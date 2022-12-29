In the Pocket: Underrated Ray rolls 83rd career 800 triple

When discussing bowling stats among the Capital Region’s elite bowlers, Mark Ray’s resume is hard to beat, even though he often flies under the radar.

The 61-year-old Watervliet native and Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer recently collected his 83rd career 800 triple while kegling at Hometown Lanes. He’s also rolled 90 perfect games. Ray once averaged a whopping 245.6 in the now defunct Vitalo Classic, and his career-best triple is an impressive 878, with a pair of perfect games wrapped around a 278.

“I actually enjoy shooting 800 more than I do a 300 game,” said Ray, who has served as secretary/treasurer for both the City League and the Vitalo Classic. “I don’t worry about trying for 300s anymore, but it’s nice when they happen. I’m trying to join the 100-100 club, and I’ll certainly give it a shot, although I might be too old to get it done.”

Ray learned the basics of the game from his much older brother and watching his father when he was just 3 or 4 years old, and he quickly fine-tuned his approach and arm swing.

“Except for my brother, I was pretty much self-taught,” Ray noted. “My dad was a decent bowler, but he never averaged 200 or shot a 300 game. I remember Jim Lewis [former area standout] told me that I would have to change my game in order to be any good, because I used to spin the ball a lot rather than roll it. I guess I must have learned how to roll it over the years.”

Ray’s versatile game works on virtually any condition.

“I don’t know what to call my style or how to describe it,” he said. “When I was really young, I threw it hard and straight at a time when you had to be very accurate to succeed. Now, you don’t have to be that accurate. I can play the gutter [outside part of the lane] or the third and fourth arrow if I have to. I’m sort of like [PBA Tour star] Norm Duke in that regard, only not as good.”

Ray’s latest 800 triple occurred in a mixed fun league at Hometown Lanes, and he wasn’t expecting it at all.

“It’s a handicap league with a modified house shot. They use 41 feet of oil, and it’s a big change from what I’m accustomed to,” said the member of the Sportsman’s Majors league on Monday nights, where he’s averaging 237. “But I’m having a lot of fun. I enjoy the league and I’m having a lot of fun. I wanted to join a Troy Bowling Association league for quite a while. I’m averaging about 227 in that league. I guess I can’t complain.

“I’m used to bowling tournaments on all sorts of conditions, so I can adapt to just about any condition. At Sportsman’s Bowl, there’s a lit bit less oil, and I have to throw it pretty hard. There’s a little more oil at Hometown.”

The Watervliet High School and HVCC graduate used to bowl at Tri-City Lanes and Thorn’s, a pair of defunct lanes in his neighborhood. He’s competed against guys like Joe Lukovits, Ricky Irvine, Jack Conroy and Danny Stevens, as well as local legends like Skip Vigars, Johnny Walther, Rit Carney, Harry Polomaine and Frank DePalma.

“My all-time favorite bowlers would have to be Nelson Burton Jr. and Earl Anthony,” Ray said. “Earl came to bowl in a local event at Sportsman’s Bowl one time, and I got a picture taken with him. He was a great guy.”

There are too many memorable achievements in Ray’s career to document them all, but he did pull out a few interesting favorites.

“One moment that really stands out for me happened when I was bowling in a team event in Rutland, Vermont,” he recalled. “I was bowling in the middle of the house, and it was back in the early 1980s. They had never had a 300 in that house. I had the first nine strikes, and when I got up to shoot in the 10th frame, you could hear a pin drop. I got the 10th strike, and I turned to take a look at who was behind me. There were people standing on top of the bar or the settees. There were several hundred people watching me, and nobody else was bowling. You could hear the noise from the ball return. I was so nervous that I could hardly walk. I ended up leaving a 4-pin on my last shot for a 299. Everybody was screaming. It wasn’t a 300 game, but I’ll remember that moment for the rest of my life.”

Other noteworthy achievements include several Vitalo Classic titles with Rit Carney and Dave Adams, and capturing a City League title with Dave Bingham, Gary Bingham and John Musto. On another occasion, he and teammate John Mango each bowled a 300 in the same game.

