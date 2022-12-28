Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Milder temperatures heading into this weekend may put a pause on the opening weekend of ice skating in Saratoga Springs’ Congress Park, but other New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events are on schedule.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said a decision will be made Friday about whether ice skating will take place.

“It’s always been weather dependent,” Golub said. “We have no control over the weather. We’re in upstate New York so the weather changes on the hour.”

Albany station National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Chris Gitro said people will experience “abnormally warm temperatures” as they ring in the new year.

He said the high temperature on Saturday is expected to be 44 degrees and Sunday’s will be 49.

Those warmer temperatures are expected to continue into early next week, Gitro said, pointing out that these conditions will likely melt whatever snow and ice is left.

If ice skating happens, it will be the first time ice skating has taken place in the park in decades. Golub said it’s believed there was ice skating in the 1800s, but nothing in recent years.

Although ice skating this weekend is up in the air, the city plans to have it throughout the winter.

“The idea is to just bring more people downtown during the winter,” Golub said.

Golub said the carousel, which isn’t normally open during the winter, will be open for free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Todd Shimkus, executive director of the county chamber of commerce, said that while ice skating may not happen this weekend people can still enjoy a number of other activities for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“The warmer weather is great for people who want to come downtown to different venues on Saturday night,” Shimkus said. “It’s awesome for the folks that are going to run in the First Day 5k, however, it’s not really great for anybody that was planning on skating. If that’s the only thing we were planning to do that we can’t do, I think we’ll have a really successful weekend.”

He said that 10% of total sales for The Saratoga New Year’s Fest were done just within the last 24 hours.

“The pace of sales has really picked up in the last couple of days,” he said.

Compared to First Night Saratogas in the past, the new two-day celebration will feature more musical acts, Shimkus said, and the return of fireworks, which will be set off on top of the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage.

Shimkus said the event will be more of a musical festival than an arts festival.

Musical acts include George Fletcher Blues Band, The Samples, Devlon Lamar Organ Trio and Mighty Mystic. The acts will be performing at various downtown venues including the City Center, Whitman Brewing Company and The Ice House.

“I’m just excited that we’ve got thousands of people coming downtown for New Year’s Fest, we haven’t had that since 2019,” he said.

