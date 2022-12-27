Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Dec. 27

Article Audio:

Time for Ukraine to negotiate with Putin



Russia’s targeting Ukraine’s civilian population (i.e., hospitals, schools, homes, shops, etc.) is barbaric, to say the least.

Despite these atrocities, it’s time for President Zelenskyy to negotiate a settlement to end hostilities.

How many more innocent people need to die, or at the least lose their homes and businesses? For what? So Zelenskyy can appear on the world stage like some kind of rock star.

How many more American aid dollars are in the offering, inflating our already burgeoning national debt? No matter how many millions (billions) already provided, Zelenskyy pleads for more.

How much longer can we send our military stores (hardware and munitions) before we jeopardize our own national security and diminish our ability to meet needs elsewhere? Will we find ourselves rebuilding Ukraine once the war is over? Will Zelenskyy push us to a nuclear showdown with Russia?

Big, important questions. I am not an apologist for Putin, but, if you were him, how would you react and respond if NATO was on your doorstep? Think Canada and Mexico.

Jim Callahan

Ballston Spa

Grateful to CDTA and STAR for service



Thanks to the CDTA and to STAR, our area Access-a-Ride service.

You make it possible for me and other handicapped or otherwise homebound residents of our area able to go to events, to shop in person, and above all simply be with other people.

As we age and our children leave home and spouses die off, we are often left “home alone.”

We may extend our health with good medical care and our quality of life with regular exercise.

But simply being with others becomes more and more essential.

And as the first years of the current pandemic showed all too well, even more than physical frailty, isolation may be our greatest enemy.

So, to the employees of the CDTA and STAR who answer our phone calls every day and take us everywhere we need to go, I say thank you.

Barry Finley

Scotia

