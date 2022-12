Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 11

Article Audio:

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 11 ECAC Hockey picks:

GB-BE-ME 78-35-10 166 points

WEDNESDAY

UMass

THURSDAY

Bowling Green

Cornell

Clarkson over Wisconsin or Lake State

FRIDAY

Union

Bowling Green

Providence

Quinnipiac

Cornell

Maine

BU

Omaha

Merrimack

Colorado College

SATURDAY

Union

Dartmouth over Yale -OR- Merrimack over Yale

Dartmouth over Yale -OR- Providence over Dartmouth

Maine

Omaha

Colorado College

SUNDAY

Harvard

MONDAY

Army

TUESDAY

UMass

Ryan Fay 76-37-10 162 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green

AIC at Cornell — Cornell

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Clarkson OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac

AIC at Cornell — Cornell

Maine at Colgate — Colgate

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — BU

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence

Maine at Colgate — Colgate

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass

Andy Weise 75-38-10 160 points

Wednesday

Massachusetts 4, Clarkson 1

Thursday

Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 1 OR Clarkson 4, LSSU 1

Cornell 4, AIC 2

Bowling Green 3, RPI 2

Friday

Union 4, UNH 2

Providence 6, Yale 1

Merrimack 5, Dartmouth 2

Quinnipiac 6, Holy Cross 3

Cornell 5, AIC 1

Colgate 3, Maine 2

BU 4, Harvard 3

RPI 4, Bowling Green 3

Colorado College 3, Princeton 2

Omaha 4, SLU 1

Saturday

Merrimack 4, Yale 1 OR Yale 3, Dartmouth 2

Providence 5, Dartmouth 2 OR Yale 3, Dartmouth 2

Union 3, UNH 2

Maine 4, Colgate 3

Princeton 2, Colorado College 1

Omaha 4, SLU 3

Sunday

Harvard 3, Northeastern 2

Monday

Yale 3, Army 1

Tuesday

Massachusetts 5, Brown 2

Brian Unger 75-38-10 160 points

Wednesday

UMass

Thursday

Clarkson v. Lake St: Clarkson

Clarkson v. Wisco: Clarkson

Cornell

Bowling Green

Friday

Providence

Merrimack

Union

CC

Q-Pack

Omaha

Cornell

BU

Colgate

Bowling Green

Saturday

Yale v. Dartmouth: Dartmouth

Providence v. Dartmouth: Providence

Yale v. Merrimack: Merrimack

Maine

Union

CC

Omaha

Sunday

Harvard

Monday

Army

Tuesday

UMass

Kevin Sokolski 75-38-10 160 points

Wednesday

UMass

Thursday

Bowling Green

Cornell

Clarkson/Clarkson

Friday

Union

Bowling Green

Providence

QU

Cornell

Colgate

Harvard

Omaha

Merrimack

Princeton

Saturday

Union

Dartmouth/Merrimack

Dartmouth/Providence

Colgate

Omaha

Princeton

Sunday

Harvard

Monday

Army

Tuesday

UMass

David Trestick 74-39-10 158 points

Wednesday

UMass 4, Clarkson 3

Thursday

Bowling Green 5, RPI 2

Cornell 4, AIC 1

Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 2 OR Clarkson 4, Lake Superior 3

Friday

Union 4, UNH 3

Bowling Green 4, RPI 3

Providence 5, Yale 0

Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1

Cornell 5, AIC 2

Maine 3, Colgate 2

Harvard 4, BU 3

Omaha 4, SLU 3

Merrimack 5, Dartmouth 3

Colorado College 4, Princeton 2

Saturday

Union 4, UNH 2

Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Merrimack 5, Yale 0

Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Providence 4, Dartmouth 1

Maine 4, Colgate 3

Omaha 4, SLU 2

Colorado College 3, Princeton 2

Sunday

Harvard 4, Northeastern 2

Monday

Army 4, Yale 1

Tuesday

UMass 5, Brown 2

Matthew Ruffini 74-39-10 158 points

Wednesday

Clarkson vs UMass- UMass 2-1

Thursday

RPI at Bowling Green- Bowling Green 4-2

AIC at Cornell- Cornell 4-1

Clarkson vs Wisconsin- Clakrson 4-3 or Clarkson vs Lake Superior State – Clarkson 5-3