Ray once captured four Northern Bowlers Association crowns in five appearances and finished with roughly 15 NBA titles overall.

“We had 100-130 bowlers competing every week back then,” he recalled. “We had all the best bowlers.”

Another night that stands out in Ray’s memory was bowling in the Truckers League at the old Bowlers Club.

“We bowled on Friday nights, and we had 250 guys in the league with 50 5-man teams,” he said. “I was the only guy averaging over 200.”

Ray also coached the HVCC men’s bowling team for four seasons, and the Vikings not only won their division every year, but also made sectionals twice.

He continues to excel on the lanes in league play, although he doesn’t compete in many tournaments these days.

The manager of main framing for the NYS Education Department is also an avid golfer, who once held a 1-handicap.

“My clubs are getting a little too heavy now, so I just bought some new ones,” he said. “My handicap was up to about 4 or 5 when I finished our league this year. It’s not bad, but not where I like it. I’m still trying for my first hole-in-one. I came within inches five times.”

STRIKES & SPARES

Town ’N Country’s third annual Baker Doubles Tournament kicks off Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Other dates are Jan. 15, Jan. 21, Jan. 22, Jan. 28, Jan. 29, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, with multiple squads on each day. Entry fee is $30 per person, and handicap is 90% of 220, based on team’s average. The format will be six games on six different pairs. One in eight teams will cash. Top prize will be $1,000, based on 100 teams. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-456-1113) for reservations.

The Mohonasen High School boys’ varsity team, including Ryan Monty, Gino Palleschi, Anthony Giso and Matthew Rogers, won the Holiday Top Three Tournament at Broadway Lanes with a total pinfalll of 3,954. Pallelschi also shot the best six-game series.

Maxwell Benware shot plus-72 to capture his third Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour title at the Holiday Classic this week at Towne Bowling Academy.

The Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s tour for bowlers with averages less than 215 returns Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. with a singles tournament at Uncle Sam Lanes. Handicap is 100% of 215 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Entry fee is $40 if received by Jan. 9 and $50 after that. Call Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for more information.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl at Boulevard Bowl, usually contested in March and April, will have an earlier start than usual because of a busy Boulevard tournament schedule. There are now two squads set for January — Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 with 11:45 a.m. starts. Entry fee for this charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady is $100 per four-person team, and there is a $2,000 top prize, based on 160 entries. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations.

Boulevard Bowl is the host for the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-Tap Tournament Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament picks up again Friday night at 9:30 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues on weekends through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes’ annual Holiday Tournament continues Saturday (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.), Monday (6:30 p.m.), Jan. 7 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 8

(2 p.m.). Handicap is 90% of 220. One in eight teams will cash. Entry fee is $30 per bowler. Top prize is $1,200 guaranteed, based on 100 teams.

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center’s annual New Year’s Day Tournament is one of the most popular events of the season. The entry fee is $125. This year’s event will be eight games. One in six bowlers will cash. First and second place are guaranteed at $2,000 and $1,000. Low to cash will be a minimum of $200. There will only be one squad beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bowlers may also opt to compete in a 16-game doubles event by simply combining their scores for another $50 entry fee. Call 518-793-9606 for reservations or more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes is the host for the Bazar Auto Body’s Super bowl Bakers Doubles Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. First place will be $1,000, based on 52 teams. Entry fee is $45 per bowler and limited to the first 52 paid entries. Call Rob Daigneault (518-859-6726) or Darrell Coonrad (518-817-3505) for reservations or more information.

MAJOR BOWLING

Mike Dicerbo rolled a perfect game during an 838 triple, Joe VanDerLinden ripped a pair of 279 games during a 797, Ryan Karabin connected for two 269 games on the way to an 784, Dan Auricchio delivered a 269-784, Tom Earl tossed a 278-783, Kenny Livengood fired a 280 and a 279 in his 781 triple and Marty Capullo slammed a 299-780 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy. Jeff Kallner also recorded his seventh perfect game of the season.

