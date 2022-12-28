Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — Stillwater boys’ basketball coach Bruce Lilac said back when he played, the game was played from the inside-out.

Go with what you know and who you’ve got.

Using returning all-state center Jaxon Mueller early and often, Stillwater took an early lead and withstood Mohonasen’s fourth-quarter rally to win the Kirvin Cup championship, 67-55, Wednesday at Mohonasen High School.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Mueller scored 15 points in the first quarter, and finished with a double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds to earn tournament MVP honors and lead Stillwater, which moved to No. 1 in the state Class C poll this week.

Both teams started the game playing at a fast pace, and while Mohonasen (3-7) scored its share of points off it, it also paid a price in early big-man foul trouble. As Mueller got to work in the paint, one of Mohonasen’s forwards had two fouls with 4:44 left in the first quarter, and the other one had three fouls with 2:47 left in the first.

“We want to set the pace of the game and we want to play fast, control the boards offensively and defensively,” Lilac said. “And if we get a defensive rebound, we want to outlet and go.

“We try to put zones in conflict, we try to get our big as involved as we can,” Lilac added. “The game of basketball, when I played, was built from the inside-out, and that’s what we try and do. We put a lot of good players around [Mueller] and let him go to work, and hopefully he gets the other team in foul trouble like he did tonight.”

Mohonasen coach Lindsay Steenland said Mueller was the big difference in the game.

“He’s fantastic, played a great game,” Steenland said. “He does a lot of really nice moves, he has great footwork, [his shot is] soft off the glass.”

Stillwater (6-1) led 18-15 after one quarter. By halftime, it had extended the lead to 36-24, with a 22-7 rebounding advantage.

Boosted by a 6-0 start in the third quarter, Stillwater led 53-39 after three quarters, but Mohonasen finally exploited the gaps in Stillwater’s 2-3 zone defense in the fourth and eventually closed Stillwater’s lead to six points, 55-49, with 5:47 left on an inside bucket by Kameron Coats, and later at 57-51.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and really just moved the ball as best we could. A couple shots didn’t fall for us, but ball movement was better tonight,” Steenland said.

Carter Wichelns followed with a 3-pointer with 3:40 left to make it 60-51, and Stillwater made enough foul shots down the stretch — it only shot 12 of 26 from the line — to ice the game.

Lukas Lilac added 16 points for Stillwater. Thomas McDonough scored 10. Eighth-grade forward James Cocozzo added nine points and eight rebounds, while Wichelns had five points and six rebounds.

Bruce Lilac said his guards gained a lot of confidence from last year’s state runner-up run.

“These guys, although they played a majority of minutes, their roles are a little bit different, and they are super confident from their run last year,” Bruce Lilac said. “They don’t get too rattled when they see a press or when they see a trap. We practice it every day and we have answers, and they trust it. When they get a little off, we have to call a timeout and tell them to trust the system, it’s there for a reason.”

Jacob Paolino led Mohonasen with 14 points. All-tournament-team selection Karieam Brown and Andrew Batcher each scored 10.

Steenland is glad Mohonasen got to play Stillwater.

“We were looking to get some really great teams in our tournament, play competitive games that we don’t usually see in our normal schedule, and that’s why Stillwater’s here,” she said.

Stillwater 18 18 17 14 — 67

Mohonasen 15 9 15 16 — 55

Stillwater scoring: Hotaling 1-0-2, McDonough 3-4-10, Lilac 7-0-16, Cocozzo 4-1-9, Mueller 10-5-25, Wichelns 1-2-5. Mohonasen scoring: Oleksiak 0-2-2, J.Paolino 6-0-14, Lavalley 2-0-4, Collins 1-0-2, Coats 4-0-8, Bullinger 2-0-5, Brown 4-0-10, Batcher 5-0-10. Scoring totals: Stillwater 26-12-67, Mohonasen 24-2-55.

