that you are in favor of murdering the unborn and silencing those who oppose you. The old adage that the Republicans / Consevatives are the Nazi party. Your party embodies the spirit of Goebbels and Mengele with the propaganda and the endorsement of of murdering babies in the womb. You and your party will be judge by historians and your place will be at the table with the those you emulate.
And yet again we see how whatever comes out of the Maws of MAGA is either confession or deflection. Thanks, a Trump (fake) gold star for you.
WOW Biden takes responsibility for the storm like he was the one who created? Your post shows how far up the wazoo of the DEMONCRATIC Socialist party you are. Biden couldn’t point out Buffalo on a map unless there was an ice cream parlor there.
Mr. Callahan’s letter clearly portrays how the MAGA Republican has devolved. For 6 years now we’ve witnessed how they’ve made Moscow the new “Shining City on the Hill” and revered the Russian leader. They make no secret of it and seem to have no memory of our history, instead following the words of their leader:
” ‘Getting along with Russia is a good thing,’ Trump said. ‘I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and with President Putin, and if I did, that would be a great thing. And there’s also a great possibility that that won’t happen. Who knows?’ ”
-2018
“My people came to me, (Director of National Intelligence) Dan Coats came to me and some others saying they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
Wrong. As we’ve seen, the previous president showed appallingly bad judgement with regard to Russian/Putin and deep disrespect of the NATO alliance. That needs to be fixed, and that’s what the Biden administration brings to the table. Mr. Callahan just keeps the Putin love-fest going. I’m guessing Mr. Callahan’s parents would be appalled.
Incredible.
Listen fake name Chuckd the computer guru, nobody is whining except the clown mice. You cry and scream and abuse everyone that doesn’t agree with you, that’s not debate, that is abuse. Get it straight.
More confessions.
And as I asked the other one, provide the quote where anyone here said they were a “computer guru”. Be a man about it and back up your statements.
Yeah, Garret, I hope you all abuse him as you did when Ted Cruz left for Mexico during the Texas freeze. Your buddy Biden is flying off to the Caribbean while Buffalo is dealing with their disaster and Title 42 is ending creating an even larger disaster with the Biden Border Disaster. So I will wait to see the clown mice attack sleepy Joe.
Hey Chuckie, I can guarantee you if Trump were president that Putin wouldn’t be in Ukraine.
Just like your guarantee of the scary Red Tsunami, right? You’re predictions don’t enjoy a good track record.
(But you were on to something when you predicted the mayhem of January 6th)
Calm down big BM you’re braying loudylytodzy you think he’d have gone straight for Alaska who knows what the deal really was except Damsel Donnie and his wuv buddy vlad! Bray on donkey boys bray on!
Ouchy!!
This took 4.45 seconds to find:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
William Marincic
January 1st, 2021
…
(Biden) has no clue what’s coming out of his mouth and trust me he will be remove(sic) as president and liberal Kamala Harris will take his place within the year. That’s if he even makes it to the presidency we still have January 6.
~~~~~~~~~~~
So Marincic, what did you foresee happening on January 6th?
Explain Bill how “Putin wouldn’t be in Ukraine.” What incentive would Putin have to not carry out what he’s been slowly planning for years, to reconstitute the Soviet Republic? Trump already proved he sides with Vlad on foreign policy and against our own intelligence, and that he tried to blackmail Zelensky for dirt on Biden AND told Zelensky during a WH meeting that he should “get together” with Putin to solve the problem. “The Problem” in case you’ve forgotten is that Russia thinks it can claim parts of Ukraine as its own territory without repercussions or pushback.
Hurricane Maria the good old days the brandies long for: The Trump administration delayed more than $20bn in hurricane relief aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, according to a report by the housing department’s office of the inspector General.
The efforts to deliver recovery funding to the island were “unnecessarily delayed by bureaucratic obstacles”, according to the 46-page report. The hurricane, which hit the island in 2017, killed thousands of people and left thousands more without electricity or water for months. bray on never mind you already have been Brandies
I love that you people are such fans that you have a whole catalog of what I say. I can go back five years and you are all saying the same thing as you are today.
There were court challenges and from what I heard at the time was that there were dual electors and Pence was not going to certify the election. Nice try BMDC
Even someone as dumb as you know that if Kamala wasn’t the worse VP in history that Biden would be gone by now, their mistake was to put her on the ticket, you don’t think Pelosi’s push the 25th amendment vote for nothing, do you?
