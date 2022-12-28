Outdoor Journal: Bubb gets 6-pointer deer

Article Audio:

Jim Bubb of Mechanicville shot a 6-pointer deer in Rensselaerville in Albany County.

The deer was taken with an Omega, Thompson centerfire, 50-caliber muzzleloader. The deer was taken Dec. 18, two days before the end of the season. Bubb had to fight through 20 inches of snow.

He said you just can never give up.

More deer reports. Gary Salisbury, of East Berne, shot an 8-point buck with a Remington 700 in 270 calibers in Albany County. The buck was named, “Crooked Brow.” The antlers green scored 133 net with a 19.25-inch spread. Trail camera photos indicated that CB was 5-6 years old.

During the extended bowhunting, crossbow, muzzleloader season,

Mike Mueller, of Schenectady, used his CVA Accura 50-caliber muzzleloader to harvest his second deer. The deer was taken in Albany County. I have not heard of any success from huntsman Vince Romano of Rotterdam and his hunting group.

DEC REMINDS HUNTERS OF LATE SEASON DEER HUNTING OPPORTUNITIES

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Dec. 17 that there are many deer hunting opportunities still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate.

“Late-season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with family and friends,” Seggos said in a press release. “The holiday deer hunt continues again this year for hunters across the Southern Zone, allowing families to hunt together when students are on break from school and many adults have time off from work. The regular firearms season in the Southern one includes a late bow and muzzleloader season from Dec. 12-20 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Hunters must possess a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late vow or muzzleloader season, and they may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.

NYS CONSERVATION COUNCIL

The New York State Conservation Council encouraged outdoor sportsmen to contact Gov. Kathy Hochul and get her to use her pen to veto S6510, which targeted the 2023 Holiday Hunt. We are pleased to announce that the council was successful as she vetoed the bill on Dec. 16.

Hochul stated that families enjoyed hunting together during the winter school break. The patchwork of hunting prohibitions would undermine DEC’s statutory authority over wildlife governance. Also, the bill would have prohibited small game and waterfowl hunts (not just deer hunting).

FIVE ICE FISHING TOURNAMENTS IN NEW YORK STATE

The 2023 New York State Winter Classic Fishing Tournament will be held from Jan. 1-Feb. 28. You can fish anywhere in New York State and whenever you want.

There will be eight categories of fish in the tournament from any waterways in New York. The cost to enter the tournament is $25.

For more information about the tournament and to register, go to [email protected].

There are four other hard-water fishing tournaments that will be held on New York, United States and Canadian waterways. These new year tournaments are listed on the website, also.

Contact Ed Noonan at [email protected]

