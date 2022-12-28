Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — A project to convert the former Elmer Avenue Elementary School into affordable senior housing is moving forward after a 117-year-old title dispute was settled this week.

The Schenectady City Council approved a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting conveying the vacant 90 Elmer Ave. building to the Schenectady City School District as the district prepares to complete a deal with Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc. to convert the site into senior housing.

The process hit an unexpected snag when it was discovered that after a century of the school district operating under the belief that it owned the Elmer Avenue property, the city had actually held the deed since 1905.

The school closed in 2017, and district voters approved a $450,000 sale of the property to Better Community Neighborhoods in 2019. In July, the state awarded a $6 million affordable housing grant for the project, which has an estimated cost of $22.7 million.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Gary McCarthy said, for the project to move forward, the city would have to issue a deed for the property to the school district so that the closing could proceed.

“This project has received considerable community involvement, effort and coordination,” he noted. “In the final analysis, and in getting ready to do the closing, it’s been determined that the deed for the former Elmer Avenue school still is in the title of the city of Schenectady. That goes back to the early 1900s, when the school district was a part of the city of Schenectady. In all practical terms, the building has always been treated as part of the school district.”

School district attorney Kevin Overton of the Harris Beach law firm told the council Tuesday that the title issue was just recently discovered.

“We’re trying to get a closing completed by the end of the year,” he explained. “We may get back to you once we do further due diligence, but this is just to clear up and correct a title issue that has been lingering for about a century.”

The project will create 51 units of affordable senior housing at the site.

Ray Gillen, chairman of Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority, said Wednesday that the timeframe is 20-24 months for the project to be completed once the sale is finalized.

“The school district fully supports the sale and the voters overwhelmingly approved the sale of the building in 2019,” Gillen said during the council meeting. “We had a lot of outreach with the neighborhood on plans for the building. Even during the height of COVID, we had a lot of meetings and outreach and it was a really good effort to involve the community. Another good thing is that this puts the building on the tax rolls for the first time since 1905.”

The developers, Better Community Neighborhoods and Home Leasing, previously converted the former St. Mary’s Catholic School on Irving Street into an apartment complex.

“There is a need for affordable housing, especially among seniors,” McCarthy said of the Elmer Avenue project following Tuesday’s meeting. “That building is at the end of its useful life, in terms of the school district, so how do you adapt it for use? This has been in the pipeline for a number of years and we’re now bringing it to the end of the planning and development phase and be ready to do actual construction.”

City Council President Marion Porterfield said the council carefully weighed the deed transfer to the school district.

“We asked a lot of questions because it was a situation we had never seen before,” she said during the meeting. “It was over 100 years old, so we wanted to make sure we got those questions answered and when we did the process, we did it correctly.”

