DOWN TO BUSINESS: Consumers seek innovation in menus, dining experiences

Raise your hand if you’re tired of cooking at home.

Mine would go up; so would the hands of a lot of others eager to throw off another behavioral change linked to COVID-19.

Restaurant operators would be happy to welcome us back – although they’d likely charge us more and perhaps not offer the breadth they once did.

“Prices are absolutely everyone’s No. 1 concern, both operators and consumers,” says Mike Kostyo of Chicago-based Datassential, a market research firm where his title is “trendologist” and his job is to spot the next big thing in food and beverage.

Kostyo, participating last week in a webinar organized by The Food Institute, noted the “three-headed monster” constantly talked about these days in the food sector: high prices; out-of-stocks; labor.

“But the No. 1, by far, … is pricing,” he said, even supplanting COVID, which has hammered operators for nearly three years with various iterations of the disease and rates of infection.

Prices are on consumers’ minds, too, he said, citing Datassential polling in which the common refrain was “everything is too expensive now.”

Consumers may understand why – food away from home cost 8.5% more in November than it did 12 months earlier, according to government statistics. “But it’s not necessarily being balanced out by really great service or by really great food quality,” Kostyo said.

He offered a “recovery forecast” slide showing consumer spending in various food-service segments – from fine-dining to fast-casual to K-12 schools to hospitals and long-term care facilities – stretching from COVID’s inception in 2020 to this year and out through 2024.

While growth is more common now than decline, spending varies by segment, as does operator worry, he said. He described 2020 as the year of “huge decline” due to COVID and 2021 as the “big bounceback.” This year saw “normalization.”

“Most of the growth in the next year will be driven by inflation,” Kostyo said.

He urged food service operators to avoid the urge to drop prices through gimmicks like “combo meals” and $1 deals, as occurred during the 2007-09 Great Recession and global financial crisis. “That’s kind of the worst thing that you can do right now,” he said.

Not only did that make it harder to get back to regular pricing, but it also “lowered the expectation for that brand and devalued the brand a bit in consumers’ eyes.”

Times are different now, Kostyo said, because consumers are tired of food from their kitchen “and they can’t wait to get out again … They really want to see new and exciting things from the food industry in the year ahead.”

Innovating on the menu side or the experience side while inflation is high “is going to be hard.” But, he added, “I think the thing that you absolutely have to do is to lean into that innovation – consumers want it more than ever.”

