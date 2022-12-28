Mohonasen girls’ basketball captures Kirvin Cup title

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — The Mohonasen girls’ basketball team sank 10 3-point baskets in Wednesday’s Kirvin Cup championship game with Broadalbin-Perth, but the host Mighty Warriors were insistent afterward that their play at the other end of the court was the biggest key to success.

“That was a tough team we played. We knew it was going to be hard,” Mohonasen junior Bella Petrocci said. “Everyone sees our 3s, but defense won the game. We all had to come together.”

Mohonasen set the tone by forcing Broadalbin-Perth into 30-second shot clock violations on its first two trips, and the Mighty Warriors limited the Patriots to two field goals in the last quarter of a 50-37 win.

“Everyone was phenomenal,” Mohonasen sophomore Caitlyn Richmond said of her team’s man-to-man effort. “Defense was the best part of our game.”

Broadalbin-Perth came in with a seven-game winning streak that included Tuesday’s 69-30 semifinal victory over Hoosick Falls. Four Patriots scored in double digits in that win, but only Mairead Marsden managed to do so in the title game, finishing with 13 points.

In previous wins, Broadalbin-Perth had put up 85, 72 and 62 points.

“We’ve preached defense from day one,” said first-year Mohonasen coach Josh Whipple, who due to injuries suited up only six players “We do loose-ball drills. We work on taking charges, help defense and aggressive man-to-man. There were many possessions tonight where we were textbook.”

Richmond collected five steals and two blocked shots as part of Mohonasen’s defensive effort.

“Coach said if the shots don’t fall, stick to our defense,” Petrocci said.

The shots did fall, though, including four 3s by Petrocci, and three apiece by Richmond and Payton Whipple, which made a difficult night for Broadalbin-Perth (7-2) that much more.

“The three-ball killed us tonight. We couldn’t contain it,” Patriots coach Casey Russom said. “Credit to them. They moved the ball real well and hit a lot of big shots.”

Whipple nailed Mohonasen’s first 3-pointer in between her team’s consecutive defensive stops early in the contest, and Whipple and Petrocci started the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3s to give Mohonasen a 40-29 advantage.

“Those were huge,” Richmond said of the 3s. “That was amazing, but we wanted to keep our foot on the pedal.”

Ava Quenneville scored six of her eight points down the stretch to help Mohonasen (5-4) wrap up the tournament championship. Mohonasen lost to Guilderland in last year’s Kirvin Cup final.

“I’m on Cloud 9 right now,” Josh Whipple said. “I was really nervous before the game because Broadalbin-Perth is so athletic and tall.”

“This feels amazing,” said Richmond, who scored a team-high 21 points in a 64-41 semifinal win over Scotia-Glenville when Petrocci netted 15. “We haven’t been the champion of our tournament in quite a while.”

Petrocci was selected the MVP after finishing with 18 points — 12 in the second half — six rebounds and four assists, and Richmond made the all-tourney team after closing out with 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and the five thefts. Whipple, the team’s only freshman and the coach’s daughter, totaled nine points including that clutch 3 that gave Mohonasen its first double digit lead in the last quarter.

“That boosted our energy,” Payton Whipple said of her 3 and the one just before by Petrocci.

“I was telling them we can’t live or die by the three, but if you’ve got an open shot, take it,” Josh Whipple said.

Marsden had eight rebounds to go with her 13 points and made the all-tournament team. Macie Perry and Molly Russom both had nine points for the Patriots. Russom also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Broadalbin-Perth tied the game twice in the first half but was never able to grab a lead.

“There were times when it was a two-, three-, four-point game, and we missed some easy ones,” Casey Russom said. “We could have gotten closer and maybe built some momentum.”

Both of Mohonasen’s JV teams won Kirvin Cup titles before the varsity girls earned theirs.

Broadalbin-Perth 7 11 11 8 — 37

Mohonasen 10 11 13 16 — 50

Broadalbin-Perth scoring: Calderone 2-0-5, Hotaling 0-1-1, Marsden 5-3-13, M. Perry 3-3-9, Russom 2-4-9. Mohonasen scoring: Clute 2-0-4, Petrocci 4-6-18, Quenneville 4-0-8, Richmond 3-2-11, Whipple 3-0-9. Scoring totals: Broadalbin-Perth 12-11-37; Mohonasen 16-8-50.