“there were dual electors and Pence was not going to certify the election.”
Right. And wrong on both counts. And 84 fraudulent Republican officials are now at least under investigation for going along with that nonsense. Which constitutional scholar did you base that on?
No one believes for a nanosecond that you didn’t hope there’d be armed insurrection, and that you didn’t have any knowledge of that possibility. Do you think you and your little minion friends are the only ones reading your sleazy forums?
And why didn’t you respect what the majority voted for?
See Chuckie, as I told you before; Patriotism is the love of country. Not love of government! So for you to believe that I would want an armed insurrection just proves how stupid you really are. As for accepting the election, it is being proven lately that the FBI and other agencies were blocking not only the Hunter story on Twitter and all of the social media but they were also blocking republicans. Now put that with the leftist mainstream media that lies about everything Trump this election was stolen. Hopefully there will be a 2020 committee of both republicans and democrats that send all of those perpetrators to prison where they belong.
Bill Marincic
December 27th, 2022
Hey Chuckie, I can guarantee you if Trump were president that Putin wouldn’t be in Ukraine.
Exactly, because putin, with the cooperation of trump, would have taken control of Ukraine within 2 weeks, and putin, trump, along with the spirit of hitler, would be back in their respective countries, trying to figure how to help China invade Taiwan.
See Chuckie, as I told you before; Patriotism is the love of country. Not love of government!”
Guess what Bill, for narcissists like you there’s only one kind of love and it’s got nothing to do with country or government.
Guess what Lou, you know nothing about me and you are no different than the hippys of the 70s that spit on soldiers; look at you now, you all are the real baby killers.
No Lou, Putin would not be in Ukraine because he knows that Biden is weak and Trump was strong.
Publicly accusing others of murder is a bad choice of words, and could cause you problems here. You understand what libel is, right? Think you’re immune to it?
Great point Lou, with all the praise Trump has heaped on Putin and other dictators, his secret meetings with Putin, and his own belief in his special power (“only I can fix it”) any objective person would know Trump would have supported the Russian dictator’s occupation of Ukraine.
Let’s not forget he wanted out of NATO and felt the alliance was not in America’s interests:
WP: 3/4/22
“Former national security adviser John Bolton told The Washington Post Friday that he thinks former president Donald Trump would have pulled the United States out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had he been reelected in 2020.
Bolton, in an interview with Post opinions editor at large Michael Duffy, said the former president came close to pulling the United States out of NATO in 2018, a claim he originally made in a memoir published in 2020. In his book, Bolton wrote that he had to convince Trump not to quit NATO in the middle of a 2018 summit.
On Friday, Bolton, who served as a top Trump adviser from 2018 to 2019, offered more details on their conversations that day, saying he “had my heart in my throat at that NATO meeting.”
“I didn’t know what the president would do,” Bolton said. “He called me up to his seat seconds before he gave the speech. And I said, look, go right up to the line, but don’t go over it. I sat back down. I had no idea what he’d do.”
ChuckD, BM would have an ironclad case against libel. He would likely plead insanity and correctly assert he has no control over what he posts. Therefore, he couldn’t be held liable for libel.
Actually, I don’t know if pleading insanity works in a civil suit. Does anyone know?
BM, earlier today, you posted this:
“Jim Callahan, how dare you write a letter to the Gazette that is contrary to the Blind Mice Donkey Clowns? Did you not realize that no differing opinion is allowed on here, you are either in lockstep with the clowns or you will get repeatedly bashed for your differing opinions. Not only will they all bash you but they will continue throughout the day right up to and then after their nappy time.”
I responded:
“Disagreeing with someone and using facts and logic to support your argument is not “bashing” someone. BM, what are your “opinions”: Is Canada a member of NATO? Do you think President Zelenskyy is fighting this war because he wants to be a “rock star”? Grow up, face reality, and deal with it, not fantasies.”
“To follow up, calling people “Blind Mice Donkey Clowns” and implying they are suffering from age related senility (nappy time) is bashing people. This is what individuals with no support for their point of view do. Or what people with an elementary school level education and attitude, sitting at boring overpaid desk jobs, do to fill the day. Now, that is bashing. Hopefully you will learn to distinguish between bashing and legitimate disagreement.”
You didn’t answer the questions in my first post: Why not?
Another question: Have you learned the difference between “bashing” a poster and refuting his arguments?
