Best of 2022, Restaurants Reviewed: Emma Jayne’s, Spice Malabar among our favorites

A look back at some of my favorite restaurants reviewed in 2022:

Rollin’ Smoke Handcrafted BBQ, Halfmoon

Their smoked brisket. That’s all I need. They smoke with gusto here, from bologna to prime rib, and top their mac and cheese with candied bacon. No deli cold cuts; they make it all. They move into their new, larger location at the former Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe just after the new year. Go and have brisket, or whatever they’re pushing. It’s all great stuff.

Emma Jayne’s, Halfmoon

A little upscale and family-friendly, it’s a good fit for the neighborhood. The dinner menu features Italian entrees and comfort food, with some seafood specialties. Extra points for attractive plating and interesting, though limited, selection of wines. Try the shrimp and grits, it’s outstanding.

Spice Malabar, Clifton Park

This meal was a real highlight of the year, with juicy, tender chicken, elaborately presented dishes and a wide variety of dishes to choose from influenced by Arabian, Persian, Indian and European cuisines. The setting is serene and tasteful, the service attentive, the tandoori chicken divine.

Haan Lao, Schuylerville

Located at scenic Bound by Fate Brewing, the Laotian cuisine restaurant brings new and exciting flavors to our area. We like tamarind — who knew? The sauces are sweet and sour, tangy, hot from chili — they all have a kick. The curry is deep, strong, flavorful, and they use lots of fresh herbs so there’s depth in everything. There’s a small selection of well-chosen wines. Oh, and beer. Try the spring rolls: There’s a good reason they’re the most popular item on the menu.

