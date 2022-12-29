2022 Pinstripe Bowl preview: Syracuse looks to end on good note vs. Minnesota

Article Audio:

The Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will both look to end their season on a positive note as they square off in the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx on Thursday.

The Orange got off to a fast start this season, as they won their first six games of the season to move up to No. 15 in the polls. However, a hard-fought loss at Clemson started a bad stretch, as the Orange lost five consecutive games before beating Boston College in the season finale. During their losing streak, they lost the final four games on that skid by at least 10 points. Sophomore running back Sean Tucker is the focal point of the offense, as his 1,060 rushing yards ranked second to Clemson running back Will Shipley for the leading rusher in the ACC (1,110 yards).

For Minnesota, the Golden Gophers were playing some of their best football to end the season. The team has won four of its last five games, and its only loss during that stretch was a 13-10 loss to Iowa. Like the Orange, Minnesota relies on a strong ground game, but have an even better running back in senior Mohamed Ibrahim. The senior running back has rushed for 1,594 yards, which ranks 4th in the NCAA.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Gophers as a 10.5-point favorite with an over/under of 44.5.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Syracuse Orange vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 2 p.m., Thursday, ESPN

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Minnesota -10

Money line: Syracuse +320, Minnesota -420

Over/under: 44.5

Analysis: Syracuse has been a complete team on offense, as quarterback Garrett Shrader has been able to make plays both passing and running the ball. He has thrown for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 415 yards and seven touchdowns. He has become more of a passer this season; he rushed for 781 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but his emergence as a passer has made the Orange offense more complete. Wide receiver Orande Gadsden II has been the go-to receiver for the team, as he enters the game with 65 catches, 891 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. At 6-foot-5, he is a matchup nightmare, and he is coming off a 106-yard game against Boston College in the regular-season finale.

Minnesota lost starting quarterback Tanner Morgan early in the season, and it has forced the Golden Gophers to rely on the ground attack even more. You could make an argument that Ibrahim is as important of a player to his team as there is in college football. Along with his 1,594 rushing yards, Ibrahim also finished second in the country with 19 rushing touchdowns (behind Israel Abanikanda of Pittsburgh with 20). The Syracuse defense ranks 66th in rushing defense (149.3 yards allowed per game), so expect the Golden Gophers to run the ball early and often.

This game is going to move fast as both teams are going to run the ball early and often. With the Golden Gophers, the ability of Ibrahim to wear defenses out will be the difference in a low-scoring affair..

Prediction: Minnesota 20, Syracuse 13