I’ll bet neither Guy nor I will get a direct response from BM.”
I get it Bill, I know nothing about you from things you’ve posted, but you hypocritically can make a determination of who you perceive me to be from my posts….“but you are no different than the hippys of the 70s that spit on soldiers; look at you now, you all are the real baby killers.”
Trump was strong enough to fight std’s while evading the draft and enjoying the night life: People, Magazine 10/15/16
“In an unearthed interview from 1997, Donald Trump claimed he was a “brave soldier” for avoiding STDs during his single years in the late ’90s.
“It’s amazing, I can’t even believe it. I’ve been so lucky in terms of that whole world, it is a dangerous world out there. It’s like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave solider,” Trump said in the interview when Howard Stern asked how he handled making sure he wasn’t contracting STDs from the women he was sleeping with.
The business-mogul-turned-politician elaborated on the fact in the interview, calling women’s vaginas “potential landmines” and saying “there’s some real danger there.”
Also appearing on Stern’s show in 1993, Trump bragged about his promiscuous lifestyle while single and stated that men who didn’t go to Vietnam didn’t need to feel guilty because dating during the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s was also dangerous.
“You know, if you’re young, and in this era, and if you have any guilt about not having gone to Vietnam, we have our own Vietnam — it’s called the dating game,” Trump said to Stern in a 1993 interview. “Dating is like being in Vietnam. You’re the equivalent of a soldier going over to Vietnam.”
The presidential candidate seems to have changed his mind, however, as he stated in a New Hampshire rally in late 2015 that he “always felt a little guilty” for not being drafted due to an existing foot problem.
Trump’s many appearances on Stern’s show have come under scrutiny ever since the beginning of his campaign. Often lewd and inappropriate, especially when it comes to women, the interviews seem to exhibit more of the crass talk seen in the 2005 leaked Access Hollywood video where Trump is heard bragging about grabbing women “by the p——” and that he can “do whatever” he wants to them because he’s a “star.”
The Republican candidate has dismissed these statements as “just words” and called them “locker-room talk” during the town hall presidential debate on Oct. 9 and denied ever sexually assaulting a woman.
However, since the release of the tapes, Trump has been accused of sexual assault by a number of women — including a former PEOPLE magazine reporter.”
Mr. Bill 🤡 avoiding answering my Questions remember
The Pharisees paid a great deal of attention to outward ordinances and actions that would make them appear righteous, but they were not as concerned with actually being righteous in their hearts. For this Jesus referred to them as hypocrites.
Something from Yahoo News (11/29/22) that boggles the mind:
A Gay Man Is Behind Tucker Carlson’s Hate-Filled Agenda, LGBTQ Journalist Writes
Michelangelo Signorile
American journalist, author, and talk radio host
“The senior executive producer of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, which makes a habit of demonizing and stirring up hate against LGBTQ people, is an out gay man, according to veteran journalist Michelangelo Signorile.
The information is shocking given Carlson’s sentiments toward the community ― and particularly in light of the recent violence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Last week, days after a gunman killed five people at a gay nightclub there, Carlson hosted a guest who founded the so-called “Gays Against Groomers” hate group. The guest, Jaimee Michell, said the Colorado attack was “expected and predictable” and suggested anti-LGBTQ violence would continue “until we end this evil agenda” of gender-affirming care.
The following day, Carlson attacked Democrat Pete Buttigieg for speaking out about the shooting, claiming the transportation secretary “lied” about his sexuality by not coming out publicly earlier.
In recent years, Carlson has pushed false, fearmongering narratives about “groomers,” trans people and drag queen story hours, supporting an onslaught of hostile legislation and policies targeting LGBTQ people and embracing harmful tropes that have fueled a spike in harassment, threats and violence against their community. And Carlson’s history of homophobia dates back years before that.
Behind Carlson’s promotion of that rhetoric on the nation’s most-watched TV program is Justin Wells, the senior executive producer of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and vice president of Tucker Carlson Digital Products. According to Wells’ website, he leads the entire Tucker Carlson team across platforms.
“It’s beyond horrific to think a gay man has helped to shape and widely disseminate a message of hate against LGBTQ people,” wrote Signorile, a Sirius XM host, former editor-at-large of HuffPost Gay Voices and inductee into the Association of LGBTQ Journalists Hall of Fame.