Friday

New Hampshire at Union- New Hampshire 4-2

RPI at Bowling Green- Bowling Green 5-2

Yale vs Providence- Providence 4-1

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross- Quinnipiac 3-0

Maine at Colgate – Colgate 3-2

Harvard at BU- Harvard 5-4

St Lawrence at Omaha- Omaha 4-3

Merrimack at Dartmouth- Merrimack 6-3

Princeton at Colorado College- Colorado College 2-1

AIC at Cornell – Cornell 5-4

Saturday

New Hampshire at Union- New Hampshire 3-2

Yale vs Dartmouth- Dartmouth 4-3 or Yale vs Merrimack- Merrimack 4-2

Dartmouth vs Yale- Dartmouth 4-3 or Dartmouth vs Providence – Providence 3-1

Maine at Colgate- Colgate 5-3

St. Lawrence at Omaha- Omaha 5-3

Princeton at Colorado College- Colorado College- 4-2

Sunday

Northeastern at Harvard – Harvard 4-3

Monday

Army at Yale- Yale 3-2

Tuesday

Brown at UMass- UMass 4-0

Achilles 3-7-5 72-41-10 154 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass 4, Clarkson 1

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green 3, RPI 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 4, AIC 0

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 2 OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson 4, Lake Superior State 1

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 4, New Hampshire 1

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 2, Bowling Green 1

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence 3, Yale 1

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac 8, Holy Cross 0

Maine at Colgate — Maine 3, Colgate 1

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — Harvard 4, BU 2

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 5, St. Lawrence 1

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack 4, Dartmouth 1

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 4, Princeton 3

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 2, New Hampshire 0Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth 2, Yale 1 OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack 6, Yale 0

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth 2, Yale 1 OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence 4, Dartmouth 0

Maine at Colgate — Colgate 3, Maine 2

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 3, St. Lawrence 2

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton 5, Colorado College 4

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard 3, Northeastern 1

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point 3, Yale 0

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass 6, Brown 1

Rowena Watson 71-42-10 152 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green

AIC at Cornell — AIC

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Clarkson OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac

AIC at Cornell — AIC

Maine at Colgate — Colgate

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — BU

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence

Maine at Colgate — Colgate

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass

Union Bob 70-40-9 151 points

WEDNESDAY

UMass 4. 1

THURSDAY

Bowling Green 3 1

Cornell 4. 0

Wisconsin 3. Clarkson 2 OR Clarkson 2 LSS 1

FRIDAY

Union 3. 1

RPI 3. 1

Providence 5. 1

Quinnipiac 6 1

Cornell 4 1

Colgate 3 2

Harvard 3 2

Omaha 3 1

Merrimack 4. 1

Colorado 4. 2

SATURDAY

Union 4. 1

Dartmouth 3. 1. Or Merrimack 5. 1

Dartmouth 3. 1. Or Providence 5. 2

Colgate. 2 1

Omaha 3. 1

Princeton 3. 2

SUNDAY

Northeastern 3 2 ot

Monday

Army 4 1

Tuesday

UMass 4 1

Jim Kalohn 68-45-10 146 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green

AIC at Cornell — Cornell

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac

AIC at Cornell — Cornell

Maine at Colgate — Maine

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — BU

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence

Maine at Colgate — Maine

St. Lawrence at Omaha — St. Lawrence

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass

Harvey Kagan 68-45-10 146 points

Michael Hutter 68-43-9 145 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass 4, Clarkson 1

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green 3, RPI 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 3, AIC 1

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 1 OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson 3, Lake Superior State 2

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 3, New Hampshire 2

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green 2, RPI 1

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence 5, Yale 1

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac 7, Holy Cross 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 3, AIC 1

Maine at Colgate — Colgate 3, Maine 2

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — Harvard 3, BU 1

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 3, St. Lawrence 1

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack 4, Dartmouth 1

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 3, Princeton 2

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — New Hampshire 2, Union 1

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth 2, Yale 0 OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack 5, Yale 1

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence 4, Dartmouth 1

Maine at Colgate — Maine 3, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 4, St. Lawrence 2

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton 4, Colorado College 2

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard 4, Northeastern 2

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point 3, Yale 1

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass 2, Brown 2

Dutch Crazy 67-46-10 144 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass 3, Clarkson 2

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 2, Bowling Green 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 3, AIC 1

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 3, Clarkson 2 OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson 3, Lake Superior 1

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — New Hampshire 3, Union 2

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 4, Bowling Green 2

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence 4, Yale 0

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac 5, Holy Cross 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 4, AIC 1

Maine at Colgate — Maine 2, Colgate 1

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — Harvard 2, BU 1

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 4, St. Lawrence 1

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 1

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton 2, Colorado College 1

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 3, New Hampshire 1

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Yale 2, Dartmouth 1 OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack 3, Yale 0

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Yale 2 Dartmouth 1 OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence 4, Dartmouth 1

Maine at Colgate — Maine 3, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 3, St. Lawrence 2

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 4, Princeton 2

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard 4, Northeastern 1

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Yale 3, Army 1

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass 5, Brown 1

RedLiner36 66-48-9 141 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass 4, Clarkson 2

