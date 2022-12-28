Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Dec. 28

Article Audio:

Disturbed by GOP conduct for speech



I watched the speech that Vladimir Zelenskyy gave to Congress and was disturbed to see some people not standing or applauding for his remarks.

He gave a very moving speech, and to show such disrespect to the president of Ukraine, to me, means that they stand with the president of Russia.

Then at the end, the commentator mentioned that most of the Republican members of the House of Representatives didn’t even bother to show up.

Is this what the Republican Party has become?

Kenneth Kimball

Schenectady

Schenectady also lights up the world



Neil Yetwin’s guest column, (“A city both ‘ancient’ and ‘modern’”) in the Dec. 18 Gazette, makes an interesting link between our Schenectady and the cities of antiquity.

He could have extended the association of well-known names worldwide, with two of our Nobel Prize winners, Langmuir and Giaever, and our poet, Jeanne Robert Foster.

He also should have included the General Electric Research Laboratory, now GE Research, as having a world-wide reputation.

Recently, the authorities have deemed that the manufacture of incandescent light bulbs will be completely phased out and replaced by LEDs. Over the years, GE has been the major producer of the incandescent type of light source.

I personally experienced the recognition and reputation of Schenectady far off in the Steppes of Russia.

In 1992, my late wife and I spent three weeks in Russia as part of a touring party sponsored by Union College, visiting Leningrad, Moscow, and a boat trip down the Volga River.

The boat made several stops at small villages in the middle of nowhere where there were locks and hydroelectric facilities.

At each stop, the villagers put on dance displays as well as vending local crafts. They inquired where we came from, and when we said, “Schenectady,” their eyes lit up and they said, “We know Schenectady because in the 1930s, engineers from Schenectady came and installed the hydroelectric generators which are now our livelihood.”

Like the cities of old, Schenectady has a worldwide reputation. From the late 1890s to almost today, Schenectady has been ’the city that lights and hauls the world.’

Walter Grattidge

Rexford