In the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl, B.J. Smith Jr. hammered a pair of 279 games en route to a 796 triple, and Tammy Sader fired a 278-761.

Tony Bianchi delivered a 246-926, and Brian Hart tossed a 289-912 to pace the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Billy McGaffin Jr. rolled a 280-1,093 four-game series, Liz Kuhlkin hammered a 289-1,017 for her second 1,000 set of the season and Karabin fired a 279-989 in the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy. John Askew registered a perfect game.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Broadway Lanes 34.5-13.5, DeCrescente Distributing 34-14, Downs Roofing 32.5-15.5, ABS 32-16, Falvey Real Estate 29-19, Towne Bowling Academy 28-20, J&F Lawncare 28-20, Sindoni Sausage 26-22, 20 North 25-23, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 24-24, Rollarama 24-24, WMS Leasing 23-25, Drive Line Motors 22.5-25.5, Boulevard Bowl 21-27, The Heritage Group 21-27, Kristel Mechanical 19-29, Bootlegger’s 18-30, KKV Recovery 15-33, Da Royalty 14-34, 518 Aliens 9.5-38.5.

———

Match summaries

The Heritage Group (3)

Patricia Kelly 266-187-189 — 642, Amanda Chrzanowski 202-247-222 — 671, Bob Messick 224-244-259 — 727, Mike Nolan 226-203-168 — 597. Totals: 918-881-838 — 2,637.

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 205-265-218 — 688, Karrie Blake 182-161-191 — 534, Brandon Wolf 198-221-184 — 603, Joe Wolf 149-200-229 — 578. Totals: 734-847-822 — 2,403.

———

Kristel Mechanical (2)

Ed White 237-206-2226 — 669, Mel Kristel (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Bryan Kelley 227-186-258 — 671, Jeff Whitehouse 238-242-227 — 707. Totals: 892-824-901 — 2,617.

KKV Recovery (1)

Alyssa Griffin 202-245-223 — 670, Nick DiCerbo 227-217-219 — 663, Kara Struffolino 206-257-196 — 659, Vinny Struffolino 180-188-186 — 554. Totals: 815-907-824 — 2,546.

———

Da Royalty (1)

AJ Collins 169-231-154 — 554, Matt Flowers 206-183-189 — 578, Will Cunningham 190-180-202 — 572, David Squires 247-218-159 — 624. Totals: 812-812-704 — 2,328.

518 Aliens (2)

Chuck Schissler 201-176-181 — 558, Jenn Schissler 172-211-230 — 613, Chris Lee 204-268-205 — 677, Gabe Criscuolo 222-226-200 — 647. Totals: 799-881-816 — 2,496.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (1)

Jessica Aiezza 193-277-245 — 715, Brian Mariano 279-233-213 — 725, Suzie Morine 180-211-212 — 603, Liz Kuhlkin 235-204-222 — 661. Totals: 887-925-892 — 2,704.

Broadway Lanes (2)

Roy Vanderbogart 214-239-197 — 650, John Pancake 258-269-211 — 738, Steve Wagoner 215-211-232 — 658, Justin Barcomb 244-213-223 — 680. Totals: 931-932-863 — 2,726.

———

ABS (0.5)

Jeff Kallner 197-247-300 — 744, Matt Kallner 279-185-247 — 711, Craig Taylor 215-259-236 — 710, Matt Fazzone 246-256-236 — 738. Totals: 937-947-1,019 — 2,903.

Downs Roofing (2.5)

Joe Peterson 234-223-242 — 699, Nick Barnes 217-237-247 — 701, Ryan Karabin 269-269-246 — 784, Billy Wigand 217-237-290 — 744. Totals: 937-966-1,025 — 2,928.

———

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Dan Auricchio 268-269-247 — 784, Kenny Livengood 280-279-222 — 781, Lee Aiezza 217-171-253 — 641, Jeff Young 224-247-259 — 730. Totals: 989-966-981 — 2,936.

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 247-258-278 — 783, Tony Palumbo 258-235-213 — 706, Marty Capullo Jr. 223-299-258 — 780, Debbie Capullo 29-228-218 — 725. Totals: 1,007-1,020-967 — 2,994.