“This story is not, however, about a warped closet case, tormented by self-loathing, hiding his true self while bashing those like him. And thus, this story is not an outing, which involves exposing someone who covers up their sexual orientation while publicly presenting as heterosexual — though it certainly may be a startling revelation to a great many. It is, rather, about connecting the dots regarding a reality that seems to have been hiding in plain sight.”
According to Signorile, Wells has been married to another man for almost a decade, and they openly celebrated their wedding with family and friends.
On his show, Carlson often hosts members of minority groups he reviles ― such as the “Gays Against Groomers” talking head ― who embrace his agenda against their communities. Wells’ leadership, Signorile argued, serves only to embolden Carlson further, giving him permission and validation for vilifying LGBTQ people.
Wells did not immediately return a request for comment.”
Mr. Santo, I would have to agree with you. It’s a damn shame these foolish people can’t be held accountable for calling everyone else murderers and pedophiles.
I bet they like that too. It’s what Jesus would do.
Hiding behind the skirts of their saviors. What brave Christian soldiers.
*Gays Against Groomers is a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating and sexualizing children under the guise of LGBTQIA+. That sounds legit to me and the cause is spot on.
*Referring to Florida: Every state in America must follow their lead. In 2023 we will actively support and endorse politicians who vow to end child sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization in their state, and fight those seeking office who support it. – Amen to that. Kids should not be at drag shows.
* It’s time to hold medical professionals accountable. Gender dysphoria is the only mental illness doctors and therapists “affirm,” and with permanent procedures and drugs no less. Most kids do not even have GD, but are indoctrinated to believe they do. – They’re freaking children, let them grow up innocently.
*Posting publicly available videos isn’t harmful, hateful or dangerous. You know what is harmful though? Confusing kids about their identity, stealing childhood innocence, exposing kids to adult sexual entertainment, giving kids porn in school, and sterilizing and mutilating kids. – I would agree.
*North Carolina -Drag queens dress and perform in the same manner as burlesque and Cabaret but get special treatment for being gay. In our state, no one under the age of 18 is allowed at those performances and neither should they be allowed at drag. We fought for equality, not superiority!
Just a few things that Gays Against Groomers stand for. The christian bashing extreme liberal athiests and self proclaimed forensic experts see the above as “hate speech”. Ladies and gents, these freaks want your kids exposed to this nonsense and any counter opinion is hate. This is todays Democratic party that has been hijacked by the extreme left progressives. GAG isnt a hate group, its a group of volunteers who are trying to protect your children from sexual exploitation. Imagine a teacher supporting this crap?
I guess Damsel Donnie has decided to test the waters with a lower level dictator. I wonder if bolsanaro will get a room with stolen confidential docs for reading
Report: Brazil’s Bolsonaro to skip successor’s inauguration for Mar-a-Lago vacation instead
231
Jair Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro
President of Brazil since 2019
Brazil’s outgoing authoritarian President Jair Bolsonaro will reportedly skip his successor’s inauguration, and plans to spend New Year’s Eve at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, instead.
After narrowly losing re-election to leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, this past fall, Bolsonaro has largely receded from public life, refusing to officially concede his electoral loss, and punctuating a weeks-long silence with cryptic remarks to his supporters, telling them “who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you,” in early December. Bray on donkey boys bray on!
FACTS:
Worst November in DHS history: 233,740 illegal aliens apprehended.
5.3 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden took office.
Mexican cartels are now making $13 BILLION a year smuggling illegal aliens into the U.S, 26 TIMES what they made in 2018.
Prove me wrong Christian bashing extreme liberal athiests and self proclaimed forensic experts. Thank god Biden has done the work on the border and the border is closed. Imagine if it was open?
Steve, your lying has reached a pathological state. There are no “self proclaimed forensic experts” on this site. That is a lie obvious to anyone who participates in this forum regularly. The rest of the nonsense you post has been revealed to be propaganda and I refuse to allow you to manipulate me into addressing your crap; it has no credibility and a stink about it worse than crap. Give it a rest. Open your eyes and mind; not everyone wants to be an automaton, a programmed White Christian Nationalist Ignoramus.
How many times do I have to repeat, the argument “prove me wrong” makes no sense. I say there is a technologically advanced species living under the moon’s surface. Prove me wrong.
If your statistics are correct, why won’t Republicans work with Democrats on a humane and effective immigration policy?
