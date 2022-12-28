UAlbany men’s basketball drops non-conference finale to No. 13 Virginia

Article Audio:

When the UAlbany men’s basketball team gathered on its bench for a media timeout with 3:40 left in the first half Wednesday night, it was hard for Great Danes head coach Dwayne Killings to be much happier with the first 16 minutes and 20 seconds his team had produced against No. 13 Virginia.

From that point on, however, the Cavaliers did to UAlbany what they’ve done to so many teams during head coach Tony Bennett’s tenure and took control of the game with an iron fist, turning what had been a tie game into a nine-point halftime lead and an eventual 66-46 win at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We’re right where we want to be coming out of the media timeout with 3:40 left,” Killings said. “The reason why they’re one of the best programs in the country is that they know how to win. . . . They took the momentum, and they never looked back.”

UAlbany (5-10 overall) went blow-for-blow with the Cavaliers for much of the first half, with Da’Kquan Davis heating up early to help the Great Danes take a 24-22 lead with 5:15 left in the half.

Those were the last points the Great Danes scored until a Trey Hutcheson layup 3:29 into the second half, by which time the Cavaliers (9-2 overall) had forged a double-digit lead.

“They just beat you with their discipline,” Hutcheson said. “We had a great first half, and then for just a little second, we relaxed, and then that’s when their discipline got us.”

“Coach [Killings] said it was about 16 minutes and 20 seconds that we really locked into the scout, really bought into everything the coaches were saying,” Davis said. “In the last few minutes, they made a run, as good teams usually do. After that, it was kind of tough to fight back.”

They key sequence came as the clock ticked under two minutes left in the half. A 3-point play by Armaan Franklin gave Virginia a 27-24 lead, then Cavaliers senior guard Kihei Clark swiped the ball away from UAlbany guard Malik Edmead in the backcourt on back-to-back possessions, leading to a pair of easy layups.

UAlbany never recovered.

“They make the game so hard,” Killings said. “And they wear you down a little bit. Once they open the game up, it’s hard to get back in it, and it was just too hard for us today.”

Franklin scored a game-high 20 points and Jaylen Gardner added 16 points for Virginia, while Clark — a veteran of the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA championship team — pulled the strings with eight points and 10 assists.

UAlbany started the game hot, making nine of its first 18 shots, but was just 7 of 34 from the floor the rest of the way and finished 6 of 27 from 3-point range against a Virginia defense that forces opponents to use most of the 30-second shot clock before often settling for long-distance shots.

“They’ve done this deal a bunch in the course of the seasons that coach Bennett’s been here,” Killings said. “They’ve got teams hanging around, hanging around, they open the game back up and they manage the game from there. They don’t let you back in.”

Davis led the Great Danes with 11 points and six rebounds. Edmead and Jonathan Beagle added nine points apiece, and Hutcheson and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored seven each. Drumgoole, UAlbany’s leading scorer, was just 2 of 12 from the field and missed his first six 3-point attempts before draining one in the final minute.

UAlbany received $85,000 for the game, according to deputy athletic director Vic Cegles. It was the program’s largest guarantee for a game this season.

With the non-conference slate out of the way, UAlbany now turns its attention to America East play, which kicks off Saturday at noon when the Great Danes host New Hampshire at Hudson Valley Community College.

