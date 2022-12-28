High Schools: Shenendehowa girls’ basketball powers past Bishop Ludden at Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase

Article Audio:

Five different Shenendehowa girls’ basketball players scored in double figures on Wednesday, powering a 79-44 win over Bishop Ludden as part of the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase.

Kaleigh Montanez, Maya Carpenter, Bri Carey and Abby Stuart each scored 12 points, and Cam Wilders scored 10 for Shenendehowa, which used a 26-11 advantage in the second quarter to blow the game wide open.

Event host Amsterdam fell 47-36 to Utica Proctor, which was led by a game-high 22 points from Lleneila Rodriguez. Annie Fedullo’s 12 points led the way for Amsterdam.

Albany was a 71-58 winner over Wallkill, with Shonyae Edmonds scoring 10 of her team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Falcons seal the win. Edmonds also grabbed 18 rebounds, while Nevaeah House chipped in 14 points and Iyana Weedon scored 13. Wallkill’s Zoe Mesuch led all scorers with 24 points.

Duanesburg defeated Utica Notre Dame 59-38, led by Allison O’Hanlon’s 27-point effort. Alex Moses scored 15 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had eight assists for Duanesburg. Hannah Mulhern scored 10 points and six rebounds.

Bethlehem fell 63-58 to a Simsbury (Conn.) team coached by Sam Zullo, son of Hall of Fame former Shenendehowa and Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball coach Jim Zullo. Caroline Davis scored 22 points to lead Bethlehem, while Simsbury’s Lauren Sabia put up a game-high 31 points.

Colonie fell behind Webster Schroeder 31-14 at halftime and dropped a 51-44 decision. Jayla Tyler led Colonie with 24 points.

At the Impact Holiday Showcase, Albany Academy came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Niskayuna 60-50. Saige Randolph led the win with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Eva Gitto scored 14 points and Alex Leonard scored 10. Kathleen Birmingham led Niskayuna with 18 points, and Ashley Magavero added 12.

Penfield defeated Saratoga Springs 73-52. The Blue Streaks were led in defeat by 17 points from Lauren LaFoutnain and 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists from Natasha Chudy.

Carolina Williams scored a game-high 25 points to lead Ichabod Crane past Troy, 56-32. Delaney More scored 16 for Ichabod Crane.

In a Colonial Council game, Mia Carmody scored 24 points to lead Voorheesville to a 52-36 victory over Cobleskill-Richmondville.

KLINE LIFTS BURNT HILLS-BALLSTON LAKE BOYS

Ben Kline scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half as Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake cruised to a 75-42 victory over Saugerties in the first round of the Shawn Walsh Tournament. Noah DiCaprio added 14 points for the Spartans, who will play Queensbury in Thursday’s championship game. Queensbury won 46-33 behind 10 points apiece from Trevor Bailey and Chase Baker.

Eddie Bradt scored 22 points, and Sean McLaughlin added 12 to lead Scotia-Glenville past Catskill 51-30 in the consolation game of the Kirvin Cup. The Tartans outscored Catskill 22-4 in the third quarter to erase a 19-15 halftime deficit and take a 37-23 lead.

JJ Osinski scored 17 points, and Matt Sgambati added 10 as CBA defeated Bethlehem 50-46 in the championship game of the CBA Holiday Tournament. Logan Yohe scored 16 points and Braden LaClair had 12 for Bethlehem.

After being tied at 21 at the half, Niskayuna powered past Middletown, 63-55, in the Shaker Holiday Tournament. Ethan Gilson led Niskayuna with 19 points. Sam Booth scored 17 and Daniel Smalls added 10. Middletown was led by Ziyade Ndancky’s 27-point night.

Gloversville defeated Cobleskill-Richmondville 59-55 in overtime to advance to the Bill Higgins Holiday Classic in Fonda. Mariano DiCaterino led Gloversville with 20 points, with Dom Dorman finishing with 16 and Rocco Insonia adding 11 points and 15 rebounds. Ty Labarge led Cobleskill-Richmondville with 17 points. Nick Peterson scored 15, and Ethan Wade added 12 with 16 rebounds.

Fonda-Fultonville advanced to the Bill Higgins championship final with a 55-25 win over Johnstown. Brady Whipple led Fonda with 14 points and nine rebounds. Brady Melious scored 12 points and had six rebounds, and Jackson Cusack added 11.

Ryan Hoyt led Johnstown with 11 points.

Woodward Tournament MVP Jacob Frank scored 38 points, including going 10-of-13 from the line, to lead Northville in a 61-60 overtime win against Mayfield in the championship game at Northville. JT Artikuski added 10 points. Mayfield was led by Christian Scunziano with 20 points and Trevor Ruberti chipping in 19.

In the consolation game Troy Cammer scored a game-high 30 points as Middleburgh cruised past Wells, 70-33. Eric Pickering scored 14 with Lucas Shaw and Ethan Trombley each adding 10 for Middleburgh.

Justin Duscher led Saratoga Catholic with 20 points, and Aidan Dunne added 12 for a 61-48 win over Warrensburg in the championship game of the 47th annual Saratoga Catholic Christmas Tournament finale. Steve Schloss led Warrensburg with 20 points.

Damari Holder and Christian Gomez combined for 49 points to lead Schenectady to a 76-72 non-league victory over Liverpool. Holder scored 27 points, and Gomez had 22.

Josh Lovelass scored 20 points in Galway’s 62-29 victory over Fort Edward. Casey Clarke had 12 points, and Zach Kenyon added 10 for Galway. Calvin Boucher led Fort Edward with 11 points.

Jeffrey Mulhern scored 38 points to lead Duanesburg past Berne-Knox-Westerlo 76-51. Duanesburg led 40-30 at halftime before Mulhern’s 24-point second half.

La Salle dropped a 72-57 decision to Cicero-North Syracuse. Adam Myers led La Salle with 17 points, and Koa Butler had 11.

Malachi Perry scored 17 points and Frailin Marrero-De La Rosa added 16 as Albany rallied from a 40-31 halftime deficit to defeat Bishop Ludden 66-63.

CBA BOYS’ HOCKEY EDGES STORM

Dom Waters had a goal and two assists as CBA edged the Storm 4-3 in the CDHSHL. Jake Hammond, John Bouton and Pat Feranec scored for CBA, and Kyril Morgoslepov had two assists. Dylan Bzdell had two goals for the Storm, and Keegan McGovern had the other. Robbie Stubbs collected two assists.

ADIRONDACK UNITED WINS

Bailey Duffy had a goal and two assists, and goalie Ava Reynolds made 18 saves to lead Adirondack United to a 3-0 girls’ ice hockey win over East Green Wave.

