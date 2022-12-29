EDITORIAL: Rule changes would promote accountability

Article Audio:

State government is never going to be completely efficient, transparent and ethical.

But there are steps legislators can take to make state government more of each, and in turn make it more effective and accountable to the people they were elected to serve.

In helping lawmakers better serve their constituents, a number of good government groups have proposed a few simple changes to the way in which the Legislature governs itself.

The proposed rule changes will in no way hamper the legislative process, but they will make the process for holding hearings and passing bills more transparent, give individual lawmakers more control over the process (instead of the party leadership), make lawmakers more accountable for their actions and comments, and give citizens more information about what the lawmakers are voting on and what gets passed.

One proposal would make the Legislature more responsive to state’s own Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) by ensuring that disclosure of state records is based on the presumption of access. In other words, assume all records are public unless there’s a specific reason for keeping some documents secret.

Right now, lawmakers have wide discretion as to what information they release, which means they have wide discretion over what information they keep from the public. They need to expand public access to records and make sure the rules apply to both houses of the Legislature.

Another transparency proposal would make access to information on the state Legislative Retrieval Service (LRS) free. The searches available on the Assembly and Senate websites are less timely and more difficult to search than the LRS. Another would create a new state government public affairs channel. The so-called “NYSPAN” would broadcast legislative proceedings in much the same way CSPAN broadcasts congressional proceedings, allowing New Yorkers more direct access to what’s going on in Albany.

Other proposals to make the process more transparent and informative would require a public reading for bills before they can be passed through committee and one that would require lawmakers to release more information about bills that pass out of committee. That information would include the bill’s purpose, proposed changes to existing law, a detailed explanation of the bill, a cost-benefit-analysis and more.

The groups are requesting other procedural changes that would require members to be present online or in person for votes, allow rank-and-file members to bring bills in either house, limit the number of standing committees and limit the number of committees lawmakers can serve on.

These changes will give local representatives more influence over legislation and give the public more access to what their representatives in Albany are doing on their behalf.

We encourage legislative leaders to consider these and other proposals for improving the way state government serves the people.