———

J&F Lawncare (3)

Jason Brown 246-279-208 — 733, Nick Stricos 225-269-236 — 730, Joe DeVellis 246-251-199 — 696, R.J. Martinez 204-195-219 — 618. Totals: 921-994-862 — 2,777.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (0)

Joe Mazuryk 234-173-192 — 599, Chip Tashjian 187-173-212 — 572, Brad Lawyer 278-205-189 — 672, Jody Becker 192-190-267 — 649. Totals: 891-741-860 — 2,492.

———

Rollarama (0)

Dan Rotter 210-234-185 — 629, Jeremy Clute 205-210-206 — 621, Ron Paradiso 192-246-195 — 633, Ken LaBelle Jr. 236-234-208 — 678. Totals: 843-924-794 — 2,561.

Sindoni Sausage (3)

Scott Chastenay 200-182-244 — 626, Mike Dicerbo 259-300-279 — 838, Rich Strath 246-247-234 — 727, Joe VanDerLinden 239-279-279 — 797. Totals: 944-1,008-1,036 — 2,988.

———

20 North (2)

Joel Donato 180-227-265 — 672, Tommy Donato 198-198-227 — 623, Nick Galusha 211-236-247 — 694, Chris Radliff 254-216-166 — 636. Totals: 843-877-905 — 2,625.

WMS Leasing (1)

Chad Sutliff 221-244-225 — 690, Stephen Alexander 201-201-236 — 638, Lindsey McPhail 217-196-203 — 616, Tom Egan Jr. 246-230-226 — 702. Totals: 885-871-890 — 2,646.

———

Drive Line Motors (1)

Kate Clark 215-198-224 — 637, Chris Allen 289-211-192 — 692, Rob Beedelson 220-19-203 — 613, John Askew 235-279-239 — 753. Totals: 959-878-858 — 2,695.

Boulevard Bowl (2)

P.J. Derenzo 234-215-257 — 706, John Mecca 204-206-227 — 637, Ken Wilkins 215-213-187 — 615, Mike Scaccia 255-268-193 — 716. Totals: 908-902-864 — 2,674.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

JL Designs 50-14, Van Buren Enterprises 45.5-18.5, Muny Grille 44.5-19.5, Universal Auto Parts 42-22, Precision Floors 40-24, Metroland Photo 39-25, TSS Printing 35-29, EBF Strong 32-32, All in 1 Realty 31-33, Bob’s Pro Shop 26-38, The SignBandits.com 20-44, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 19-45, Team 14 13-51, IDID 11-53.

———

Match summaries

The SignBandits.com (0)

Aiden Deitz 238-215-228 — 681, Rich Ellis 172-225-207 — 604, Bill Carl 207-198-179 — 584, Jason Deitz 177-183-214 — 574. Totals: 794-821-828 — 2,443.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (4)

Anthony Clay 193-211-279 — 683, Christian Caputo 235-216-235 — 686, Jackielynn Noble 198-206-192 — 596, Jim Petronis 193-246-163 — 602. Totals: 819-879-869 — 2,567.

———

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

IDID (4)

Tony Fernandez 215-186-239 — 640, Sherm Bowman 183-213-201 — 597, Jim Valentino 202-159-192 — 553, A.J. Perone 216-205-172 — 593. Totals: 816-763-804 — 2,383.

———

JL Designs (3)

Justin Lansing 215-194-203 — 612, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 216-203-256 — 675, Ron Williams 161-243-230 — 634, Billy McGaffin Jr. 211-259-239 — 709. Totals: 803-899-928 — 2,630.

Muny Grille (1)

Jay Diamond 194-279-212 — 685, Dave Bingham 198-179-202 — 579, Mark Ray 217-224-228 — 669, Jamie Diamond 233-191-212 — 636. Totals: 842-873-854 — 2,569.

———

Universal Auto Parts (0)

Andy Smith 236-182-200 — 618, Bill Heaphy III 196-246-202 — 644, Chris Fedden 266-234-202 — 702, Chris Smith 170-226-174 — 570. Totals: 868-888-778 — 2,534.

