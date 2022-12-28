Siena men’s basketball hopeful McCollum will return for weekend MAAC trip to Quinnipiac, Fairfield

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — In its last game, Siena men’s basketball proved it’s capable of winning even without star sophomore guard Javian McCollum.

All things being equal, however, the Saints would certainly prefer to have McCollum back on the floor Friday when they resume MAAC play at Quinnipiac, and head coach Carmen Maciariello said Wednesday he was hopeful that McCollum would clear the final medical hurdle in coming back from the ankle injury that forced him to miss last Thursday’s 64-61 road win over American.

Maciariello said that McCollum was due to undergo an MRI later Wednesday.

“Just to be 100% sure that everything’s good with his ankle,” Maciariello said. “So, hopefully he’s cleared by tonight and he’s good for practice tomorrow.”

McCollum suffered the ankle injury during the Saints’ Dec. 19 Franciscan Cup win over St. Bonaventure, a game that saw the 6-foot-2 guard score a game-high 23 points.

“His ankle, he kind of jammed it on the floor,” Maciariello said. “The X-rays were negative, we just want to make sure we get an MRI just to make sure everything was good.”

With McCollum — the Saints’ leading scorer at 17.3 points per game — held out against American, Siena (1-0 MAAC, 7-5 overall) moved fifth-year senior Jayce Johnson over to start at point guard. Freshman Michael Eley also stopped up to fill the void, matching a career-high with 16 points and playing a career-high 25 minutes en route to his second MAAC Rookie of the Week award of the season.

Should McCollum’s ankle still be an issue heading into Friday, Johnson and freshman Zek Tekin would again be turned to as the Saints’ primary ballhandlers.

Johnson, a Buffalo native, wasn’t back on campus as of Wednesday afternoon, having been stuck back home while dealing with the massive winter storm that has crippled Western New York since late last week.

“He’s hopefully on his way back,” Maciariello said. “Jayce didn’t get power until Christmas night, so they were using the stove and getting in and out of their cars to stay warm, obviously bundled up with blankets and jackets. So, obviously a tough Christmas. I wanted to make sure we were trying to do all we could, but there was a ban on driving, so no one could kind of do anything.”

SIENA WOMEN BACK IN ACTION

The biggest lesson that Siena women’s basketball learned from its 65-59 loss to Mount St. Mary’s in its MAAC opener on Dec. 19, sophomore forward Anajah Brown said, is that aggressiveness will be key to the Saints’ level of success in conference play.

“They were very aggressive, and we didn’t match that,” Brown said. “They got what they wanted, and we just let them do that. Us being the aggressors, I think, is the main objective.”

Brown has put up double-doubles in each of her last three games, averaging 13 points and 11.7 rebounds during that stretch, and will look to continue that momentum Thursday when the Saints head to Lawrenceville, New Jersey, for a 7 p.m. game against Rider.

The loss to Mount St. Mary’s broke a three-game win streak for Siena (0-1 MAAC, 6-5 overall), which entered that game on the heels of the program’s best start through 10 games since the 2014-15 season.

Thursday’s matchup with Rider will be just the Saints’ second game since Dec. 10. That extended break has allowed the team to get through some issues with illness that hampered the team against Mount St. Mary’s, where freshman Teresa Seppala and sophomore Emina Selimovic both sat out and sophomore Valencia Fontenelle-Posson played despite coming down with the flu.

“Everyone’s healthier now, and I think we’re in a better place physically,” Siena head coach Jim Jabir said.

They’ll try to get back on track against a Rider (0-2, 3-8) team that heads into Friday’s game having lost four straight and six of its last seven.

“Rider’s really senior-laden, they’ve got great shooters,” Jabir said. “They’re a more talented team than their record shows. We have to be really tough defensively. We’ve got to handle our stuff.”

Jabir also announced Wednesday that a pair of Shenendehowa High School graduates who had joined the program as walk-ons this season, Simone Walker and Rylee Carpenter, have both left the team, though they both remain enrolled at Siena.