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — Bowling Green 2, RPI 3

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 3 AIC 1

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Clarkson 2, Wisconsin 3 OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson 3, Lake Superior State 2

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 4, New Hampshire 3

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 4, Bowling Green 2

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence 5 Yale 2

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac 5, Holy Cross 1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 5 AIC 3

Maine at Colgate — Colgate 3, Maine 2

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — BU 1, Harvard 2

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 4, St. Lawrence 1

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack 5, Dartmouth 1

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 3, Princeton 2

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 3, New Hampshire 1

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack 6, Yale 0

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth 3, Yale 1 OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence 6, Dartmouth 1

Maine at Colgate — Maine 3, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 3, St. Lawrence 2

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 4, Princeton 2

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard 4, Northeastern 1

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — Army West Point 4, Yale 0

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass 5, Brown 1

Towell68 64-49-10 138 points

Wednesday

UMass 5 Clarkson 2

Thursday

Clarkson 3 Lake Superior State 2 OR Wisconsin 3 Clarkson 1

Cornell 3 AIC 2

Bowling Green 2 RPI 0

Friday

Providence 4 Yale 1

Merrimack 3 Dartmouth 0

Union 4 UNH 2

Quinnipiac 4 Holy Cross 2

AIC 2 Cornell 1

BU 6 Harvard 4

Colgate 3 Maine 2

RPI 1 Bowling Green 1

St Lawrence 2 Omaha 1

Princeton 2 Colorado College 1

Saturday

Dartmouth 3 Yale 1 OR Providence 4 Dartmouth 1 OR Merrimack 3 Yale 0

Union 3 UNH 0

Colgate 2 Maine 1

Colorado College 2 Princeton 1

Omaha 2 St Lawrence 1

Sunday

Harvard 4 Northeastern 2

Monday

Yale 2 Army 1

Tuesday

UMass 4 Brown 1

Rich Large 63-52-8 134 points

Wednesday

Clarkson

Thursday

RPI

Cornell

Clarkson

Friday

Bowling Green

Harvard

Colorado College

Colgate

Cornell

Quinn

Union

Nebraska

Dartmouth

Providence

Saturday

Princeton

Maine

New Hampshire

Yale vs. Dartmouth (Dartmouth)

Providence vs. Dartmouth (Providence)

Merrimack vs, Dartmouth (Merrimack)

Merrimack vs. Yale (Merrimack)

Sunday

Harvard

Monday

Army

Tuesday

UMass

Christopher Chadwick 61-52-10 132 points

Wednesday

UMass over Clarkson

Thursday

Wisconsin or Lake Superior over Clarkson

RPI over Bowling Green

Cornell over AIC

Friday

Union over New Hampshire

Providence over Yale

RPI over Bowling Green

Quinnipiac over Holy Cross

Colgate over Maine

Harvard over BU

St. Lawrence over Omaha

Dartmouth over Merrimack

Princeton over Colorado College

Saturday

Union over New Hampshire

Dartmouth or Merrimack over Yale

Dartmouth over Yale or Providence

Maine over Colgate

Princeton over Colorado College

St. Lawrence over Omaha

Sunday

Harvard over Northeastern

Monday

Army West Point over Yale

Tuesday

UMass over Brown

Richard Derrick 58-55-10 126 points

WEDNESDAY

Clarkson vs. No. 15 UMass in Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff — UMass 3-1

THURSDAY

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 2-0

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 3-2

Clarkson Kwik in Trip Holiday Faceoff — Clarkson vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin 4-3 OR Clarkson vs. Lake Superior State: Clarkson 6-4

FRIDAY

New Hampshire at Union — UNH 1-0

RPI at Bowling Green — RPI 2-1

Yale vs. No. 12 Providence in Ledyard Bank Classic — Providence 8-6

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — Quinnipiac 3-1

AIC at Cornell — Cornell 2-1

Maine at Colgate — Colgate 4-1

No. 9 Harvard at No. 8 Boston U. — Harvard 6-5

St. Lawrence at Omaha — Omaha 3-0

No. 6 Merrimack at Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Merrimack 5-3

Princeton at Colorado College — Princeton 2-1

SATURDAY

New Hampshire at Union — Union 3-0

Yale in Ledyard Bank Classic — Yale vs. Dartmouth: Dartmouth 3-1 OR Yale vs. Merrimack: Merrimack 7-6

Dartmouth in Ledyard Bank Classic — Dartmouth vs. Yale: Dartmouth 3-1 OR Dartmouth vs. Providence: Providence 6-4

Maine at Colgate — Colgate 4-0

St. Lawrence at Omaha — SLU 3-2

Princeton at Colorado College — Colorado College 3-0

SUNDAY

Northeastern at Harvard — Harvard 6-3

MONDAY

Army West Point at Yale — tie 3-3

TUESDAY

Brown at UMass — UMass 5-4