Van Buren Enterprise (4)

Art Van Buren 199-193-217 — 609, Rich Manzer Jr. 180-248-194 — 622, Brian French 214-254-193 — 661, Austin Van Buren 279-229-225 — 733. Totals: 872-924-829 — 2,625.

———

Precision Floors (1)

Mike Guidarelli 225-258-245 — 728, Jim Bassotti 246-214-174 — 634, Eric Morrett 259-245-253 — 757, Matt Swiatocha 234-226-188 — 648. Totals: 964-943-860 — 2,767.

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 185-203-233 — 621, Steve Renzi 268-218-225 — 711, Mike Gallitelli 255-192-217 — 664, B.J. Smith Jr. 279-238-279 — 796. Totals: 987-851-954 — 2,792.

———

TSS Printing (1)

Rob Mengel 207-200-219 — 626, Corey Buckley 223-154-226 – -603, Tyler Mochrie 207-205-221 — 633, Zach Gravell 137-216-246 — 599. Totals: 774-775-912 — 2,461.

All in 1 Realty (3)

Nick Peckowitz 236-214-216 — 666, Tammy Sader 278-267-216 — 761, Kris Impellizzeri 218-213-200 — 631, John Leone 206-235-215 — 656. Totals: 938-929-847 — 2,714.

———

EBF Strong (4)

John Liberatore 203-230-232 — 665, Rich Bauer 192-203-177 — 572, Melissa Childrose 248-199-197 — 644, Chris Fawcett 185-226-217 — 628. Totals: 828-858-823 — 2,509.

Bob’s Pro Shop (0)

Fred McMahon 211-189-204 — 604, Earl Lawrence Jr. 224-246-193 — 663, Bob Tedesco Jr. 185-194-200 — 579, Mike Smith 163-196-183 — 542. Totals: 783-825-780 — 2,388.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 54.5-25.5, Masons Automotive 47-33, Derenzo’s Tax Service 43-37, Kalpro 42-38, D.A. Parisi & Co. 28.5-51.5, MBM Motorsports 25-55.

———

Match summaries

Derenzo’s Tax Service (3)

P.J Derenzo 210-215-214-167 — 806, Mark Derenzo 203-228-219-173 — 823, Jason Palmer 234-210-167-237 — 848. Totals: 647-653-600-577 — 2,477.

Kalpro (2)

Keith Lawyer 235-213-176-181 — 805, Kyle Wilkins 191-203-212-236 — 842, Joe Carusone 217-169-236-177 — 799. Totals: 643-585-624-594 — 2,446.

———

D.A. Parisi & Co. (3)

John Mecca 212-166-232-212 — 822, Jeff Williams 193-214-214-192 — 813, Ken Wilkins 201-242-2-36-201 — 880. Totals: 606-622-682-605 — 2,515.

MBM Motorsports (2)

Zach Mecca 192-184-189-194 — 759, Tony Bianchi 246-216-236-228 — 926, Tom Girard 209-155-200-247 — 811. Totals: 647-555-625-669 — 2,496.

———

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Don Cross 205-225-196-196 — 822, Mike Scaccia 219-224-230-211 — 884, Brian Hart 289-204-194-225 — 912. Totals: 713-653-620-632 — 2,618.

Masons Automotive (1)

Mark Hansen 191-215-226-202 — 834, Robin Fredenburgh 203-175-247-191 — 816, B.J. Smith Jr. 204-218-172-221 — 815. Totals: 598-608-645-614 — 2,465.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

Unbreakable Nutrition 18-2, Rogers Motorsports 17-3, ABS 16-4, TSS Printing 16-4, Towne Bowling Academy 13-7, JLD 13-7, Broadway Lunch 13-7, Sindoni Sausage 12-8, Battenkill Motors 12-8, Solid Surface 12-8, Syron’s Meat Market 8-12, Sportsman’s Bowl 8-12, Main Street Café 8-12, Revolutions Pro Shop 7-13, Never Enough Performance 7-13, T.J. Bell Environmental 7-13, Next Level Detailing 4-16, A Plus Heating No. 1 4-16, A Plus Heating No. 2 3-17, My Three Sons 2-18.