I have repeatedly posted a list of measures that could work toward that goal. Steve, you have never addressed them or suggested your solutions to the border problem other than the idiotic wall proposed by your scam artist Putin suck-up, Donald J. Trump. Typing his name makes me sick.
Take a nap Steve, you appear yo need the rest.
Then take a hard pass on commenting. Its not that hard sir yet u make it that way. We go through this conversation all the time.
The sentence, “Thank god Biden has done the work on the border and the border is closed. Imagine if it was open?” proves how ignorant you are of how our government works. Congress passes the laws, the president signs or vetoes them, and Congress has the power to pass laws over a presidential veto with a 2/3 majority vote. In our country, the president is not a dictator, no matter how much you fantasize about Trump in that role. Biden needs Congressional support to control the border humanely and effectively.
But, why am I bothering to respond to you? You are obviously as impervious to facts and logic as the rest of America’s hard-right fascist population.
I will continue responding so readers can see how pointless, arrogant, and empty of thought your posts are.
Do you have anything meaningful to post yet Steve; maybe your ideas on how to solve the many problems confronting our country? How do you feel about Callahan’s denigration of President Zelenskyy? Is he wrong or do you support the global goals of the Trump-Putin partnership? Maybe you are still obsessing over HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP. You don’t mind that Trump’s son-in-law got $2b. from Saudi Arabia to “invest” or that Trump made a bundle renting rooms to the Secret Service we paid to protect him. It is ok for Trump to rip desperate people off with a phony university and worthless digital cards portraying the fool as a superhero but HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP! OH MY! OH MY!
“Prove me wrong” is just saying I have no factual information to back up a statement. ho ever uses that term thinks they’ve won the argument.
I could say Steve 🤡 and Bill 🤡 are secret lovers and add “Prove me wrong” …right?
You cant help yourself can you? You hate the counter narrative dont you Anthony? Not everyone believes the things you type, me included. With that being said, keep firing away, free speech is beautiful.
There is no counter narrative, just your pointless rants. I would love to discuss different solutions to the multitude of problems facing our country, but you refuse to take part in a meaningful conversation. Find another hobby. You are an abject failure at discussing national problems and proposed solutions. For example:
What is your stand on eliminating deductions and having a truly progressive income tax that could be filled out on a postcard?
Should we budget more for BP Guards and Autonomous Surveillance towers to control the border and send more aid to improve the economies of the Triangle Countries in Central America?
Should we eliminate tariffs and encourage global free trade?
Should we continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to fight Russian occupation?
Should we raise the income level subject to FICA taxes or cut benefits?
Should we raise the minimum wage?
Should Congress pass legislation making abortion, within reasonable limits, legal?
I have made my stand clear on all these issues. Have you? If not, here is your opportunity.
React – minimize – insult. The Christian bashing extreme liberal athiest self proclaimed forensic expert playbook Chapter 9 Paragraph 41 – 43. Every single day ad nauseum.
I’ll let anyone reading judge that response. Meanwhile some more questions submitted for your astute consideration:
Did Trump participate in illegal schemes to stay in office with John Eastman and Peter Navarro?
Did Trump call Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and attempt to cajole him into finding the votes to give him a win in Georgia?
Did Trump incite an insurrection on 1/6/20 and watch it on television and do nothing to stop it for 187 minutes while the life of his VP and members of Congress were threatened?
Do you admire Donald Trump? Why?
Stop the nauseum and evasion. Try answering the questions.
I know it is difficult because you do not know what “truth” means.
When I was a kid I had one of those ridiculous looking inflatable clowns that when you punched sprang right back up with that ridiculous but mindless grin, happy for another punch.
Something about the MAGA keep that clown in my thoughts.
Tony, you’re killing them, and like their orange idol, they are incapable of accepting defeat.
Chuck D, Louis, Anthony, Guy, and others who post facts that cannot be refuted by the worshipful gullible supporters of the mango Mussolini:
We can submit these facts until we are blue in the face. These nitwits are simply not bright enough to accept them.
Someone needs to check the communion “wine”. And then we need an intervention on a massive scale. Where’s the Day of Judgement when we really need it.
cynquilter, Thank you; thank you. The fact that you have read the posts on this forum and have seen that the truth is on the side of those you mentioned and all others, including yourself, fighting the threat that Trump/MAGA/Qanon represents to this country, to this world, gives me hope and the determination to fight them until they back off into the dark corners of our society that they inhabited before Trump emboldened them.