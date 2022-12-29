Best of 2022, Classical Music/Opera/Dance: ‘Sweeney Todd,’ NYCB, Albany Symphony sparkled

Article Audio:

We look back at the year’s best in classical music/opera/dance via excerpts of 2022 Daily Gazette reviews.

Opera Saratoga: “Sweeney Todd,” June 29, SPAC

Review: Colclough, Carmello superb in Opera Saratoga’s inventive ‘Sweeney Todd’

Premiered in 1979, the show never grows old, and this production reveled in finding creative visual ways to keep the action fast-paced and lively. Give credit for that to director Stephen Nachamie for his excellent blocking, especially of the large chorus numbers and their placement, as well as Ben Pilat’s varied lighting.

“But musicals are about singing, and this cast could not have been better. With headliners like Metropolitan Opera bass-baritone Craig Colclough as Sweeney Todd and Albany native and acclaimed Broadway musical star Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett, the show was off and running.

New York City Ballet, July 13, SPAC

Review: New York City Ballet’s ‘Glass Pieces’ highlights night of precision, imagination, color

The New York City Ballet raced back into full flower Wednesday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the huge crowd was totally into every moment.

Besides a new red curtain, new floor for the dancers to dance upon, new chairs for the orchestra to sit upon and a new sound system, the evening was a joyous eruption at every possible point. The company presented three contrasting ballets and showed that its considerable reputation for precision, symmetry and imagination was all very much intact despite a change in leadership and the pandemic.

Philadelphia Orchestra, Aug. 11, SPAC

Review: Philadelphia Orchestra, violinist Goosby astound crowd at SPAC

The Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin once again astounded a huge crowd Thursday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with their extraordinary playing and joie de vivre. Added to that was the orchestra and SPAC debut of violinist Randall Goosby, who was equally fabulous.

… Goosby projected a cool and confident demeanour, and from the opening highly nuanced bars he played with deep bowing, a lot of passion and lift to his phrases, and a clean technique.

Albany Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 8

Review: Albany Symphony thrills audience with music, message

The Albany Symphony Orchestra was in top form Saturday night at the Palace Theatre in its first concert of the season. Not only did they thrill the large crowd with exceptional playing, but music director David Alan Miller’s repertoire choices were especially welcoming.

None more so than the first work on the program of Joel Thompson’s ‘An Act of Resistance.’

Takacs Quartet, Oct. 16, Union College Memorial Chapel

Review: Technical clarity, diversity of styles mark Takacs Quartet concert at Union

With a quartet of such venerable experience, the large crowd could expect to hear exceptional playing.

In every aspect, they were hugely rewarded.

Violinists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, violist Richard O’Neill and cellist Andras Fejer were totally focused on finding each composer’s voice, even down to altering the tone of the quartet’s sound.

And this besides stellar technical clarity, superb musicianship and fabulous ensemble playing.