———

Match summaries

Unbreakable Nutrition (18)

Niki Battistoni 184-244-224-213 — 865, Peter Battistoni 249-257-227-213 — 946. Totals: 474-542-492-467 — 1,975.

My Three Sons (2)

Patricia Kelly 168-237-236-195 — 836, Scott Rogers 267-173-193-211 — 844. Totals: 461-4336-455-432 — 1,784.

———

Broadway Lunch (13)

Renee Earl 244-221-212-200 — 877, Tom Earl 182-222-243-248 — 895. Totals: 463-480-492-485 — 1,920.

Revolutions Pro Shop (7)

Lindsey McPhail 235-238-187-204 — 864, Don Herrington 247-228-206-194 — 875. Totals: 498-482-409-414 — 1,803.

———

A Plus Heating No. 1 (4)

Michelle Largeteau 103-166-157-160 — 586, Tony Pasquerella 164-181-232-195 — 772. Totals: 164-181-232-195 — 772. Totals: 389-469-511-477 — 1,846.

ABS (16)

Natasha Fazzone 204-237-222-247 — 910, Matt Fazzone 258-247-249-226 — 980. Totals: 477-499-486-488 — 1,950.

———

Solid Surface (12)

Cheyanne Zullo 218-251-222-225 — 916, Austin Zullo 184-158-216-225 — 783. Totals: 440-447-476-488 — 1,851.

Main Street Café (8)

Ursula Pasquerella 188-223-216-152 — 779, Joe Venduro 232-190-175-207 — 804. Totals: 476-469-447-415 — 1,807.

———

Never Enough Performance (7)

Kate Clark 266-194-279-173 — 912, Dave McLear 236-235-216-171 — 858. Totals: 535-462-528-377 — 1,902.

Towne Bowling Academy (13)

Debbie Capullo 247-233-236-244 — 960, Marty Capullo Jr. 244-224-248-237 — 953. Totals: 507-473-500-497 — 1,977.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (8)

Erika Poje 232-204-189-175 — 800, Dan Knutti 216-214-214-205 — 849. Totals: 500-470-455-432 — 1,857.

Battenkill Motors (12)

Laura Rotter 195-182-212-230 — 819, Ryan Karabin 247-224-279-239 — 989. Totals: 460-424-509-487 — 1,880.

———

Next Level Detailing (4)

Kim Swiatocha 236-216-222-194 — 868, Matt Swiatocha 204-203-236-149 — 792. Totals: 463-442-481-366 — 1,752.

TSS Printing (16)

Jackie Malone 214-248-228-188 — 878, Paul Dumas 206-264-257-183 — 910. Totals: 446-538-511-397 — 1,892.

———

JLD (13)

Eliza Arasim 159-216-264-236 — 875, Billy McGaffin Jr. 280-256-279-278 — 1,093. Totals: 460-493-564-535 — 2,052.

T.J. Bell Environmental (7)

Catie Bell 226-215-186-195 — 822, Mike Kamm 213-232-151-198 — 794. Totals: 492-500-390-446 — 1,828.

———

Syron’s Meat Market (8)

Amanda Chrzanowski 235-259-230-184 — 908, John Askew 245-300-221-211 — 977. Totals: 497-576-468-412 — 1,953.

Sindoni Sausage (12)

Liz Kuhlkin 268-289-203-257 — 1,017, Joe VanDerLinden 245-201-237-247 — 930. Totals: 522-499-449-513 — 1,983.

———

Rogers Motorsports (17)

Jessica Thomas 209-247-235-224 — 915, Tom Rogers 245-231-205-215 — 896. Totals: 495-519-481-480 — 1,975.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (3)

Victoria Shufelt 216-242-204-204 — 866, Zack Porter 247-218-258-184 — 907. Totals: 486-483-485-411 — 1,865.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

