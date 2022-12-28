The Parting Schotts Podcast: Looking back at the Capital Region sports scene in 2022

Article Audio:

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I am joined by my Gazette sports colleagues as they take a look back at the Capital Region sports stories that impacted 2022.

Mike MacAdam discusses horse racing, Adam Shinder talks about college and high school football, Michael Kelly offers his thoughts on college basketball, Will Springstead talks college lacrosse and I discuss Union College hockey.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

