Best of 2022, Theater: Superb ‘Andy,’ electric Atticus lit up area stages

Article Audio:

The area lost an important theater venue this past summer: The Theater Barn in New Lebanon. After 38 years, the Phelps family has had to suspend operations. Thank you to The Theater Barn for decades of fine musicals and plays.

On a brighter note, here are five productions, listed alphabetically, as our “best-of” picks for 2022.

Creative License Theater Collective: “The Flick”

The 2014 Pulitzer Prize citation for Annie Baker’s play reads, “A thoughtful drama with well-crafted characters that focuses on three employees of a Massachusetts art-house movie theater, rendering lives rarely seen on the stage.” A fine production at Cohoes Music Hall.

Harbinger Theatre: “Andy and the Orphans”

The story that playwright Lindsey Ferrentino tells about Andy — a man with Down syndrome, played by Tom Mooney, an actor with Down syndrome — is funny, heartbreaking, chilling, instructive and superbly mounted by Harbinger.

Park Playhouse: “Head Over Heels”

A riotous jukebox musical, with songs by the Go-Go’s and a story by Elizabethan poet Sir Philip Sidney, mashed together by a 21st-century sensibility about social constructs. Fun and thought-provoking!

Proctors: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Starring an astonishingly good Richard Thomas, this was electrifying theater, wonderfully smart and fresh as well as artfully illuminating things we may have forgotten or misremembered in this American classic.

Schenectady Light Opera Company: “Once”

An Irish love story, well-acted and -sung. It’s a quirky tale, told seamlessly on Molly Waters’ detailed single set of a bar, thanks to the subtle, almost cinematic lighting work of Laura Darling and Rachel Bratager. Katie Fitzmorris’ sound design doesn’t miss a beat.

Honorable mentions

Go to Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York (“Knock Me a Kiss”); Capital Repertory Theatre (“Jersey Boys”); Curtain Call (“Long Lost”); and Proctors (“Come From Away”).

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts