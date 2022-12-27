Article Audio:

Memories and condolences from throughout the area and across the country have been flowing in following the death last week of legendary Schenectady ski teacher Frederica “Freddie” Anderson.

Anderson was 101 years old when she passed away Dec. 19, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in the area ski community where she was a leading figure for more than a half century. The lifelong local resident started skiing at age three, was giving lessons in the 1940s, started her Schenectady Ski School in 1950, and was a fixture at Maple Ski Ridge in Mariaville from its start in 1966 until 2014.

“There was no one who had had a more enduring impact; who was more important and influential in the growth of skiing locally over the years than Freddie” long time ski columnist Bill Rice said last week. And who was in a better position to know than Rice, who began writing about skiing locally in 1966 — the same year Anderson arrived at Maple Ridge — and whose Ski Tales column ran weekly in the Gazette from 1972 to 2011.

“On the slopes, Anderson was ‘smooth as silk, maybe even smoother’” recalled Rice, who would visit with Freddie at Maple Ski Ridge once or twice a season over the course of his ski writing career.

“She started skiing at a time of laced leather boots and wooden skis, but she always kept up with the times. As skiing evolved, so did she.”

HER SECRET?

“She always said it was because she had new skis,” recalled Rice. “But in fact, it was because she always believed that learning to ski should be fun. For her, skiing was fun. And she was good at it.”

And Freddie made it fun for others, especially for little kids.

In a Gazette column marking her 100th birthday, her approach was described this way: “Ski Tykes was for youngsters 4-5 years old who had never skied. The first principle was ‘Have Fun!’”

And so they did over the course of seven weeks, starting out on snow without skis, winding around cones, duck walking uphill and pulling themselves along a rope line. Freddie was teaching kids without her students thinking they were being taught. With the basics of moving on snow absorbed, the youngsters would gradually make the move to skis. (One of those youngsters starting out was Chris Beckmann from Altamont, who grew up to become a member of the US Ski team from 2005-09.)

Her ski school was a hit from the start. As Maple Ridge grew from a single rope tow, so did the ski school from a roster of one — Freddie — to as many as 80 in a single season. Over the years, children from throughout the area came for after school lessons during the week and Learn to Ski weekend and holiday programs from Christmas through February. And the ski school wasn’t just for kids only. There were classes for adults only, many of whom just wanted to be able to keep up with their children. Over the years, snowboarding was added to the offerings. Some years, there were as many as 2,200 people taking lessons at the local hill.

After graduating from Smith College in 1942, Freddie came back to Schenectady, where she married her ski buddy Henry “Andy” Anderson, a GE Engineer who she met in the Schenectady Wintersports Club. With the exception of five years when he was assigned to work in San Jose, California, the couple spent their entire adult life in Schenectady. They raised three daughters, Chistina, Karen and Carla, not surprisingly all skiers. When Henry passed away in 2000, oldest daughter Christina, already an experienced instructor, joined the ski school with her mother and helped run it through 2014.

MAPLE SKI RIDGE THE PERFECT FIT

While Freddie taught elsewhere and was a regular with the ski school at Gore on Sundays for many years, she is best known for the program at Maple Ski Ridge. She was there from the start. The cost then: $2 to ride the rope tow and $2 for a lesson. It turned out to be an ideal match. The slopes were gentle, perfect for teaching and learning and the addition of lights on the hill made the after school program practical.

It was a perfect fit for Freddie, too. Of course, the cost went up over the years, but the value of Freddie’s commitment to teaching never changed.

“She always wanted to share,” said daughter and eventual Maple Ski Ridge partner Christina, who now lives in Wilmington, near Whiteface where she has been an instructor for years.

On her mom’s love of teaching, Christina said: “When she saw the light in people’s eyes, that was the greatest gift in the world for her.”

“I think my proudest moment was the day I received my certification as an instructor,” Christina said. “Mom took off the instructor pin she had earned in the 1940s and put it on my sweater. From my days growing up in Schenectady, I always wanted to be like my mom. I wanted to be Freddie.”

A memorial for Freddie will be held in the spring: “after the snow melts,” said Christina.

NEW OWNERS AT WILLARD

A small area fraternity just got bigger this month when Joe and Amy Fitzgerald, with partner Jason Baker, entered into an agreement to buy the Willard Mountain ski area in Easton, just north of Schaghticoke.

When their purchase agreement with long-time Willard owners Chic and Kris Wilson is finalized in the spring, the Fitzgeralds, principals in Arete Construction in Saratoga, will become the fourth couple with children at home to own a ski hill in our area.

With two children, ages 5 and 3, the Fitzgeralds join young parents Jake and Brooke Tennis at Royal Mountain, Matt and Laura O’Brien at Oak Mountain, and Spencer and Sara Montgomery at West Mountain as ski hill owners in the 518.

SECTION II SKI SEASON

The Section II ski season is underway, with the Shenendehowa girls and the Queensbury boys winning top team honors in the first Nordic competition of the winter. Shen’s Raquelle Landa and Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland won individual honors. The cross country skiers are back in action Friday morning at the Queensbury Relays with a skate technique 3x3km event at the Gore Mountain-North Creek Ski Bowl site.

On the Alpine side, the first event will be a one-run giant slalom race at West Mountain on Jan. 11. Shen’s Micaela Leonard and Colin Cotter from Broadalbin-Perth are back to defend their Section II GS championships from a year ago.

UNIVERSITY GAMES UPDATE

The long-awaited World University Winter Games start next week with competitions in Lake Placid and at other venues in the Adirondacks, including Gore, where the viewer-friendly freestyle and freeski events will be staged right in front of the base lodge.

Currently there are 1,443 athletes from 595 universities in 43 countries registered to compete in 12 winter sports between Jan. 12-22. The U.S. has the largest roster of competitors with 150, followed by Japan with 139, Canada with 121, the Czech Republic with 94 and Koreas with 94. There will be 58 from Ukraine. Four countries will have only one — Croatia, Luxembourg, Mexico, and Turkey. Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been barred from the competition by FISU, the University Games governing organization.

For schedule and ticket information, check www.lakeplacid2023.com.

Phil Johnson can be reached at [email protected].

